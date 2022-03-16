Super73 C1X Concept Electric Motorcycle First Look [10 Fast Facts]

It was only a matter of time before Irvine-based Super73 expanded into the electric motorcycle market. Super73 built a custom bicycle inspired by the Ducati Corse racing team, as well as a Super73 x Indian Hooligan collaboration. We have tested the Super73-ZX, so the pedal-assist electric bikes always have had a motorcycle tie-in. Now, we have a first look at the Super73 C1X Concept electric motorcycle—gone are the pedals.As it’s a concept bike, technical details on the C1X are sketchy, but here’s what we can tell you:
The seat height is designed to encourage new riders. The saddle is 31 inches above the pavement—not cruiser low, but still manageable to a broad range of potential customers. There are Super73 pedal-assist bicycles with a similar seat height.
Super73 went to 15-inch disc wheels to keep the C1X low. The C1X is shod with sport-oriented Bridgestone Battlax Scooter SC2 tires—a 120/70 front and 160/60 rear. Disc brakes slow the C1X down—one large disc in the front.
The smallish wheels are matched by a compact 51-inch wheelbase. That is three inches longer than a Honda Grom, and four inches shorter than a Honda CB300F.
WP suspension is employed. The fork is an inverted design, with the single shock a non-linkage setup.
The robust aluminum swingarm has LightTech chain adjusters from Italy.
The Super73 C1X is intended to do battle on urban freeways. Top speed is expected to be above 75 mph, sufficient for most freeways in densely populated areas.
Further cementing its urban intentions, the battery range in the city is projected to be 100 miles. A fast charger option will pump the battery up to an 80 percent charge in less than an hour—time for lunch.
Super73 is mum about battery specifications. “Further enhancing the Concept’s agility is a mass-centralized chassis/battery configuration, the precise specification of which will remain under wraps until further testing is completed,” according to a Super73 press release.
The graphics are striking, and the LED lighting minimalist. As with many concept bikes, accouterments such as mirrors or license plate holders are notably absent.
If you’d like to reserve a production version of the Super73 C1X Concept bike, it will cost you $73. There’s no word on the expected price of the production model. Also, it will be a 2024 model, arriving in late 2023. Super73 promises to keep those buying a reservation updated on the progress leading to production.
Studio photography by Chris Robertson
Super73 C1X Concept Electric Motorcycle Photo Gallery
