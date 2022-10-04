2023 Kawasaki KLX230SM First Look [9 Supermoto Fast Facts]

There’s a new supermoto steed in the corral—the 2023 Kawasaki KLX230SM. This cousin of the KLX230 dual-sport bike and KLX300SM supermoto is an entry-level supermoto machine. It will also be doing double duty as an affordable motorcycle for strafing urban and suburban neighborhoods. As it’s a new model, we’ll take an end-to-end look at the KLX230SM.
The 2023 Kawasaki KLX230SM is powered by a basic single-cylinder engine. It’s an air-cooled, SOHC, two-valve design. Fueling is via EFI with a 32mm throttle body. A six-speed transmission optimizes the available power from the slightly oversquare 233cc mill.
The chassis is a steel perimeter frame with basic suspension. The inverted fork and linkage-assisted shock have no damping adjustments, with the shock offering spring-preload adjustability.
The suspension travel is shorter than a dual-sport bike, though still longer than a pure-street motorcycle. The fork has eight inches of travel, and the rear wheel moves 6.6 inches. The spring rates are also stiffer than on the KLX230 for more poise on the street.
You’ll find 17-inch wheels at both ends. Pure-street IRC RX-01 Road Winner tires are shod on the wire-spoked wheels.
The 2023 Kawasaki KLX230SM’s seat height is lower than the dual-sport KLX230, and the geometry tightened up. The KLX230SM’s rake is tucked in one degree to 26.5 degrees, and the trail shortened 1.2 inches to 3.4 inches. Also, the 54.1-inch wheelbase of the KLX230SM is 0.2 inches shorter than the KLX230.
With the shorter suspension and smaller wheels, the seat height of the KLX230SM is an approachable 33.3 inches. That’s 1.5 inches lower than the dual-spot KLX230.
Braking is supermoto ready. There’s a brawny 300mm petal disc in the front, and a 220mm disc in the rear. ABS is an option that supermoto-focused riders will give a hard pass.
The various changes result in the KLX230SM weighing five more pounds than the KLX230.
The 2023 Kawasaki KLX230SM hits the showroom floors immediately with an MSRP of $5299. If you want ABS, put another $300 down on the table. The standard and ABS models can be had in Lime Green, with non-ABS buyers able to opt for Oriental Blue.
2023 Kawasaki KLX230SM SpecsENGINE
Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
Displacement: 233cc
Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 66.0mm
Compression ratio: 9.4:1
Valvetrain: SOHC; 2 valves
Cooling: Air
Fueling: EFI w/ 32mm throttle body Transmission: 6-speed
Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable inverted 37mm fork; 8.0 inches
Zero Electric ADV Bike + Al and Bridget from Throw Your Leg Over
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Hello everyone and welcome to Motos and Friends, a weekly Podcast brought to you by the editorial team at Ultimate Motorcycling. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
Electric mobility is everywhere nowadays. Whether it’s a car, a truck, an assisted bicycle, a scooter, or any number of new innovations, the electric revolution is certainly here. In this week’s first segment, Nic de Sena took a ride on Zero’s recently announced new Adventure bike—the Zero DSR-X. There’s been a lot of hype about this new arrival on the ADV scene, and of course the questions are many. Nic talks to me about whether Zero actually have a credible, alternative energy ADV bike—or if the machine is just simply an empty promise.
In our second segment, I chat with Al and Bridget from ‘Throw Your Leg Over’. They took time out to record this episode from somewhere in the middle of Romania, of all places.
These interesting Aussies have traveled—and painstakingly documented—the thousands of miles they’ve covered riding the best roads and sights through Australia, Tasmania, Europe, eastern Europe, and Scandinavia, among other places.