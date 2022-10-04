2023 Supercross Schedule [17-Round Calendar]

- There are only two Anaheim rounds this year—rounds 1 (January 7) and 4 (January 28). Sorry, no A3 in 2023.
- The San Diego round will be at the new Snapdragon Stadium. Don’t show up at Petco Park on January 21, 2003, expecting to see a Supercross race. You need to be at the San Diego State University campus at SDSU Mission Valley. It’s an intimate venue with a capacity of just 35,000 seats.
- Minneapolis, St. Louis, and Foxborough are out. A few years ago, promoters Feld indicated that several venues would be an every-other-year-or-so proposition.
- Supercross returns to Houston (February 4), Tampa (February 11), East Rutherford (April 22), and Nashville (April 29).
- The week-off break comes early in 2023. For the second year in a row, the pause will not be over Easter. Instead, it’s between rounds 6 (February 11 in Tampa) and 7 (February 25 in Arlington).
- The series continues to wrap up in Salt Lake City. Las Vegas remains off the calendar for the third consecutive year.
January 7: Angel Stadium, AnaheimRound 2
January 14: RingCentral Coliseum, OaklandRound 3
January 21: Snapdragon Stadium, San DiegoRound 4
January 28: Angel Stadium, AnaheimRound 5
February 4: NRG Stadium, HoustonRound 6
February 11: Raymond James Stadium, TampaRound 7
February 25: AT&T Stadium, ArlingtonRound 8
March 4: Daytona International SpeedwayRound 9
March 11: Lucas Oil Stadium, IndianapolisRound 10
March 18: Ford Field, DetroitRound 11
March 25: Lumen Field, SeattleRound 12
April 8: State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZRound 13
April 15: Atlanta Motor SpeedwayRound 14
April 22: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJRound 15
April 29: Nissan Stadium, NashvilleRound 16
May 6: Empower Field at Mile High, DenverRound 17
May 13: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Final Standings
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 359 points (7W, 11P, 13 T5)
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 350 (7W, 10P, 12 T5)
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 314 (3P, 13 T5)
- Marvin Musquin, KTM, 305 (1W, 5P, 10 T5)
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 302 (6P, 11 T5)
- Chase Sexton, Honda, 292 (1W, 8P, 12 T5)
- Cooper Webb, KTM, 278 (4P, 7 T5)
- Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 178
- Justin Brayton, Honda, 176 (1 T5)
- Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 152
- Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 141 (1P, 3 T5)
- Ken Roczen, Honda, 133 points (1W, 1P, 2 T5)
- Justin Bogle, KTM, 114
- Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha, 109
- Alex Martin, Yamaha, 106
- Justin Starling, GasGas, 103
- Ryan Breece, Yamaha, 103
- Shane McElrath, KTM, 101
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 97 (1P, 1 T5)
- Vince Friese, Honda, 96
- Cade Clason, Honda, 77
- Mitchell Oldenburg, Honda, 65
- Fredrik Norén, KTM, 63
- Max Anstie, KTM, 55
- Kevin Moranz, KTM, 53
- Benny Bloss, KTM, 32
- Logan Karnow, Kawasaki, 28
- Joey Savatgy, KTM, 27
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 23
- Justin Rodbell, Kawasaki, 22
- Austin Politelli, Honda, 18
- Tristan Lane, KTM, 15
- Joan Cros, Kawasaki, 15
- John Short, Honda, 14
- Alex Ray, Honda, 14
- Henry Miller, KTM, 13
- Josh Hill, KTM, 13
- Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 8
- Adam Enticknap, Suzuki, 8
- Marshal Weltin, Yamaha, 6
- Bryson Gardner, Honda, 6
- Ryan Surratt, Yamaha, 5
- Jeremy Hand, Honda 5
- Scott Meshey, Husqvarna, 3
- Brandon Scharer, Yamaha, 1