2022 Daytona Supercross Results, Coverage, and Standings

Eli Tomac earned a record sixth Daytona Supercross win with a come-from-behind ride in the 18-lap Main Event. 2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings leader Tomac started the race in P3 and had to work with an overheating engine late in the race. On lap 7, Tomac passed Chase Sexton for the runner-up spot, and then hounded leader and defending Supercross Champion Cooper Webb for nine laps.On the penultimate lap, Tomac was in the process of passing Webb in the whoops section on lap 16 for the lead when lapper Joey Savatgy inadvertently impeded Webb, costing the fans a final showdown during the last two laps. Sexton had a lonely ride to take the final podium position ahead of Dylan Ferrandis and Justin Barcia.
Jason Anderson and fastest qualifier Malcolm Stewart continued their contentious rivalry. On the first lap, Anderson and Stewart came together in a corner. Stewart responded by slamming into Anderson’s swingarm on a corner exit, putting both riders down and at the back of the pack on the first lap. On lap 6, Stewart hit a Tuff Blox on the inside of a right-hand corner of the Ricky Carmichael-designed track on the Daytona International Speedway infield. That caused Stewart to stop, forcing teammate Dean Wilson off-line. Anderson hit the back of Wilson, taking both riders down.Stewart crossed the finish line in P7 with Anderson right behind him. However, both riders were penalized a position for gaining time when off-track. This moved Roczen, who Stewart and Anderson passed late in the race, up to P7, behind Marvin Musquin. Dean Wilson took the last Top 10 slot.Despite his P9 finish at Dayton, Anderson retains P2 in the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standing. Anderson is now 18 points behind leader Tomac, and 15 points ahead of Cooper Webb. Stewart’s P8 result drops him to P4 in the standings, trailing Webb by six points, and just a single point ahead of Sexton and Barcia.The second half of the 17-round series begins on March 12 at Ford Field in Detroit. Check our 2022 Supercross Television Schedule for airtimes from The Motor City.Photography courtesy of Feld Entertainment Inc.
2022 Daytona Supercross Results
Eli Tomac, Yamaha
Cooper Webb, KTM
Chase Sexton, Honda
Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha
Justin Barcia, GasGas
Marvin Musquin, KTM
Ken Roczen, Honda
Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna
Jason Anderson, Kawasaki
Dean Wilson, Husqvarna
Justin Bogle, KTM
Vince Friese, Honda
Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha
Shane McElrath, KTM
Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha
Justin Brayton, Honda
Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki
Ryan Breece, Yamaha
Cade Clason, Honda
Justin Starling, GasGas
Alex Martin, Yamaha
Brandon Scharer, Yamaha
2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 9 of 17 rounds)
