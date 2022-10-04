2023 Kawasaki KLR650 S First Look [6 Lowered Fast Facts]

For 2023, Kawasaki combines two of its success stories from last year—the return of the KLR650 and the introduction of the lower-seat S models for dirt and dual-sport. The 2023 Kawasaki KLR650 S gets the lower-seat treatment to make the thumping dual-sport/ADV hybrid more accessible to shorter-inseamed riders. Let’s look into how Kawasaki engineers lowered the seat height by 2.2 inches.
The standard KLR650 seat height is 34.3 inches, and the S drops it to 32.1 inches. That’s a significant lowering.
The 2023 Kawasaki KLR650 S has shorter suspension travel. The fork travel on the S is 6.7 inches, a 1.2-inch cut from the standard KLR. Rear wheel travel is reduced by 0.3 inches via a change in the shock linkage. The suspension settings at both ends have been fine-tuned for the new travel to ensure bottoming doesn’t increase—that means the S suspension has firmer action.
Seat thickness has been reduced by 1.4 inches. The foam is also softened, allowing the rider to settle in a bit more for easier access to the ground.
The shorter seat has ergonomic implications—relatively higher grips, footpegs, and windshield. Kawasaki compensates for that by giving the KLR650 S adjustable-position handlebars, footpegs, and windshield. Also, the gap between the footpeg and the gear shifter is increased by just over a half-inch.
The 2023 Kawasaki KLR650 S and the ABS variant should be available in dealers immediately. The standard version of the KLR650 S runs $6899, and you’ll pay an additional $300 if you want ABS. Both versions are available in Pearl Storm Gray, with Candy Lime Green available only for the non-ABS model.
2023 Kawasaki KLR650 S SpecsENGINE
Type: Single cylinder
Displacement: 652cc
Bore x stroke: 100 x 83mm
Compression ratio: 9.8:1
Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves
Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 40mm throttle body
Transmission: 5-speed
Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 6.7 inches
Zero Electric ADV Bike + Al and Bridget from Throw Your Leg Over
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Hello everyone and welcome to Motos and Friends, a weekly Podcast brought to you by the editorial team at Ultimate Motorcycling. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
Electric mobility is everywhere nowadays. Whether it’s a car, a truck, an assisted bicycle, a scooter, or any number of new innovations, the electric revolution is certainly here. In this week’s first segment, Nic de Sena took a ride on Zero’s recently announced new Adventure bike—the Zero DSR-X. There’s been a lot of hype about this new arrival on the ADV scene, and of course the questions are many. Nic talks to me about whether Zero actually have a credible, alternative energy ADV bike—or if the machine is just simply an empty promise.
In our second segment, I chat with Al and Bridget from ‘Throw Your Leg Over’. They took time out to record this episode from somewhere in the middle of Romania, of all places.
These interesting Aussies have traveled—and painstakingly documented—the thousands of miles they’ve covered riding the best roads and sights through Australia, Tasmania, Europe, eastern Europe, and Scandinavia, among other places.