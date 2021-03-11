2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse First Look

If you’re not up to purchasing a new Desert Sled Fasthouse, Ducati and Fasthouse have collaborated on a concise apparel collection—jacket, long-sleeved shirt, short-sleeved shirt, and cap—to match the motorcycle, which is limited to 800 numbered examples.The MSRP of this limited-edition Scrambler is $12,295, just $300 more than the standard Desert Sled, which is updated for 2021. The apparel will be available in April, with the Fasthouse motorcycle arriving exclusively at dealers in the United States and Canada in May.We have tested the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled.2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse SpecsENGINE
- Type: 90-degree L-twin Desmodue
- Displacement: 803cc
- Bore x stroke: 88 x 66mm
- Maximum power: 73 horsepower @ 8250 rpm
- Maximum torque: 49 ft-lbs @ 5750 rpm
- Compression ratio: 11:1
- Valvetrain: Desmodromic, 2vpc
- Cooling: Air and oil
- Fuel delivery: EFI w/ 50mm throttle body
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ slipper function
- Final drive: Chain
- Frame: Tubular steel trellis
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable KYB inverted 46mm fork; 7.9 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Non-linkage, rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable KYB shock; 7.9 inches
- Wheels: Wire-spokes w/ aluminum rim
- Front wheel: 19 x 3.00
- Rear wheel: 17 x 4.50
- Tires: Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR
- Front tire: 120/70 x 19
- Rear tire: 170/60 x 17
- Front brake: 330 mm disc w/ radially mounted 4-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 245 mm disc w/ single-piston floating caliper
- ABS: Bosch Cornering ABS
- Wheelbase: 59.3 inches
- Rake: 24 degrees
- Trail: 4.4 inches
- Seat height: 33.9 inches (low seat option: 33.0 inches)
- Fuel tank capacity: 3.6 gallons
- Wet weight: 461 pounds
- Color: Black and grey