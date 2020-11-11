2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift First Look (11 Fast Facts)

There’s another flavor of Scrambler available from Ducati, and it has a mix of urban and sporting appeal. The 2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift is a bobbed blacked-out model with café racer ergonomics. We’re all familiar with the basic Scrambler concept, so let’s look at what makes the Nightshift variation tick.
- A narrow aluminum handlebar gives the 2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift a sporting riding position. Rather than going with clip-ons, Ducati employed a handlebar that sits well above the triple clamp. Ergonomics should be aggressive yet friendly.
- The bar-end mounted mirrors reinforce the café theme. It also means the rider can have a decent chance of observing trailing traffic.
- Traditional fenders are virtually absent. The front fender is bobbed to almost nothing, while the rear fender is gone. Instead, there’s a small swingarm-mounted fender that also is home to the license plate and brake light. The turn indicators are mounted on a stub behind the seat.
- Speaking of the seat, it’s a traditional one-piece design that easily accommodates two. Nearly flat, reinforces the Scrambler’s retro theme, while simultaneously softening the sporting look.
- With a 17-/18-inch wheel combination, your choices of high-performance rubber will be limited. Ducati stuck with the off-roadable Pirelli MT 60 RS tires, even though the narrow handlebar will discourage dirt excursions. The wire-spoke wheels unabashedly promote the vintage styling.
- Should you want to go racing, there are number plates on both sides of the 2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift.
- Bosch Cornering ABS is standard. Brembo supplies the calipers.
- The headers are stainless steel, the muffler is aluminum. Both are supplemented by black guards.
- The air- and oil-cooled 803cc desmodromic engine is black with brushed highlights, while the aluminum belt guards are machine-finished.
- Lighting is LED, and instrumentation is LCD.
- The 2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift hits the showroom floors with an MSRP of $10,995. Be patient, as the dealers won’t be getting the Nightshift until March.
2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift Specs
ENGINE
- Type: 90-degree L-twin
- Displacement: 803cc
- Bore x stroke: 88 x 66mm
- Maximum power: 73 horsepower @ 8250 rpm
- Maximum torque: 49 ft/lbs @ 5750 rpm
- Compression ratio: 11:1
- Valvetrain: Desmodromic, 2vpc
- Fueling: EFI w/ 50mm throttle body
- Cooling: Air and oil
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slipper
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Tubular steel trellis
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable KYB inverted 41mm fork; 5.9 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable KYB shock; 5.9 inches
- Wheels: Wire spoked w/ aluminum rim
- Front wheel: 18 x 3.00
- Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50
- Tires: Pirelli MT 60 RS
- Front tire: 110/80 x 18
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
- Front brake: 330mm disc w/ radially mounted Brembo caliper
- Rear brake: 245mm disc w/ single-piston floating Brembo caliper
- ABS: Bosch Cornering ABS
CAPACITIES and DIMENSIONS
- Wheelbase: 56.9 inches
- Rake: 24 degrees
- Trail: 4.4 inches
- Seat height: 31.4 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 3.6 gallons
- Wet weight: 417 pounds
- Estimated fuel consumption: 45 mpg
2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift Price: $10,995 MSRP