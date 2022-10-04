2023 Kawasaki KLR650 S First Look [6 Lowered Fast Facts]

Hello everyone and welcome to Motos and Friends, a weekly Podcast brought to you by the editorial team at Ultimate Motorcycling. My name is Arthur Coldwells.

Electric mobility is everywhere nowadays. Whether it’s a car, a truck, an assisted bicycle, a scooter, or any number of new innovations, the electric revolution is certainly here. In this week’s first segment, Nic de Sena took a ride on Zero’s recently announced new Adventure bike—the Zero DSR-X. There’s been a lot of hype about this new arrival on the ADV scene, and of course the questions are many. Nic talks to me about whether Zero actually have a credible, alternative energy ADV bike—or if the machine is just simply an empty promise.

In our second segment, I chat with Al and Bridget from ‘Throw Your Leg Over’. They took time out to record this episode from somewhere in the middle of Romania, of all places.

These interesting Aussies have traveled—and painstakingly documented—the thousands of miles they’ve covered riding the best roads and sights through Australia, Tasmania, Europe, eastern Europe, and Scandinavia, among other places.

Their guided tour books and videos are all available online as a tremendous resources for all you would-be travelers. A membership to Throw Your Leg Over also helps fund their future travels—and who knows where those might lead them.

Al and Bridget are truly committed to their passion for travel, and that really comes across. Their fun and zeal for life on two wheels is great to hear.

We hope you enjoy this episode!