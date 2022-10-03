2022 Slimey Crud Run and Farm/Art DTour Wisconsin Ride

A big plus for me was joining a couple of my long-time riding buddies—Dean Massoglia, who lives in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, and southwest Wisconsin local Tony Fransen. The three of us got some great riding in on Saturday, October 1, and Sunday’s Crud Run.On Saturday, we hit the back roads of Sauk County, taking in some of the installations of the outdoor Farm/Art DTour. We stopped at Delaney’s Surplus, one of our favorite stores for tools and just about anything else you might think of. We even did some hiking, an activity we generally don’t include in our motorcycle outings.The hike’s highlight (pun intended) was reaching the scenic overlook atop Cactus Bluff, about 300 feet above the Wisconsin River. It can be reached via Ferry Bluff Road south on a gravel track off State Trunk Highway 60, about six miles west of Sauk City. That takes you on a short drive to a small parking area on the riverfront. From there, it is a hike of about 800 yards to the bluff overlook and interpretive site. The last 200 yards of the trail are steep enough to count for a week of your cardio workout.Sky conditions were severe clear. With that perfect canopy of blue overhead and near-zero wind making the river a perfect mirror, the vast panorama to the south was a study in blue, green, and natural beauty, with just a hint of fall colors visible in the early-turning Sugar Maples in the river valley. Soaking up some early fall sunshine so high up, we could look the raptors soaring above the river right in the eye. It was the perfect way to end the day.Sunday dawned cool and partly cloudy for the Crud Run. Dean and I met Tony at the start point in Pine Bluff in Dane County. Nearly every piece of ground big enough to park a motorcycle was occupied by about 10:30 a.m., as the great weather brought out even the most rain-averse fair-weather riders.Dean, Tony, and I go back more than 40 years, when we all worked in the Engineering Department of Wick Homes in Mazomanie, Wisc. Another of our buddies from those days, Dan Petersen and his wife Sandy, recently built a new house only a few miles from Pine Bluff. Being the kind of sentimental motorcycle bums we are, we included a stop at the new Petersen residence to say hello. For Dean and Tony, it had been many years since they had been in touch with Dan, so it was a reunion long overdue.From there, it was just about lunchtime. As it happened, Rookie’s Food and Spirits, just east of Mazomanie, was on one of the routes to the endpoint of the Crud Run in Leland, over in Sauk County.After a great lunch, we rolled north into Sauk County and made it to North Freedom in time to have some cold Sprecher Root Beer in the ancestral endpoint of the Crud Run—Sprechers Bar. Old friends, old motorcycles—for us, anyway—and lots of them, plus great weather, outdoor art, and the timeless beauty of the Driftless Area, all in one fantastic weekend. It doesn’t get much better than that!
Zero Electric ADV Bike + Al and Bridget from Throw Your Leg Over
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Hello everyone and welcome to Motos and Friends, a weekly Podcast brought to you by the editorial team at Ultimate Motorcycling. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
Electric mobility is everywhere nowadays. Whether it’s a car, a truck, an assisted bicycle, a scooter, or any number of new innovations, the electric revolution is certainly here. In this week’s first segment, Nic de Sena took a ride on Zero’s recently announced new Adventure bike—the Zero DSR-X. There’s been a lot of hype about this new arrival on the ADV scene, and of course the questions are many. Nic talks to me about whether Zero actually have a credible, alternative energy ADV bike—or if the machine is just simply an empty promise.
In our second segment, I chat with Al and Bridget from ‘Throw Your Leg Over’. They took time out to record this episode from somewhere in the middle of Romania, of all places.
These interesting Aussies have traveled—and painstakingly documented—the thousands of miles they’ve covered riding the best roads and sights through Australia, Tasmania, Europe, eastern Europe, and Scandinavia, among other places.