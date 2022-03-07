Crampbuster CB1 Test [Motorcycle Throttle Assist Device]

I can still remember the moment I discovered my first Crampbuster
hanging on a rack in a small motorcycle shop in Frazier Park, Calif. I had been riding my Honda Shadow 700 several hundred miles every Saturday, exploring as many of the twisty lines on the AAA maps as I could locate. Hours upon hours of twisting the throttle became more and more uncomfortable as the day wore on. I asked the fellow working the counter if “this thing works.” He replied something in the affirmative, so I bought it. That was 16 years ago, and the price is still just $10.95.When I learned I would be picking up the Ultimate Motorcycling Yamaha Ténéré 700 Project Bike
from Los Angeles and riding it 1120 miles home, I knew I would want to have it on the bike for the whole ride. I like the narrowest one-inch wide Crampbuster CB1 unit because, if I need to, I can fully grip the throttle with the Crampbuster out of the way to the far right side.
The Yamaha Ténéré 700 comes standard with handguards that anchor on the end of the throttle. To mount the Crampbuster, I simply spread the Crampbuster’s loop wide enough to slip it over the grip instead of sliding it over the end. The Crampbuster CB1 model fits the Yamaha Ténéré 700 stock grip perfectly.The Crampbuster holds tightly when you push down on it with the heel of your hand. Helpfully, it will roll easily in the opposite direction, to be spun out of the way or readjusted, as needed.My 2007 Yamaha Venture
has cruise control, but I still have a Crampbuster on it. The Crampbuster is a throttle twist assist, and I use it all the time to reduce the amount of grip required on the throttle. It is especially helpful when riding in a group that doesn’t hold its speed, as wandering velocities are not compatible with cruise control.
Hours of holding a grip unassisted without a Crampbuster causes me to have finger numbness and wrist pain. In talking to other riders, many like to roll it out of the way when approaching long twisty sections. I just leave it in place and use it in the twisties the same way I use it while cruising or in traffic. I do roll it out of the way while riding in the dirt
.While on my way up the coast, I happened to be at a gas pump next to a fellow rider. We struck up a conversation about the Ténéré 700 and how much I was enjoying it. All the farkle on my handlebars—dashcam, phone, and Garmin Montana 700i GPS
with inReach—caught his attention, and he saw I had the Crampbuster installed. He started to tell me that he had an incident with a Crampbuster. I rudely interrupted him with, “And it caught on your cuff, right?” I had had that happen when I first started using it, but could never duplicate it. If it does catch on your cuff and you inadvertently radically advance the throttle, pull in your clutch until you get it sorted out. It has only happened to me once in 16 years.
When I do touring rides, I carry a spare Crampbuster because I don’t want to be without it should mine get lost or stolen. Twice, I have given them to a fellow rider who either lost his, or complained to me that his throttle hand was either numb or in pain. The Crampbuster CB1 is one of those devices that I won’t ride without.