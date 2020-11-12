2021 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 First Look (7 Fast Facts, Specs + Photos)

The all-new 2021 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has entered the atmosphere. It is a new motorcycle from top to bottom. While we don’t have all the details we would like, we will share what we have to offer—it is undoubtedly enough to seriously whet our appetites.
- The Meteor 350 is positioned as a cruiser. With a pulled-back handlebar, forward pegs, heel/toe shifting, and a lower seat height, the seating position is relaxed. Although it is not an entirely new genre for Royal Enfield, the Meteor is the first cruiser to make it from India to the United States. The new Meteor 350 will go right up against the Honda Rebel 300 and Yamaha V Star 250, with a bit of a displacement advantage.
- The single-cylinder motor is an all-new design with a traditional architecture. It’s a SOHC, two-valve powerplant that is air- and oil-cooled. According to Royal Enfield, the fuel-injected engine’s peak torque of 19 ft-lbs comes on early at 4000 rpm. RE claims a peak power output of just a hair over 20 horsepower, without revealing the engine speed. We also don’t know the redline. We can tell you that it has a five-speed transmission, along with a counterbalancer to smooth out the power pulses on the way to the rider.
- The suspension is basic. There’s a non-adjustable 41mm fork matched with a pair of twin-tube emulsion shocks with six spring-preload positions.
- That’s a 300mm disc in the front and 270mm disc in the rear. That should slow things down nicely. Although the calipers are plain-wrap, two-channel ABS is standard.
- Ceat Zoom Plus tubeless tires are shod on 10-spoke aluminum wheels. Ceat is a huge Indian tire company, so we expect the tires are up to the demands of the Meteor motor and chassis. A 19-/17-inch tire combination is used.
- There are three variants in the Meteor 350 line—the Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova. The Fireball is the base model. The next step up is the Stellar, which adds a backrest for the passenger. At the top of the Meteor galaxy of trim lines is the Supernova, which features a passenger backrest, windscreen, and two-tone paint.
- Although we don’t have prices, we do know that the 2021 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 won’t be in America until the spring.
2021 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Vertical single
- Displacement: 349cc
- Maximum power: 20.2 horsepower
- Maximum torque: 19 ft-lbs @ 4000 rpm
- Valvetrain: SOHC; 2 valves
- Fueling: EFI
- Cooling: Air and oil
- Transmission: 5-speed
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Twin downtube spline
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 5.1 inches
- Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable twin-tube emulsion shocks
- Wheels: 10-spoke aluminum
- Tires: Ceat Zoom Plus
- Front tire: 100/90 x 19
- Rear tire: 140/70 x 17
- Front brake: 300mm disc
- Rear brake: 270mm disc
- ABS: Dual-channel standard
TRIMS and COLORS
- Fireball: Yellow; Red
- Stellar: Black; Blue; Red
- Supernova: Brown/Black; Blue/Black
2021 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Prices: MSRP TBA
2021 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Photo Gallery