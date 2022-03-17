2022 Indianapolis Supercross Fantasy Tips [9 Fast Facts + Track Map]

After the Motor City Madness last Saturday, it’s not going to be easy to select a Top 5 for your RMFantasySX.com leagues. Jason Anderson, Dylan Ferrandis, Chase Sexton, and Cooper Webb suffered injuries that prevented them from finishing the Main Event. We know Anderson and Sexton will be lining up at Indianapolis, and Ferrandis is out with a wrist injury. Webb’s status is unknown. With that, here are our 2022 Indianapolis Supercross Fantasy tips and picks for round 11 of the 2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series.
Eli Tomac is an easy pick for the win. With three victories in a row and five in the last seven races, plus a 42-point lead over runners-up Malcolm Stewart and Anderson, he’s as close to a sure thing as you’re going to get.
Mark down Malcolm Stewart to return to the second spot on the podium. Many of the series’ main protagonists will be riding wounded, and Stewart is looking good. Though he’s not quite looking Tomac-good, Stewart is the next best thing.
Justin Barcia grabbed his third P3 finish in Detroit, so look for him to repeat. It’s easy to overlook Barcia’s consistency this year. He has six Top 5 finishes, and has been in the Top 6 at all but two rounds this year. Barcia is coming in strong, and some of the riders who often beat him won’t be at their best. Look for the Detroit podium to reprise at Indianapolis.
It’s impossible to say how bad the injuries are to Jason Anderson, Chase Sexton, and Cooper Webb, and how that will play ou From the looks of the falls and the reports out there, Anderson and Sexton seem to have faired the best, so I have them in P4 and P5, in that order.
For those who don’t want to gamble on injured riders, there’s one easy choice—Marvin Musquin. Musquin has managed four Top 5 results this year, so he’s the next best thing. He’s not a safe bet, but still a good one. With Ferrandis, Ken Roczen, and Aaron Plessinger out, finding that fifth uninjured rider is not easy. Justin Brayton is the only rider not yet mentioned that has cracked the Top 5. If you’re not sold on Brayton, you’re looking at Dean Wilson or Shane McElrath—it’s hard to imagine either in the Top 5.
The Wild Card is P8, and that is anyone’s guess with the injuries. There’s no way to handicap that. It could be Anderson, Sexton, or Webb are compromised, so P8 is the best Main Event one of them can manage, or we could see good finishes from Wilson, McElrath, Vince Friese, Brandon Hartranft, or Justin Bogle. Wilson has the most experience running in that part of the field, so he’s my Wild Card wild guess.
If you’re a follower of qualifying, you’ll want to see if any of the banged-up riders looks like they are struggling. Concerned players can make pre-Heats changes, as necessary.
Last week was a high-scoring round for me in RMFantasySX, even with all the crashes. For the first time this year, I’m in the Top 25-percent of RMFantasySX players. That’s certainly nothing to brag about, but it’s a big improvement from the beginning of the season when I was not even in the top half of the players. There are still lots of races to go, plus the double-points offered at the Salt Lake City finale.
Tune in at 7 p.m. ET on CNBC or Peacock for the first gate drop at Lucas Oil Stadium. Qualifying starts a 1 p.m. ET, exclusively on Peacock. Get all the times you need to know at our 2022 Supercross Television Schedule.
tl;dr Indianapolis Supercross Picks
Eli Tomac
Malcolm Stewart
Justin Barcia
Jason Anderson
Chase Sexton Wild Card P8: Dean Wilson
Photography by Align Media, Feld Entertainment, et al2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 10 of 17 rounds)
It’s been quite a while since Harley-Davidson was involved in road racing, but thanks to the newly conceived King of the Baggers class, The Motor Company is back on paved circuits.
Last year the series had less than a handful of rounds, and to their credit, the Harley bagger, piloted by the very capable Kyle Wyman, took the Championship win.
Needless to say, turning a bagger into a real race machine wasn’t easy. The Harley-Davidson effort consisted of a group of volunteers at the factory who pooled a considerable amount of their time and knowledge in a combined effort to create, develop, and prepare a motorcycle that could race with real credibility.
The machine itself is amazing, as you might imagine. And for this week’s Podcast, Senior Editor Nic de Sena chats to us about some of the race bike secrets, and of course his ride on Wyman’s actual factory race bike at Inde Motorsports Ranch in Arizona.
This year, the Moto America King of the Baggers Championship has been extended to seven rounds. They’ve already raced at Daytona Speed Week for the first round, and it’s going to be REAL interesting to see how the remaining rounds shake out.