2021 Supercross Television Schedule: Cable, Streaming, and Broadcast

The 2021 Monster Energy Supercross season is just around the corner, so it’s time to start planning to watch some racing. For the dedicated fan, the Supercross season will have all the races live on Peacock Premium. That’s a $4.99 per month streaming service that offers a wide variety of sports and entertainment—NBC Sports Gold is no more. Given that you only have to subscribe to Peacock Premium for four months, it’s a much better value than NBC Sports Gold.

If you don’t have broadband access, and five bucks a month busts your budget, you can still see every race for free on NBCSN, provided you have a cable provider that offers it and it’s part of your cable package. However, you won’t be watching all the races live. While NBCSN will be offering mostly live showings of the 17-round Supercross season, five rounds will be shown on a same-day delayed basis. If you rely on over-the-air rabbit ears to watch Supercross, you will have access to three rounds on NBC—only Atlanta 1 will be live.

There will be a new broadcast team doing the play-by-play. Longtime Supercross announcer Ralph Sheheen is gone, and Ricky Carmichael will not be in the booth. Replacing them are Leigh Diffey and Todd Harris. Diffey did the play-by-play in early Supercross rounds in 2020, while Harris has announcing experience in IndyCar, X Games, and college football, among a wide range of other sports. Carmichael will continue to be part of the broadcasting team, though in an unspecified role, along with returning Daniel Blair and Will Christien.

To get a holeshot on the 2021 Supercross season, there will be a preview show on January 9 at 3:30 p.m. (ET) on NBC. Expect to see Eli Tomac (Kawasaki), Cooper Webb (KTM), Ken Roczen (Honda), Zach Osborne (Husqvarna), and Justin Barcia (GasGas) on the show. If you miss the first showing, it will be rerun on NBCSN at 5 p.m. (ET) on both January 10 and 11.

2021 Supercross Television Schedule: Cable and Broadcast

January 9: 2021 Supercross Preview, NBC, 3:30 p.m.

January 16: Houston 1, NBCSN, 6 p.m.

January 19: Houston 2, NBCSN, 10:30 p.m. (delayed)

January 23: Houston 3, NBCSN, 8 p.m.

January 30: Indianapolis 1, NBCSN, 8 p.m.

January 31: Indianapolis 1, NBC, 5 p.m. (next day)

February 2: Indianapolis 2, NBCSN, 11 p.m. (delayed)

February 6: Indianapolis 3, NBCSN, 8 p.m.

February 13: Orlando 1, NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

February 20: Orlando 2, NBCSN, 7 p.m.

March 6: Daytona, NBCSN, 7 p.m.

March 13: Arlington 1, NBCSN, 7 p.m.

March 16: Arlington 2, NBCSN, 10:30 p.m. (delayed)

March 20: Arlington 3, NBCSN, 10:30 p.m. (delayed)

April 10: Atlanta 1, NBC, 3 p.m.

April 13: Atlanta 2, NBCSN, 10 p.m. (delayed)

April 17: Atlanta 3, NBCSN, 10 p.m. (delayed)

April 24: Salt Lake City 1, NBCSN, 7 p.m.

May 1: Salt Lake City 2, NBCSN, 10 p.m.

May 2: Salt Lake City 2, NBC, 1:30 p.m. (next day)

Note: All times are Eastern Time. Check your local listing, as everything is subject to change. We will do our best to keep this page updated.