Thursday, November 12, 2020
2021 Motorcycle Previews 2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift First Look (11 Fast Facts)

2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift First Look (11 Fast Facts)

There’s another flavor of Scrambler available from Ducati, and it has a mix of urban and sporting appeal. The 2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift is a bobbed blacked-out model with café racer ergonomics. We’re all familiar with the basic Scrambler concept, so let’s look at what makes the Nightshift variation tick.

  1. A narrow aluminum handlebar gives the 2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift a sporting riding position. Rather than going with clip-ons, Ducati employed a handlebar that sits well above the triple clamp. Ergonomics should be aggressive yet friendly.

2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift: Photos and Specs

  1. The bar-end mounted mirrors reinforce the café theme. It also means the rider can have a decent chance of observing trailing traffic.
  1. Traditional fenders are virtually absent. The front fender is bobbed to almost nothing, while the rear fender is gone. Instead, there’s a small swingarm-mounted fender that also is home to the license plate and brake light. The turn indicators are mounted on a stub behind the seat.
  2. Speaking of the seat, it’s a traditional one-piece design that easily accommodates two. Nearly flat, reinforces the Scrambler’s retro theme, while simultaneously softening the sporting look.
  1. With a 17-/18-inch wheel combination, your choices of high-performance rubber will be limited. Ducati stuck with the off-roadable Pirelli MT 60 RS tires, even though the narrow handlebar will discourage dirt excursions. The wire-spoke wheels unabashedly promote the vintage styling.
  1. Should you want to go racing, there are number plates on both sides of the 2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift.

2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift: Price and MSRP
Photo by Marco Campelli

  1. Bosch Cornering ABS is standard. Brembo supplies the calipers.
  1. The headers are stainless steel, the muffler is aluminum. Both are supplemented by black guards.
  1. The air- and oil-cooled 803cc desmodromic engine is black with brushed highlights, while the aluminum belt guards are machine-finished.
  1. Lighting is LED, and instrumentation is LCD.
  1. The 2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift hits the showroom floors with an MSRP of $10,995. Be patient, as the dealers won’t be getting the Nightshift until March.

2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: 90-degree L-twin
  • Displacement: 803cc
  • Bore x stroke: 88 x 66mm
  • Maximum power: 73 horsepower @ 8250 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 49 ft/lbs @ 5750 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 11:1
  • Valvetrain: Desmodromic, 2vpc
  • Fueling: EFI w/ 50mm throttle body
  • Cooling: Air and oil
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slipper
  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Tubular steel trellis
  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable KYB inverted 41mm fork; 5.9 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable KYB shock; 5.9 inches
  • Wheels: Wire spoked w/ aluminum rim
  • Front wheel: 18 x 3.00
  • Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50
  • Tires: Pirelli MT 60 RS
  • Front tire: 110/80 x 18
  • Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
  • Front brake: 330mm disc w/ radially mounted Brembo caliper
  • Rear brake: 245mm disc w/ single-piston floating Brembo caliper
  • ABS: Bosch Cornering ABS

CAPACITIES and DIMENSIONS

  • Wheelbase: 56.9 inches
  • Rake: 24 degrees
  • Trail: 4.4 inches
  • Seat height: 31.4 inches
  • Fuel tank capacity: 3.6 gallons
  • Wet weight: 417 pounds
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 45 mpg

    2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift Price: $10,995 MSRP

Previous articlexyz
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

News

xyz

Arthur Coldwells -
0
test
Read more
Community

Riders Share Review: Renting a Motorcycle is Easy

Neil Wyenn -
0
A great ride starts with good planning and ends back at the barn with cleaning the bugs off. I had a great rental experience...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda X-ADV First Look: Motorcycle/Scooter ADV Hybrid

Don Williams -
0
Although not yet a model offered in the United States, the 2021 Honda X-ADV is popular enough since its 2017 introduction to get serious...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP First Look (9 Fast Facts + Specs and Photos)

Don Williams -
0
The competition in the mid-size upright naked sportbike class continues to get more aggressive. The latest entry is the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP, which...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 KTM 690 SMC R First Look (9 Fast Facts for Supermoto)

Don Williams -
0
Just a couple of days after KTM’s Chris Fillmore wins the 2020 KTM Supermoto National Championship, KTM announces a street-legal supermoto model for street-strafing...
Read more
Motocross / Off-Road

2020 AMA Supermoto National Championship Wrap-Up: Fillmore Wins

Don Williams -
0
One of the casualties of cancellation-torn 2020 appeared to be the AMA Supermoto National Championship Series. However, last month, DRT Racing stepped in to...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift First Look (11 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
There’s another flavor of Scrambler available from Ducati, and it has a mix of urban and sporting appeal. The 2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift is...
Read more
News

xyz

Arthur Coldwells -
0
test
Read more
Community

Riders Share Review: Renting a Motorcycle is Easy

Neil Wyenn -
0
A great ride starts with good planning and ends back at the barn with cleaning the bugs off. I had a great rental experience...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda X-ADV First Look: Motorcycle/Scooter ADV Hybrid

Don Williams -
0
Although not yet a model offered in the United States, the 2021 Honda X-ADV is popular enough since its 2017 introduction to get serious...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP First Look (9 Fast Facts + Specs and Photos)

Don Williams -
0
The competition in the mid-size upright naked sportbike class continues to get more aggressive. The latest entry is the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP, which...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 KTM 690 SMC R First Look (9 Fast Facts for Supermoto)

Don Williams -
0
Just a couple of days after KTM’s Chris Fillmore wins the 2020 KTM Supermoto National Championship, KTM announces a street-legal supermoto model for street-strafing...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling