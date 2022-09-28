“Hogslayer” and Farm/Art DTour: Wisconsin Doubleheader

October in Wisconsin kicks off with the Homecoming Premiere of the 10th Anniversary Hogslayer: The Unapproachable Legend documentary on October 1 at the Rhode Center Fort The Arts in Kenosha. This special screening honors T.C. Christenson and John Gregory, the men behind the legendary world champion Norton dual-engine dragster from the 1970s. Tickets are $10 at the door for this 320-seat capacity venue. Hogslayer products will be available at a show discount, and an after-party will follow the show.Christenson and Gregory built the famous double-engine Top Fuel class Norton drag bike that captured four consecutive NHRA World Championships in the class in the 1970s. Hogslayer dethroned the virtually invincible Harley-Davidson drag bikes that dominated the class in that era. Christenson did the piloting of the ferocious motorcycle.
Starting on October 1 and running to October 10, in the spectacular Driftless Area on the southwest side of Wisconsin, is the intriguing Farm/Art DTour.Organized by the Wormfarm Institute of Reedsburg, the Farm/Art DTour takes you on a self-guided 50-mile route through the rolling farm country of Sauk County.Wormfarm Institute is an organization dedicated to cultivating connections between rural and urban communities through the arts and the interaction of people, the environment, geography, conservation, and agriculture. It was founded in 2000 by Donna Neuwirth and Jay Salinas, veterans of Chicago art and theater.This year’s Farm/Art DTour features nine artists from around the country. There are over 40 installations of artwork, plus points of interest, vendors, and attractions, including mystery spots. If you’ve never experienced roadside poetry, this is your chance.The ride route includes county trunk highways, city streets, and town roads. The route is nicely paved, full of curves, and scenic.If you’re ready for a motorcycle tour that is a unique and authentic experience, the Farm/Art is worth checking out.
Suzuki V-Strom 1050 DE + Scott Casey – Living with PTSD and the Rolling Barrage
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Motos and Friends, a weekly Podcast brought to you by the editorial team at Ultimate Motorcycling.
My name is Arthur Coldwells.
The new Suzuki V-Strom DE has just been announced, and Avery Innis, Training and Publications Manager from Suzuki Motor USA, is just the expert to explain its nuances to us. The V-Strom has always been a superb, yet inexpensive platform, and the new DE variant gets more serious about ADV riding. I find out from Avery whether the new upgrades are worthwhile; and the place that the new V-Strom has in the current market.
Our second segment covers a subject that’s a little more serious than usual.
Many veterans and first responders suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, aka PTSD.
Scott Casey—himself a sufferer—decided to try and help his fellow vets, and started a cross-Canada charity ride in 2016 called the ‘Rolling Barrage’. It was—and is—incredibly successful.
It’s not just a tremendous ride. The Rolling Barrage is a place for like-minded sufferers and their supporters to ride together. They get some serious “wind therapy” whether it’s on just a stop, or a leg of the ride, one day, a weekend, or even the whole ride. Scott opens up with Associate Editor Teejay Adams about his personal history, and how he came to create such a brilliant and worthy real-world event that truly helps.
The Rolling Barrage is a supportive network of brothers and sisters. To quote Scott Casey: “this is the family you never knew you had”.
It was a Nation exploding into civil war. In 1992, the collapse of the former Yugoslavia triggered an international armed conflict that would last more than 3 years and eventually see nearly 100,000 people killed. Canadians were thrown into what was declared a peacekeeping mission, but it wasn’t. They were going well beyond the rules of engagement that were provided by the UN. Told by Scott Casey, Former Canadian Peacekeeper.