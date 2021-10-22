2022 Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard First Look (6 Fast Facts)

A new citizen has joined Ducati’s Land of Joy in the form of the 2022 Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard. This latest iteration takes the Scrambler concept and expands it to supermoto. The Urban Motard joins a bourgeoning 800 range, including the Scrambler Icon, Icon Dark, Nightshift, Desert Sled, and limited edition Fasthouse Desert Sled.
- Ducati released early concepts of the Scrambler Urban Motard before the 2019 EICMA show in Milan. Now, the concept has come to fruition. The bold looks take after the Hypermotard RVE 950, incorporating designs cues from the world of street art and graffiti—as “urban” might suggest.
- Rather than the nostalgic 18- and off-road-friendly 19-inch front wheels on other Ducati Scramblers, the Urban Motard has a performance-oriented 17-inch front wheel. While a minor update on paper, this does position the Scrambler Urban Motard as a street-focused supermoto and one that opens the doors for a wide variety of tire options, giving owners far greater opportunities for rubber. Ducati takes advantage of that right away, and the Urban Motard’s wire-spoked wheels are shod with pure-street Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires.
- Although suspension travel and rake are unchanged, the 2022 Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard has considerably less trail than the standard Scrambler Icon. That should result in more agile handling.
- Other than the front wheel and tires, the Urban Motard is functionally nearly identical to the Scrambler Icon. The Urban Motard also features the same air-cooled 803cc V-twin engine producing a claimed 73 horsepower at 8250 rpm and 49 ft-lbs torque at 5750 rpm.
- The Urban Motard shares various detail pieces with a variety of other Scramblers. The Urban Motard does get the stylish black muffler with dual outlets found on the Nightshift and Desert Sled, as well as wire-spoke wheels with aluminum rims. Like the Desert Sled, the Urban Motard has a high-mounted front fender, though it shares the abbreviated rear fender of other Scramblers. The Nightshift’s side number plates also find a home on the Urban Motard.
- Priced at $11,695, the 2022 Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard will hit dealers in April 2022. That’s a $1700 premium over the standard Scrambler Icon.
We have tested the Ducati Scrambler Icon and Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
2022 Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard Specs
ENGINE
- Type: 90-degree L-twin
- Displacement: 803cc
- Bore x stroke: 88 x 66mm
- Maximum power: 73 horsepower @ 8250 rpm
- Maximum torque: 49 ft-lbs @ 5750 rpm
- Compression ratio: 11:1
- Valvetrain: Desmodromic; 2vpc
- Fueling: EFI w/ 50mm throttle body
- Cooling: Air and oil
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ straight-cut gears
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slipper
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Tubular steel trellis
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable KYB inverted 41mm fork; 5.9 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Non-linkage, cantilevered spring-preload adjustable KYB shock; 5.9 inches
- Wheels: Wire-spoke w/ aluminum rims
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.00
- Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50
- Tires: Pirelli Diablo Rosso III
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
- Front brake: 330mm disc w/ radially mounted Brembo 4-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 245mm disc w/ floating Brembo single-piston caliper
- ABS: Bosch Cornering ABS
CAPACITIES and DIMENSIONS
- Wheelbase: 56.5 inches
- Rake: 24 degrees
- Trail: 3.7 inches
- Seat height: 31.7 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 3.6 gallons
- Wet weight: 432 pounds
- Estimated fuel consumption: 45 mpg
2022 Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard Price: $11,695 MSRP