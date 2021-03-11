2021 Arlington 1 Fantasy Supercross Tips (7 Fast Facts)

It was a must-win night for Eli Tomac at Daytona, and the defending Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion came through with a win. With the 2021 Supercross Championship Series past the halfway point, three riders control their own destiny—Tomac, Cooper Webb, and series leader Ken Roczen. When it comes to fantasy supercross, it’s not getting any more comfortable as the season continues. However, it’s our job to make sense of it all, so strap yourself in for our 2021 Arlington 1 Fantasy Supercross tip for players at RMFantasySX.com.
Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb are still the go-to 1-2 punch. The two riders have three wins and six podiums each. Roczen has finished in the Top 5 at every race, and Webb has done it in eight of nine races. They’re the Gold Standard for RMFantasySX.com fantasy supercross in 2021. Amazingly, Webb is the only rider to have more than one podium in the last three races, and he has three of them. Webb is on a 1-1-2 run, so put Webb down for the win. Despite P4 finishes in the last two races, Roczen remains the best choice for P2, as no one else has stepped up to reliably take the spot from him.
Eli Tomac and Justin Barcia are the only other riders with two Top 5 finishes in the last three races. Barcia is on a 4-3-6 run, and Tomac has gone 5-6-1. At this point, Barcia is out of the championship hunt, as he is 46 points behind Roczen and in P4. Tomac can definitely still repeat as champion, so put him down as more motivated. That puts Tomac in P3 and Barcia for P4. Of course, if Tomac wins, don’t be surprised.
Outside of the Top 4 riders in the standings, there are two active riders with three Top 5 finishes this year—Marvin Musquin and Malcolm Stewart. Just three Top 5 finishes in nine rounds hardly make you an odds-on favorite for a Top 5 finish at Arlington 1, but that’s what we’re left with. Both Musquin and Stewart have two Top 5 finishes in the last four rounds. Musquin’s two Top 5s have been podium rides, while Stewart is yet to make the podium in 2021. As we’re trying to nail down P5, I’m going with Stewart, as he has two P5 finishes this year. Aaron Plessinger is the only other rider competing at A1 who has two Top 5 wins, so he’s a viable alternative to Musquin and Stewart. Plus, Plessinger is coming off a Daytona podium.
There are two great choices for the P15 Wild Card—Mártin Dávalos and Vince Friese. Dávalos has two P15 finishes, and another four within one spot of P15. Friese has finished in P15 three times, and within one position another two times. It’s as close to a toss-up as you’re going to get. I’m going to go with Dávalos and cross my fingers—I got lucky with Dean Wilson at Daytona. Oh, and to give you something to think about, Mitchell Oldenburg was the P15 finisher at Daytona.
For those who don’t like to read the commentary, here are my picks for Arlington 1:
Cooper Webb
Ken Roczen
Eli Tomac
Justin Barcia
Malcolm Stewart Wild Card P15: Mártin Dávalos
Daytona was very, very good to me. As painful as it was to see Musquin pull off with an uncooperative motor, it moved Wilson into the P10 Wild Card spot, and I ended up with 94 points on the night. The year started out rocky for me, but now I’m in the top six-percent of RMFantasySX.com players. That’s not bad, though my goal is top one-percent, which is how I finished last year.