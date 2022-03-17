Bell x RSD MX-9 Mips First Look [Affordable Roland Sands Helmet]

Roland Sands Design
and Bell Helmets
have a long-standing relationship. Roland Sands has designed over 30 graphics for Bell helmets, though only for street helmets—until now. The Bell x RSD MX-9 Mips helmet—officially the MX-9 Mips with RSD The Rally Gloss White/Black graphics—brings together Bell, RSD, and dirt bikes for the first time. Although some collaborations between Bell and RSD have been pricey, the RSD MX-9 has an MSRP under $200.
In addition to bold RSD logos on each side of the shell, which happen to get covered by your goggle strap, there are logos for K&N
, Motul
, Dunlop
, and, of course, Bell. Don’t worry, the forehead of the MX-9 Mips proudly displays the RSD logo in all but the muddiest conditions. Although the styling is retro, the MX-9 Mips is a full-coverage helmet with a fixed chin guard.
“I’ve been wearing Bell helmets since my racing days,” Sands noted. “Over the past 10 years, Bell and I have created 30-plus graphics across its line of street helmets, and this is our first take on a MX-9 moto helmet. I’m fortunate to work with partners like Bell, Dunlop, K&N, and Motul, who have been longtime supporters of RSD. Stay tuned, as we have more exciting projects coming down the line later this year.”
The Bell MX-9 Mips offers an impressive array of features for a sub-$200 helmet. There are three polycarbonate shell sizes to handle XS-XXXL helmets. Inside, there is Mips technology to diminish impacts to the skull and minimize rotational force against the head. The comfort liner is removable for washing, and the adjustable peak features air intakes for ventilation. Bell claims a weight of 3.4 pounds for the Medium shell, and the MX-9 Mips has DOT and ECE certification.Bell x RSD MX-9 Mips Fast Facts
Bell x RSD MX-9 Mips Price: $195 MSRP
- Sizes: XS-XXXL
- Certifications: DOT; ECE
- Claimed weight (Medium): 3.4 pounds
- Color: RSD The Rally Gloss White/Black
Bell x RDS MX-9 Mips Photo Gallery