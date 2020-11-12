2021 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 First Look (7 Fast Facts, Specs + Photos)

The all-new 2021 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has entered the atmosphere. It is a new motorcycle from top to bottom. While we don’t have all the details we would like, we will share what we have to offer—it is undoubtedly enough to seriously whet our appetites.

The Meteor 350 is positioned as a cruiser. With a pulled-back handlebar, forward pegs, heel/toe shifting, and a lower seat height, the seating position is relaxed. Although it is not an entirely new genre for Royal Enfield, the Meteor is the first cruiser to make it from India to the United States. The new Meteor 350 will go right up against the Honda Rebel 300 and Yamaha V Star 250, with a bit of a displacement advantage.

The single-cylinder motor is an all-new design with a traditional architecture. It’s a SOHC, two-valve powerplant that is air- and oil-cooled. According to Royal Enfield, the fuel-injected engine’s peak torque of 19 ft-lbs comes on early at 4000 rpm. RE claims a peak power output of just a hair over 20 horsepower, without revealing the engine speed. We also don’t know the redline. We can tell you that it has a five-speed transmission, along with a counterbalancer to smooth out the power pulses on the way to the rider.

The suspension is basic. There’s a non-adjustable 41mm fork matched with a pair of twin-tube emulsion shocks with six spring-preload positions.

That’s a 300mm disc in the front and 270mm disc in the rear. That should slow things down nicely. Although the calipers are plain-wrap, two-channel ABS is standard.

Ceat Zoom Plus tubeless tires are shod on 10-spoke aluminum wheels. Ceat is a huge Indian tire company, so we expect the tires are up to the demands of the Meteor motor and chassis. A 19-/17-inch tire combination is used.

There are three variants in the Meteor 350 line—the Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova. The Fireball is the base model. The next step up is the Stellar, which adds a backrest for the passenger. At the top of the Meteor galaxy of trim lines is the Supernova, which features a passenger backrest, windscreen, and two-tone paint.

Although we don’t have prices, we do know that the 2021 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 won’t be in America until the spring.

2021 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Specs

ENGINE

Type: Vertical single

Displacement: 349cc

Maximum power: 20.2 horsepower

Maximum torque: 19 ft-lbs @ 4000 rpm

Valvetrain: SOHC; 2 valves

Fueling: EFI

Cooling: Air and oil

Transmission: 5-speed

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Twin downtube spline

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 5.1 inches

Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable twin-tube emulsion shocks

Wheels: 10-spoke aluminum

Tires: Ceat Zoom Plus

Front tire: 100/90 x 19

Rear tire: 140/70 x 17

Front brake: 300mm disc

Rear brake: 270mm disc

ABS: Dual-channel standard

TRIMS and COLORS

Fireball: Yellow; Red

Yellow; Red Stellar: Black; Blue; Red

Black; Blue; Red Supernova: Brown/Black; Blue/Black

2021 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Prices: MSRP TBA

