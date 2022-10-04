2023 Kawasaki KLR650 S First Look [6 Lowered Fast Facts]

Don Williams
2023 Kawasaki KLR650 S First Look: MSRP

For 2023, Kawasaki combines two of its success stories from last year—the return of the KLR650 and the introduction of the lower-seat S models for dirt and dual-sport. The 2023 Kawasaki KLR650 S gets the lower-seat treatment to make the thumping dual-sport/ADV hybrid more accessible to shorter-inseamed riders. Let’s look into how Kawasaki engineers lowered the seat height by 2.2 inches.

  1. The standard KLR650 seat height is 34.3 inches, and the S drops it to 32.1 inches. That’s a significant lowering.

  1. The 2023 Kawasaki KLR650 S has shorter suspension travel. The fork travel on the S is 6.7 inches, a 1.2-inch cut from the standard KLR. Rear wheel travel is reduced by 0.3 inches via a change in the shock linkage. The suspension settings at both ends have been fine-tuned for the new travel to ensure bottoming doesn’t increase—that means the S suspension has firmer action.

  1. Seat thickness has been reduced by 1.4 inches. The foam is also softened, allowing the rider to settle in a bit more for easier access to the ground.

  1. The shorter seat has ergonomic implications—relatively higher grips, footpegs, and windshield. Kawasaki compensates for that by giving the KLR650 S adjustable-position handlebars, footpegs, and windshield. Also, the gap between the footpeg and the gear shifter is increased by just over a half-inch.

  1. Otherwise, the KLR650 is the same friendly thumper we tested last year.

  1. The 2023 Kawasaki KLR650 S and the ABS variant should be available in dealers immediately. The standard version of the KLR650 S runs $6899, and you’ll pay an additional $300 if you want ABS. Both versions are available in Pearl Storm Gray, with Candy Lime Green available only for the non-ABS model.

2023 Kawasaki KLR650 S Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single cylinder

  • Displacement: 652cc

  • Bore x stroke: 100 x 83mm

  • Compression ratio: 9.8:1

  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves

  • Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 40mm throttle body

  • Transmission: 5-speed

  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 6.7 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable shock; 7.0 inches

  • Tires: Dunlop K750

  • Front tire: 90/90 x 21

  • Rear tire: 130/80 x 17

  • Front brake: 300mm disc

  • Rear brake: 240mm disc

  • ABS: Optional (+$300)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 59.6 inches

  • Rake: 30 degrees

  • Trail: 4.8 inches

  • Seat height: 32.1 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 6.1 gallons

  • Curb weight: 456 pounds (ABS: 461 pounds)

  • Colors: Pearl Storm Gray; Candy Lime Green (non-ABS only)

2023 Kawasaki KLR650 S Price: $6899 MSRP

2023 Kawasaki KLX650 S Photo Gallery

