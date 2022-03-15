Hogslayer Documentary 10th Anniversary Release Announced

The Edge Ltd., producer of the Hogslayer: The Unapproachable Legend and Walter: The Missing Link – Discovery of a Centennial Motorcycle documentaries, has announced the 10th-anniversary edition of the Hogslayer documentary. Hogslayer, which debuted in August 2011, celebrates one of the most successful motorcycle dragsters in history. This release includes additionally acquired archival assets of the famous Hogslayer Norton dragster in a fresh new update of this internationally acclaimed documentary.More than three years in the making, Hogslayer tells the story of the double-engine Norton top fuel drag bike piloted by T. C. Christenson. Built by John Gregory and Christenson and John Gregory, Hogslayer earned a stunning string of world championships in motorcycle drag racing. The Hogslayer earned its nickname by repeatedly beating the Harley-Davidson drag bikes that had ruled the top fuel class in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Norton motorcycles were well-known for their success in road racing, but not in Top Fuel drag racing.
In the late ’60s, Tom Christenson built his first single-engine Norton-powered drag bike, followed in 1970 by his first double-engined Norton. That year, he captured a tourney title, setting the stage for ever-increasing success.In August 1972, Christenson piloted the Norton to a terminal velocity of 180 mph for the first time. In November 1972, Hogslayer won the NHRA Supernationals at Ontario Motor Speedway in Southern California.From 1972 to 1975, Christenson rode the Hogslayer to four consecutive world titles—the only world championships in motorcycle drag racing attributed to the Norton brand. In 1979, Norton Villiers Triumph was liquidated.Hogslayer director James Cutting states, “I’m proud to re-release Hogslayer for all the loyal fans of this racing legend. This film is a must-see for all motorcycle sports enthusiasts.”The Hogslayer and “Walter” documentaries are now available at The Edge Ltd., and there’s a Hogslayer Documentary page on Facebook.
We’ve got a high performance episode coming to you this week on Motos and Friends!
My name is Arthur Coldwells, and in the first segment Nic de Sena tells us about KTM’s new Super Duke Evo. There’s a big upgrade in the suspension and electronics departments, and Nic had a chance to ride the bike on the street and on track at Buttowillow Raceway in California.
In the second segment, I chat with tuner and drag racer Augustine Herrera of Herrera Racing. Suzuki has just launched the 3rd generation Hayabusa, and although Herrera hasn’t yet had a chance to work with the new bike, his results with the first two generations of the model are astonishing. His son currently has the fastest Hayabusa in the country. It puts out around 600 horsepower and ran a 6.6 seconds standing quarter at 210 MPH. Holy moly.