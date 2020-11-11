2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift First Look (11 Fast Facts)

There’s another flavor of Scrambler available from Ducati, and it has a mix of urban and sporting appeal. The 2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift is a bobbed blacked-out model with café racer ergonomics. We’re all familiar with the basic Scrambler concept, so let’s look at what makes the Nightshift variation tick.

A narrow aluminum handlebar gives the 2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift a sporting riding position. Rather than going with clip-ons, Ducati employed a handlebar that sits well above the triple clamp. Ergonomics should be aggressive yet friendly.

The bar-end mounted mirrors reinforce the café theme. It also means the rider can have a decent chance of observing trailing traffic.

Traditional fenders are virtually absent. The front fender is bobbed to almost nothing, while the rear fender is gone. Instead, there’s a small swingarm-mounted fender that also is home to the license plate and brake light. The turn indicators are mounted on a stub behind the seat. Speaking of the seat, it’s a traditional one-piece design that easily accommodates two. Nearly flat, reinforces the Scrambler’s retro theme, while simultaneously softening the sporting look.

With a 17-/18-inch wheel combination, your choices of high-performance rubber will be limited. Ducati stuck with the off-roadable Pirelli MT 60 RS tires, even though the narrow handlebar will discourage dirt excursions. The wire-spoke wheels unabashedly promote the vintage styling.

Should you want to go racing, there are number plates on both sides of the 2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift.

Bosch Cornering ABS is standard. Brembo supplies the calipers.

The headers are stainless steel, the muffler is aluminum. Both are supplemented by black guards.

The air- and oil-cooled 803cc desmodromic engine is black with brushed highlights, while the aluminum belt guards are machine-finished.

Lighting is LED, and instrumentation is LCD.

The 2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift hits the showroom floors with an MSRP of $10,995. Be patient, as the dealers won’t be getting the Nightshift until March.

2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift Specs

ENGINE

Type: 90-degree L-twin

Displacement: 803cc

Bore x stroke: 88 x 66mm

Maximum power: 73 horsepower @ 8250 rpm

Maximum torque: 49 ft/lbs @ 5750 rpm

Compression ratio: 11:1

Valvetrain: Desmodromic, 2vpc

Fueling: EFI w/ 50mm throttle body

Cooling: Air and oil

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slipper

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Tubular steel trellis

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable KYB inverted 41mm fork; 5.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable KYB shock; 5.9 inches

Wheels: Wire spoked w/ aluminum rim

Front wheel: 18 x 3.00

Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50

Tires: Pirelli MT 60 RS

Front tire: 110/80 x 18

Rear tire: 180/55 x 17

Front brake: 330mm disc w/ radially mounted Brembo caliper

Rear brake: 245mm disc w/ single-piston floating Brembo caliper

ABS: Bosch Cornering ABS

CAPACITIES and DIMENSIONS