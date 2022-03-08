Bell SRT-Modular Helmet Test [Motorcycle Touring and More]

Bell pioneered the full-face helmet back in 1967. I was a buyer of one of the early Bell Star 120 full-face models way back then. Bell has been refining head protection ever since, and the Bell SRT-Modular helmet is a product of that evolutionary process.With the flexibility of the flip-up modular configuration, the SRT-Modular allows you to do those simple things like having a drink of water out on the road without having to take off your lid. The SRT has a lock near the left chin bar hinge to lock the chin bar in the raised position.
The chin bar unlocks easily with a red button at the bottom of the midpoint of the chin bar and raises smoothly to the fully open position. When fully raised, it has a well-defined detent position, and the lock is easily found, set, and released. The chin bar anchors solidly into a steel stud at each end of the chin bar with a soft click.The chin bar includes two large, closable air intake vents, both of which open simultaneously by sliding the external control button down. Air inflow is impressive with the vents open. The chin bar includes a removable chin curtain and breath deflector. A small space below the breath deflector allows some of the inflow from the chin bar vents to move up to help prevent face shield fogging when the shield is locked down.The clear Pinlock-ready faceshield is Bell’s polycarbonate Panovision Class 1 unit. It features a prominent lift tab in the middle of the lower edge that is easy to use with your gloves on. The larger size is a welcome improvement over the common small tab typically located on the lower-left edge of faceshields. The shield has a small tab on the inside of the bottom edge that snaps into a slot in the chin bar to hold the shield in the lowered position. Changing the shield can be done without tools.The internal drop-down sun shield is a somewhat unique item in a couple of ways. Its smoke tint is slightly lighter than most I’ve seen, which really works out well. Also, the sun shield has a small air-foil style lip at the bottom, which seems intended to make the plastic more rigid. The internal shield has an effective detent at the raised position, so it won’t slide down when you don’t want it. The sun shield operates from a nifty slide control integrated into the left-side bottom edge of the helmet. The sliding switch is easy to locate and operate with riding gloves on.The shell is a fiberglass composite, and the U.S. model is DOT FMVSS 218 compliant. A large, single-channel closable air vent is at the crown of the shell, and air exhausts from dual non-closable vents at the rear of the helmet in a small molded-in spoiler. The crown vent is easy to operate with gloves on, and there is no whistling or buzzing from the shutter in any position, even at highway speed.The vents are aligned with channels through the EPS impact-protection material and openings inside the helmet’s comfort liner, allowing substantial air inflow at highway speed. Indeed, the SRT-Modular has about the best internal ventilation I’ve felt. Additionally, the EPS has recessed speaker pockets, which is convenient when installing communications units.At highway speeds on a motorcycle with no windshield, the SRT-Modular experiences minimal buffeting and noise. Behind a tall and shorty windshield, buffeting is only slightly increased.The retention system is the traditional nylon strap with a double D-ring buckle. The contact area where the rider’s neck meets the strap is well padded, and a snap secures the strap’s loose end.The comfort liner is as the name implies—comfy. Fit using the Bell sizing guide is right on for me. The SRT fits precisely, with no slipping or pressure points, even after long periods in place. As always, everyone’s head is shaped differently, so be sure to get professionally fit for a helmet if you’re not confident in your abilities.The liner has a pair of reflective patches on the bottom edge, is eyewear-compatible, and is removable for hand-washing.The overall build quality, fit, and finish are consistent with Bell products I’ve had in the past: excellent. Chin bar latching and surface match is precise and definite. The latch, shield, and vent controls work smoothly and consistently.At 3.95 pounds for an XL, the Bell SRT-Modular is on the heavy side, and modular helmets tend to weigh more due to the pivoting chin guard and sun shield features. Fortunately, it’s well-balanced and doesn’t feel cumbersome on the head when riding.Bell has been in the high-performance safety equipment business for more than 60 years; from that experience is confidence in their product reflected in the five-year warranty. There’s even a crash damage helmet replacement discount program.The Bell SRT-Modular helmet represents a remarkable value, with features that make it a solid choice for any type of street riding you do, be it urban cruising, sport-touring, long-range touring, or casual sportbike riding.Bell SRT-Modular Helmet Fast Facts
My name is Arthur Coldwells.
This week Associate Editor Kelly Callan talks to Teejay and myself about the brilliant BMW G 310 R. Kelly was commuting on it recently, but found she so enjoyed riding the BMW that she ended up taking it on some fun rides at the weekend too.
In the second segment I chat with Bryan Carroll, the idea and producer of the hit documentary Why We Ride from a few years back. Bryan is a successful TV and film producer, and not surprisingly, he has evolved his much acclaimed Why We Ride project into a much bigger idea—visit it at Motovational.org and you’ll see The annual Ride to the Quail, plus a whole lot more. Motovational recently raised over $20,000 for the Ride for Kids pediatric brain tumor foundation, and as you might assume, Bryan hasn’t stopped there.