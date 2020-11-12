Thursday, November 12, 2020
2021 Motorcycle Previews 2021 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 First Look (7 Fast Facts, Specs +...

2021 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 First Look (7 Fast Facts, Specs + Photos)

The all-new 2021 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has entered the atmosphere. It is a new motorcycle from top to bottom. While we don’t have all the details we would like, we will share what we have to offer—it is undoubtedly enough to seriously whet our appetites.

2021 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 First Look: Fireball Price
Meteor Fireball

  1. The Meteor 350 is positioned as a cruiser. With a pulled-back handlebar, forward pegs, heel/toe shifting, and a lower seat height, the seating position is relaxed. Although it is not an entirely new genre for Royal Enfield, the Meteor is the first cruiser to make it from India to the United States. The new Meteor 350 will go right up against the Honda Rebel 300 and Yamaha V Star 250, with a bit of a displacement advantage.
  1. The single-cylinder motor is an all-new design with a traditional architecture. It’s a SOHC, two-valve powerplant that is air- and oil-cooled. According to Royal Enfield, the fuel-injected engine’s peak torque of 19 ft-lbs comes on early at 4000 rpm. RE claims a peak power output of just a hair over 20 horsepower, without revealing the engine speed. We also don’t know the redline. We can tell you that it has a five-speed transmission, along with a counterbalancer to smooth out the power pulses on the way to the rider.

2021 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 First Look: Stellar MSRP
Meteor Stellar

  1. The suspension is basic. There’s a non-adjustable 41mm fork matched with a pair of twin-tube emulsion shocks with six spring-preload positions.
  1. That’s a 300mm disc in the front and 270mm disc in the rear. That should slow things down nicely. Although the calipers are plain-wrap, two-channel ABS is standard.
  1. Ceat Zoom Plus tubeless tires are shod on 10-spoke aluminum wheels. Ceat is a huge Indian tire company, so we expect the tires are up to the demands of the Meteor motor and chassis. A 19-/17-inch tire combination is used.

2021 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 First Look: Supernova Specs and Photos
Meteor Supernova

  1. There are three variants in the Meteor 350 line—the Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova. The Fireball is the base model. The next step up is the Stellar, which adds a backrest for the passenger. At the top of the Meteor galaxy of trim lines is the Supernova, which features a passenger backrest, windscreen, and two-tone paint.
  1. Although we don’t have prices, we do know that the 2021 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 won’t be in America until the spring.

2021 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Vertical single
  • Displacement: 349cc
  • Maximum power: 20.2 horsepower
  • Maximum torque: 19 ft-lbs @ 4000 rpm
  • Valvetrain: SOHC; 2 valves
  • Fueling: EFI
  • Cooling: Air and oil
  • Transmission: 5-speed
  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Twin downtube spline
  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 5.1 inches
  • Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable twin-tube emulsion shocks
  • Wheels: 10-spoke aluminum
  • Tires: Ceat Zoom Plus
  • Front tire: 100/90 x 19
  • Rear tire: 140/70 x 17
  • Front brake: 300mm disc
  • Rear brake: 270mm disc
  • ABS: Dual-channel standard

TRIMS and COLORS

  • Fireball: Yellow; Red
  • Stellar: Black; Blue; Red
  • Supernova: Brown/Black; Blue/Black

2021 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Prices: MSRP TBA

2021 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Photo Gallery

Previous article2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift First Look (11 Fast Facts)
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift First Look (11 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
There’s another flavor of Scrambler available from Ducati, and it has a mix of urban and sporting appeal. The 2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift is...
Read more
News

xyz

Arthur Coldwells -
0
test
Read more
Community

Riders Share Review: Renting a Motorcycle is Easy

Neil Wyenn -
0
A great ride starts with good planning and ends back at the barn with cleaning the bugs off. I had a great rental experience...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda X-ADV First Look: Motorcycle/Scooter ADV Hybrid

Don Williams -
0
Although not yet a model offered in the United States, the 2021 Honda X-ADV is popular enough since its 2017 introduction to get serious...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP First Look (9 Fast Facts + Specs and Photos)

Don Williams -
0
The competition in the mid-size upright naked sportbike class continues to get more aggressive. The latest entry is the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP, which...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 KTM 690 SMC R First Look (9 Fast Facts for Supermoto)

Don Williams -
0
Just a couple of days after KTM’s Chris Fillmore wins the 2020 KTM Supermoto National Championship, KTM announces a street-legal supermoto model for street-strafing...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 First Look (7 Fast Facts, Specs + Photos)

Don Williams -
0
The all-new 2021 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has entered the atmosphere. It is a new motorcycle from top to bottom. While we don’t have...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift First Look (11 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
There’s another flavor of Scrambler available from Ducati, and it has a mix of urban and sporting appeal. The 2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift is...
Read more
News

xyz

Arthur Coldwells -
0
test
Read more
Community

Riders Share Review: Renting a Motorcycle is Easy

Neil Wyenn -
0
A great ride starts with good planning and ends back at the barn with cleaning the bugs off. I had a great rental experience...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda X-ADV First Look: Motorcycle/Scooter ADV Hybrid

Don Williams -
0
Although not yet a model offered in the United States, the 2021 Honda X-ADV is popular enough since its 2017 introduction to get serious...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP First Look (9 Fast Facts + Specs and Photos)

Don Williams -
0
The competition in the mid-size upright naked sportbike class continues to get more aggressive. The latest entry is the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP, which...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling