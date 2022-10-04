2023 Supercross Schedule [17-Round Calendar]

Don Williams
2022 Arlington Supercross Results - Anderson, Tomac
Jason Anderson (#21) and Eli Tomac

The 2023 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series schedule looks a bit different this year, as it becomes Part 1 of the new SuperMotocross World Championship Series. It’s still 17 rounds, though they are configured a bit differently, with four different stops compared to last year, and a new venue.

Eli Tomac will be back to defend his title against an armada of contenders, including Jason Anderson, Chase Sexton, Adam Cianciarulo, and Dylan Ferrandis.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • There are only two Anaheim rounds this year—rounds 1 (January 7) and 4 (January 28). Sorry, no A3 in 2023.

Adam Cianciarulo

  • The San Diego round will be at the new Snapdragon Stadium. Don’t show up at Petco Park on January 21, 2003, expecting to see a Supercross race. You need to be at the San Diego State University campus at SDSU Mission Valley. It’s an intimate venue with a capacity of just 35,000 seats.

  • Minneapolis, St. Louis, and Foxborough are out. A few years ago, promoters Feld indicated that several venues would be an every-other-year-or-so proposition.

  • Supercross returns to Houston (February 4), Tampa (February 11), East Rutherford (April 22), and Nashville (April 29).

Chase Sexton leads Eli Tomac

  • The week-off break comes early in 2023. For the second year in a row, the pause will not be over Easter. Instead, it’s between rounds 6 (February 11 in Tampa) and 7 (February 25 in Arlington).

  • The series continues to wrap up in Salt Lake City. Las Vegas remains off the calendar for the third consecutive year.

 

2023 Supercross Schedule

Round 1

January 7: Angel Stadium, Anaheim

Round 2

January 14: RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland

Round 3

January 21: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego

Round 4

January 28: Angel Stadium, Anaheim

Round 5

February 4: NRG Stadium, Houston

Round 6

February 11: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

Round 7

February 25: AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Round 8

March 4: Daytona International Speedway

Round 9

March 11: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Round 10

March 18: Ford Field, Detroit

Round 11

March 25: Lumen Field, Seattle

Round 12

April 8: State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ

Round 13

April 15: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Round 14

April 22: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Round 15

April 29: Nissan Stadium, Nashville

Round 16

May 6: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver

Round 17

May 13: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City

2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Final Standings

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 359 points (7W, 11P, 13 T5)

  2. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 350 (7W, 10P, 12 T5)

  3. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 314 (3P, 13 T5)

  4. Marvin Musquin, KTM, 305 (1W, 5P, 10 T5)

  5. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 302 (6P, 11 T5)

  6. Chase Sexton, Honda, 292 (1W, 8P, 12 T5)

  7. Cooper Webb, KTM, 278 (4P, 7 T5)

  8. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 178

  9. Justin Brayton, Honda, 176 (1 T5)

  10. Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 152

  11. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 141 (1P, 3 T5)

  12. Ken Roczen, Honda, 133 points (1W, 1P, 2 T5)

  13. Justin Bogle, KTM, 114

  14. Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha, 109

  15. Alex Martin, Yamaha, 106

  16. Justin Starling, GasGas, 103

  17. Ryan Breece, Yamaha, 103

  18. Shane McElrath, KTM, 101

  19. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 97 (1P, 1 T5)

  20. Vince Friese, Honda, 96

  21. Cade Clason, Honda, 77

  22. Mitchell Oldenburg, Honda, 65

  23. Fredrik Norén, KTM, 63

  24. Max Anstie, KTM, 55

  25. Kevin Moranz, KTM, 53

  26. Benny Bloss, KTM, 32

  27. Logan Karnow, Kawasaki, 28

  28. Joey Savatgy, KTM, 27

  29. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 23

  30. Justin Rodbell, Kawasaki, 22

  31. Austin Politelli, Honda, 18

  32. Tristan Lane, KTM, 15

  33. Joan Cros, Kawasaki, 15

  34. John Short, Honda, 14

  35. Alex Ray, Honda, 14

  36. Henry Miller, KTM, 13

  37. Josh Hill, KTM, 13

  38. Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 8

  39. Adam Enticknap, Suzuki, 8

  40. Marshal Weltin, Yamaha, 6

  41. Bryson Gardner, Honda, 6

  42. Ryan Surratt, Yamaha, 5

  43. Jeremy Hand, Honda 5

  44. Scott Meshey, Husqvarna, 3

  45. Brandon Scharer, Yamaha, 1

