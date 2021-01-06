Thursday, January 7, 2021
2021 Honda CB300R Buyer’s Guide: Price, Specs, and Photos

Light weight, a torquey single-cylinder powerplant, and compact dimensions make the 2021 Honda CB300R a highly capable urban motorcycle. The upright standard is part of Honda’s Neo-Sports Café line of naked sportbikes with retro-futuristic styling, and it possesses the ability to do everything from commuting to canyon strafing.

Thanks to a 6-speed transmission, a counterbalancer, and a 296mm front disc brake (with Nissin caliper and ABS standard), the 2021 Honda CB300R can handle freeway speeds admirably. The Dunlop Sportmax GRP-300 tires are not upset by freeway grooves, perform impressively in the twisties, and have a long tread life. The friendly power doled out by the short-stroke DOHC thumper is equally at home helping the CB300R thread its way through traffic.

Despite an MSRP below $5k, the CB300R does not have a budget appearance—the lighting is all-LED, the latest blacked-out styling, and the wheels are aluminum unit. Although the suspension does not have damping adjustments, the shock benefits from a performance-enhancing linkage system. You won’t find any adjustable rider aids, though they aren’t crucial on a small displacement motorcycle.

Certainly designed for a new rider, the 2021 Honda CB300R delivers the performance needed to keep a new rider entertained for a while before feeling the need to upgrade.

Honda CB300R Review

2021 Honda CB300R Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder
  • Displacement: 286cc
  • Bore x stroke: 76 x 63mm
  • Compression ratio: 10.7:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC; four valves
  • Fueling: EFI w/ 38mm throttle body
  • Cooling: Liquid
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Clutch: Wet multiplate
  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Trellis-style steel
  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 5.1 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.2 inches
  • Tires: Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300
  • Front tire: 110/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 150/60 x 17
  • Front brake: 296mm disc
  • Rear brake: 220mm disc
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 53.3 inches
  • Rake: 24.7 degrees
  • Trail: 3.7 inches
  • Seat height: 31.5 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 2.7 gallons
  • Curb weight: 317 pounds
  • Color: Matte Pearl Blue

2021 Honda CB300R Price: $4949

