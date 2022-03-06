2022 Daytona Supercross Results, Coverage, and Standings

By
Don Williams
-

Eli Tomac earned a record sixth Daytona Supercross win with a come-from-behind ride in the 18-lap Main Event. 2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings leader Tomac started the race in P3 and had to work with an overheating engine late in the race. On lap 7, Tomac passed Chase Sexton for the runner-up spot, and then hounded leader and defending Supercross Champion Cooper Webb for nine laps.

Eli Tomac

On the penultimate lap, Tomac was in the process of passing Webb in the whoops section on lap 16 for the lead when lapper Joey Savatgy inadvertently impeded Webb, costing the fans a final showdown during the last two laps. Sexton had a lonely ride to take the final podium position ahead of Dylan Ferrandis and Justin Barcia.

Jason Anderson and fastest qualifier Malcolm Stewart continued their contentious rivalry. On the first lap, Anderson and Stewart came together in a corner. Stewart responded by slamming into Anderson’s swingarm on a corner exit, putting both riders down and at the back of the pack on the first lap. On lap 6, Stewart hit a Tuff Blox on the inside of a right-hand corner of the Ricky Carmichael-designed track on the Daytona International Speedway infield. That caused Stewart to stop, forcing teammate Dean Wilson off-line. Anderson hit the back of Wilson, taking both riders down.

2022 Daytona Supercross Results Coverage Standings - Malcolm Stewart
Malcolm Stewart

Stewart crossed the finish line in P7 with Anderson right behind him. However, both riders were penalized a position for gaining time when off-track. This moved Roczen, who Stewart and Anderson passed late in the race, up to P7, behind Marvin Musquin. Dean Wilson took the last Top 10 slot.

Despite his P9 finish at Dayton, Anderson retains P2 in the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standing. Anderson is now 18 points behind leader Tomac, and 15 points ahead of Cooper Webb. Stewart’s P8 result drops him to P4 in the standings, trailing Webb by six points, and just a single point ahead of Sexton and Barcia.

2022 Daytona Supercross Results Coverage Standings - Podium
2022 Daytona Supercross Podium

The second half of the 17-round series begins on March 12 at Ford Field in Detroit. Check our 2022 Supercross Television Schedule for airtimes from The Motor City.

Photography courtesy of Feld Entertainment Inc. 

2022 Daytona Supercross Results

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha

  2. Cooper Webb, KTM

  3. Chase Sexton, Honda

  4. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha

  5. Justin Barcia, GasGas

  6. Marvin Musquin, KTM

  7. Ken Roczen, Honda

  8. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna

  9. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki

  10. Dean Wilson, Husqvarna

  11. Justin Bogle, KTM

  12. Vince Friese, Honda

  13. Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha

  14. Shane McElrath, KTM

  15. Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha

  16. Justin Brayton, Honda

  17. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki

  18. Ryan Breece, Yamaha

  19. Cade Clason, Honda

  20. Justin Starling, GasGas

  21. Alex Martin, Yamaha

  22. Brandon Scharer, Yamaha

2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 9 of 17 rounds)

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 203 points (4W, 6P, 7 T5)

  2. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 185 (3W, 5P, 6 T5)

  3. Cooper Webb, KTM, 170 (4P, 5 T5)

  4. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 164 (1P, 7 T5)

  5. Chase Sexton, Honda, 163 (1W, 4P, 6 T5)

  6. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 163 (3P, 5 T5)

  7. Marvin Musquin, KTM, 145 (1P, 3 T5)

  8. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 137 (1P, 3 T5)

  9. Ken Roczen, Honda, 133 points (1W, 1P, 2 T5)

  10. Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 110

  11. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 97 (1P, 1 T5)

  12. Shane McElrath, KTM, 85

  13. Justin Brayton, Honda, 81

  14. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 75

  15. Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha, 57

  16. Max Anstie, KTM, 55

  17. Justin Bogle, KTM, 45

  18. Alex Martin, Yamaha, 38

  19. Mitchell Oldenburg, Honda, 37

  20. Vince Friese, Honda, 34

  21. Joey Savatgy, KTM, 27

  22. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 23

  23. Justin Starling, GasGas, 21

  24. Cade Clason, Honda, 20

  25. Ryan Breece, Yamaha, 17

  26. Josh Hill, KTM, 13

  27. Kevin Moranz, KTM, 9

  28. Fredrik Norén, KTM, 9

  29. Garrett Marchbanks, 8

  30. Joan Cros, Kawasaki, 3

  31. Logan Karnow, Kawasaki, 2

  32. Adam Enticknap, Suzuki, 1

  33. Brandon Scharer, Yamaha, 1

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR