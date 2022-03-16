2023 Royal Enfield Scram 411 First Look [6 Fast Facts For Urban ADVing]

By
Don Williams
-

Expanding on the success of the Himalayan adventure motorcycle, the 2023 Royal Enfield Scram 411 brings the fun of off-pavement riding closer to the city. Let’s see how the Indian manufacturer civilized the Himalayan to create the Scram 411.

  1. The 2023 Royal Enfield Scram 411 has a 19-/17-inch wheel combination. Royal Enfield swapped out the Himalayan’s dirt-ready 21-inch front wheel for a more pavement-practical 19-incher. The choice of tires is unchanged—Ceat Gripp-XL. Wire-spoked wheels are retained, as are disc brakes and two-channel ABS.

2023 Royal Enfield Scram 411 First Look: Urban Adventure Motorcycle

  1. Suspension travel is slightly shorter on the Scram, which lowers the seat height a tad. Fork travel is reduced almost a half-inch, with rear-wheel travel unchanged. That gets the Scram a seat height of 31.3 inches, which is 0.2 inches closer to the ground than the already-low Himalayan. We don’t have any rake and trail numbers.

  1. Power output from the long-stroke vertical single is unchanged. You get a hair more than 24 horsepower at 6500 rpm and nearly 24 ft-lbs of torque at 4250 rpm from the air-cooled powerplant. The power is run through a five-speed transmission.

  1. The styling is simplified on the Scram 411. The tank and rear racks are gone, replaced by a grab bar for the passenger and a couple of contrasting covers on the lower front corners of the tank. With the tank racks gone, the headlight gets a small cowling. The two-piece Himalayan seat is replaced by a smoother-styled one-piece seat for two-up riding, plus the rear fender is abbreviated a bit. The speedometer is analog-style, with digitally displayed information supplementing.

2023 Royal Enfield Scram 411 First Look and Specs

  1. Chief of Design at Royal Enfield Mark Wells provides his take on the Scram 411: “Most scrambler motorcycles focus only on aesthetics and looks. When we began work on the Scram 411, we were determined to create a motorcycle that would be distinct in design and purpose, and bring the best of rough-road capability to urban riding. With its distinctive look and design, playful colorways, accessible riding proposition, the Scram 411 is an ultimate ADV crossover for the urban environment.”

  1. We don’t have colors or a price for the 2023 Royal Enfield Scram 411. If history repeats itself, Royal Enfield will offer a tantalizing choice of colors at an attractive price. Royal Enfield tells us we will be seeing the Scram on US showroom floors by early fall this year.

2023 Royal Enfield Scram 411 Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Vertical single

  • Displacement: 411cc

  • Bore x stroke: 78 x 86mm

  • Maximum power: 24.3 horsepower @ 6500 rpm

  • Maximum torque: 23.6 ft-lbs @ 4250 rpm

  • Compression ratio: 9.5:1

  • Valvetrain: SOHC

  • Fueling: EFI

  • Cooling: Air

  • Starting: Electric

  • Transmission: 5-speed

  • Clutch: We multiplate

  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Half-duplex split-cradle

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 7.5 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 7.1 inches

  • Tires: Ceat Gripp-XL

  • Wheels: Wire-spoke

  • Front tire: 100/90 x 19

  • Rear tire: 120/90 x 17

  • Front brake: 300mm disc w/ 2-piston floating caliper

  • Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston floating caliper

  • ABS: Dual channel

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 57.2 inches

  • Rake: N/A

  • Trail: N/A

  • Seat height: 31.3 inches

  • Ground clearance: 7.9 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 4.0 gallons

  • Curb weight: 432 pounds

  • Colors: TBA

2023 Royal Enfield Scram 411 Price: $TBA MSRP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR