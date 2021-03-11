2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse First Look

By
Don Williams
-

In celebration of the Fasthouse-sponsored Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled winning the Hooligan Class at the 2020 Mint 400, Ducati has created the 2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse limited-edition motorcycle. Although it doesn’t have all the trick racing components and modifications used in the Mint 400, the Desert Sled Fasthouse sports livery replicates the race-winning Ducati ridden by Jordan Graham.

2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse: Price, For Sale, MSRP

The Desert Sled Fasthouse gets a blacked-out look, with the trellis frame painted Ducati Red. The tank receives the Fasthouse logo, along with gray stripes set against black.

If you’re not up to purchasing a new Desert Sled Fasthouse, Ducati and Fasthouse have collaborated on a concise apparel collection—jacket, long-sleeved shirt, short-sleeved shirt, and cap—to match the motorcycle, which is limited to 800 numbered examples.

2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse Jacket

The MSRP of this limited-edition Scrambler is $12,295, just $300 more than the standard Desert Sled, which is updated for 2021. The apparel will be available in April, with the Fasthouse motorcycle arriving exclusively at dealers in the United States and Canada in May.

We have tested the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled.

2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: 90-degree L-twin Desmodue

  • Displacement: 803cc

  • Bore x stroke: 88 x 66mm

  • Maximum power: 73 horsepower @ 8250 rpm

  • Maximum torque: 49 ft-lbs @ 5750 rpm

  • Compression ratio: 11:1

  • Valvetrain: Desmodromic, 2vpc

  • Cooling: Air and oil

  • Fuel delivery: EFI w/ 50mm throttle body

  • Transmission: 6-speed

  • Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ slipper function

  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Tubular steel trellis

  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable KYB inverted 46mm fork; 7.9 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Non-linkage, rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable KYB shock; 7.9 inches

  • Wheels: Wire-spokes w/ aluminum rim

  • Front wheel: 19 x 3.00

  • Rear wheel: 17 x 4.50

  • Tires: Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR

  • Front tire: 120/70 x 19

  • Rear tire: 170/60 x 17

  • Front brake: 330 mm disc w/ radially mounted 4-piston caliper

  • Rear brake: 245 mm disc w/ single-piston floating caliper

  • ABS: Bosch Cornering ABS

CAPACITIES and DIMENSIONS

  • Wheelbase: 59.3 inches

  • Rake: 24 degrees

  • Trail: 4.4 inches

  • Seat height: 33.9 inches (low seat option: 33.0 inches)

  • Fuel tank capacity: 3.6 gallons

  • Wet weight: 461 pounds

  • Color: Black and grey

2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse Price: $12,295

2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse Photo Gallery

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR