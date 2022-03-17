2022 Indianapolis Supercross Fantasy Tips [9 Fast Facts + Track Map]

By
Don Williams
-

After the Motor City Madness last Saturday, it’s not going to be easy to select a Top 5 for your RMFantasySX.com leagues. Jason Anderson, Dylan Ferrandis, Chase Sexton, and Cooper Webb suffered injuries that prevented them from finishing the Main Event. We know Anderson and Sexton will be lining up at Indianapolis, and Ferrandis is out with a wrist injury. Webb’s status is unknown. With that, here are our 2022 Indianapolis Supercross Fantasy tips and picks for round 11 of the 2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series.

2022 Indianapolis Supercross Fantasy Tips: Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac

  1. Eli Tomac is an easy pick for the win. With three victories in a row and five in the last seven races, plus a 42-point lead over runners-up Malcolm Stewart and Anderson, he’s as close to a sure thing as you’re going to get.

2022 Indianapolis Supercross Fantasy Tips: Malcolm Stewart
Malcolm Stewart

  1. Mark down Malcolm Stewart to return to the second spot on the podium. Many of the series’ main protagonists will be riding wounded, and Stewart is looking good. Though he’s not quite looking Tomac-good, Stewart is the next best thing.

2022 Indianapolis Supercross Fantasy Tips: Justin Barcia and Cooper Webb
Justin Barcia (#51) and Cooper Webb

  1. Justin Barcia grabbed his third P3 finish in Detroit, so look for him to repeat. It’s easy to overlook Barcia’s consistency this year. He has six Top 5 finishes, and has been in the Top 6 at all but two rounds this year. Barcia is coming in strong, and some of the riders who often beat him won’t be at their best. Look for the Detroit podium to reprise at Indianapolis.

Jason Anderson

  1. It’s impossible to say how bad the injuries are to Jason Anderson, Chase Sexton, and Cooper Webb, and how that will play ou From the looks of the falls and the reports out there, Anderson and Sexton seem to have faired the best, so I have them in P4 and P5, in that order.

Chase Sexton Honda
Chase Sexton

  1. For those who don’t want to gamble on injured riders, there’s one easy choice—Marvin Musquin. Musquin has managed four Top 5 results this year, so he’s the next best thing. He’s not a safe bet, but still a good one. With Ferrandis, Ken Roczen, and Aaron Plessinger out, finding that fifth uninjured rider is not easy. Justin Brayton is the only rider not yet mentioned that has cracked the Top 5. If you’re not sold on Brayton, you’re looking at Dean Wilson or Shane McElrath—it’s hard to imagine either in the Top 5.

  1. The Wild Card is P8, and that is anyone’s guess with the injuries. There’s no way to handicap that. It could be Anderson, Sexton, or Webb are compromised, so P8 is the best Main Event one of them can manage, or we could see good finishes from Wilson, McElrath, Vince Friese, Brandon Hartranft, or Justin Bogle. Wilson has the most experience running in that part of the field, so he’s my Wild Card wild guess.

2022 Indianapolis Supercross Fantasy Tips: Dean Wilson
Dean Wilson

  1. If you’re a follower of qualifying, you’ll want to see if any of the banged-up riders looks like they are struggling. Concerned players can make pre-Heats changes, as necessary.

  1. Last week was a high-scoring round for me in RMFantasySX, even with all the crashes. For the first time this year, I’m in the Top 25-percent of RMFantasySX players. That’s certainly nothing to brag about, but it’s a big improvement from the beginning of the season when I was not even in the top half of the players. There are still lots of races to go, plus the double-points offered at the Salt Lake City finale.

2022 Indianapolis SX Track Map

  1. Tune in at 7 p.m. ET on CNBC or Peacock for the first gate drop at Lucas Oil Stadium. Qualifying starts a 1 p.m. ET, exclusively on Peacock. Get all the times you need to know at our 2022 Supercross Television Schedule.

tl;dr Indianapolis Supercross Picks

  1. Eli Tomac

  2. Malcolm Stewart

  3. Justin Barcia

  4. Jason Anderson

  5. Chase Sexton

    Wild Card P8: Dean Wilson

Photography by Align Media, Feld Entertainment, et al

2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 10 of 17 rounds)

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 229 points (5W, 7P, 8 T5)

  2. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 187 (3W, 5P, 6 T5)

  3. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 187 (2P, 8 T5)

  4. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 184 (4P, 6 T5)

  5. Cooper Webb, KTM, 173 (4P, 5 T5)

  6. Chase Sexton, Honda, 164 (1W, 4P, 6 T5)

  7. Marvin Musquin, KTM, 164 (1P, 4 T5)

  8. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 141 (1P, 3 T5)

  9. Ken Roczen, Honda, 133 points (1W, 1P, 2 T5)

  10. Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 119

  11. Shane McElrath, KTM, 101

  12. Justin Brayton, Honda, 99 (1 T5)

  13. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 97 (1P, 1 T5)

  14. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 89

  15. Justin Bogle, KTM, 60

  16. Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha, 57

  17. Max Anstie, KTM, 55

  18. Vince Friese, Honda, 51

  19. Alex Martin, Yamaha, 48

  20. Mitchell Oldenburg, Honda, 37

  21. Cade Clason, Honda, 33

  22. Justin Starling, GasGas, 32

  23. Ryan Breece, Yamaha, 29

  24. Joey Savatgy, KTM, 27

  25. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 23

  26. Kevin Moranz, KTM, 16

  27. Josh Hill, KTM, 13

  28. Logan Karnow, Kawasaki, 10

  29. Fredrik Norén, KTM, 9

  30. Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 8

  31. Alex Ray, Honda, 6

  32. Justin Rodbell, Kawasaki, 5

  33. Joan Cros, Kawasaki, 3

  34. Brandon Scharer, Yamaha, 1

  35. Adam Enticknap, Suzuki, 1

2022 Detroit Supercross Results

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha

  2. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna

  3. Justin Barcia, GasGas

  4. Marvin Musquin, KTM

  5. Justin Brayton, Honda

  6. Vince Friese, Honda

  7. Shane McElrath, KTM

  8. Justin Bogle, KTM

  9. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki

  10. Cade Clason, Honda

  11. Ryan Breece, Yamaha

  12. Justin Starling, GasGas

  13. Alex Martin, Yamaha

  14. Dean Wilson, Husqvarna

  15. Logan Karnow, Kawasaki

  16. Kevin Moranz, KTM

  17. Alex Ray, Honda

  18. Justin Rodbell, Kawasaki

  19. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha

  20. Cooper Webb, KTM

  21. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki

  22. Chase Sexton, Honda

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR