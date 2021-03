2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse First Look

Type: 90-degree L-twin Desmodue

Displacement: 803cc

Bore x stroke: 88 x 66mm

Maximum power: 73 horsepower @ 8250 rpm

Maximum torque: 49 ft-lbs @ 5750 rpm

Compression ratio: 11:1

Valvetrain: Desmodromic, 2vpc

Cooling: Air and oil

Fuel delivery: EFI w/ 50mm throttle body

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ slipper function

Final drive: Chain

Frame: Tubular steel trellis

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable KYB inverted 46mm fork; 7.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Non-linkage, rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable KYB shock; 7.9 inches

Wheels: Wire-spokes w/ aluminum rim

Front wheel: 19 x 3.00

Rear wheel: 17 x 4.50

Tires: Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR

Front tire: 120/70 x 19

Rear tire: 170/60 x 17

Front brake: 330 mm disc w/ radially mounted 4-piston caliper

Rear brake: 245 mm disc w/ single-piston floating caliper

ABS: Bosch Cornering ABS

Wheelbase: 59.3 inches

Rake: 24 degrees

Trail: 4.4 inches

Seat height: 33.9 inches (low seat option: 33.0 inches)

Fuel tank capacity: 3.6 gallons

Wet weight: 461 pounds

Color: Black and grey

In celebration of the Fasthouse-sponsored Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled winning the Hooligan Class at the 2020 Mint 400, Ducati has created the 2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse limited-edition motorcycle. Although it doesn’t have all the trick racing components and modifications used in the Mint 400, the Desert Sled Fasthouse sports livery replicates the race-winning Ducati ridden by Jordan Graham. The Desert Sled Fasthouse gets a blacked-out look, with the trellis frame painted Ducati Red. The tank receives the Fasthouse logo, along with gray stripes set against black.If you’re not up to purchasing a new Desert Sled Fasthouse, Ducati and Fasthouse have collaborated on a concise apparel collection—jacket, long-sleeved shirt, short-sleeved shirt, and cap—to match the motorcycle, which is limited to 800 numbered examples. The MSRP of this limited-edition Scrambler is $12,295, just $300 more than the standard Desert Sled, which is updated for 2021. The apparel will be available in April, with the Fasthouse motorcycle arriving exclusively at dealers in the United States and Canada in May.We have tested the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled