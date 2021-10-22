2022 Honda NT1100 First Look (8 Fast Facts, 50 photos + Specs)

The sport-touring revival continues with the debut of the 2022 Honda NT1100. It takes the Honda Africa Twin 1100’s motor and frame, and takes off in a fully street-oriented direction. Right now, this is a Euro-only model. Still, experience tells us that American Honda will proudly introduce it to the United States within a year, and maybe much sooner. Let’s see what the NT1100 is about.
- With the Africa Twin’s SOHC motor, power numbers are the same. You get peaks of 101 horses at 7500 rpm, and 77 ft-lbs of torque just 1250 rpm soon.
- Like the Africa Twin, there’s a DCT version. Honda has sold over 200,000 DCT models, and the technology keeps getting better. It works great in the latest Africa Twin.
- The motor has three riding modes, and you get to configure two User modes. Tour, Urban, and Rain are the standard modes. Power delivery, traction control, and wheelie control are all independently adjustable in the User modes.
- Although the 2022 Honda NT1100 has the Africa Twin frame, the chassis is not the same. The NT1100 has 17-inch wheels at both ends, as you would expect on a street bike. Honda cut an inch off the Africa Twin’s wheelbase and tucked the rake in one degree. This should make the NT1100 nicely agile, while having the stability of the wider front tire. At both ends, wheel travel is just less than six inches, with Showa taking care of the suspension duties. Suspension adjustability is limited to spring-preload, with the seat height at 32.3 inches.
- The panniers come off nicely, and the NT1100 looks great without them. The panniers mount on a luggage rack that also serves as a base for an optional top box.
- Touring riders will appreciate the travel accouterments. Panniers are standard, as are cruise control, heated grips, and a centerstand. The windshield has five settings, plus there are upper and lower deflectors to customize airflow. There are also USB and 12-volt charging ports. Honda claims a maximum range of nearly 250 miles from a filled fuel tank.
- The 6.5-inch TFT touchscreen is all about connectivity. It pairs with your smartphone and provides access to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto software.
- We hope to see the 2022 Honda NT1100 in the United States sooner rather than later. We’ve been waiting a long time for an ST1300 replacement!
2022 Honda NT1100 (and DCT) Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Parallel twin
- Displacement: 1084cc
- Bore x stroke: 92.0 x 81.5mm
- Maximum power: 101 horsepower @ 7500 rpm
- Maximum torque: 77 ft-lbs @ 6250 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.1:1
- Valvetrain: SOHC; 4vpc
- Fueling: Two 44mm throttle bodies
- Transmission: 6-speed (DCT: Fully and semi-automatic)
- Clutch: Wet multi-plate (DCT: Fully automatic)
- Final drive: 525 chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Steel, semi-double-cradle
- Front suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable Showa SFF-BP 43mm inverted fork; 5.9 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload adjustable Showa shock; 5.9 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
- Front brakes:
- 310mm floating discs w/ radially mounted 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake:
- 256mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
- ABS: 2-channel
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 60.4 inches
- Rake: 26.5 degrees
- Trail: 4.3 inches
- Seat height: 32.3 inches
- Fuel capacity: 5.4 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 47 mpg
- Curb weight: 524 pounds (DCT: TBA)
COLORS
- Pearl Glare White
- Matte Iridium Grey Metallic
- Graphite Black
PRICES
- 2022 Honda NT1100 Price: £11,999 MSRP
- 2022 Honda NT1100 DCT Price: £12,999 MSRP