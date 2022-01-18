SW-Motech Centerstand Review [Yamaha Ténéré 700 Project Bike]

To get a centerstand or not get a centerstand, that is the question. For me, it was an easy decision to get the model-specific steel-tube SW-Motech Centerstand for the Ultimate Motorcycling Yamaha Ténéré 700 Project Bike.

Its primary role is the easing of maintenance when the bike is elevated. I enjoy the routine tasks of lubing the chain, changing the oil, changing tires, and even letting the air out of the front forks. There is no way I can lift the Ténéré 700 onto the bike stand I used when I had a 250-pound dirt bike.

The Project Ténéré 700 is lowered, so I was concerned it would be difficult to lever the bike onto the SW-Motech centerstand. After installation, I stood on the foot lever, lifted up on the pannier mount with a steadying hand on the left handlebar grip, and up it came. If the bike hadn’t been lowered, it would come up much easier onto the centerstand.

The installation is simply a one-step-at-a-time task that took me about 45 minutes to complete, including stopping to wash my hands after greasing two rotating parts. I would suggest taking off your skidplate for the install, as it would be tough to be wrenching with it on. The whole SW-Motech centerstand kit weighs 10.8 pounds, so it doesn’t take a friend (and the requisite six-pack) to install. The final assembly does not interfere with the stock skidplate or the larger Touratech RallyeForm skidplate that I have installed.

The SW-Motech centerstand installation kit is well thought out and fits perfectly. Most of the centerstand’s bolts require medium-strength threadlocker applied before assembly, so make sure you have some handy. Several of the bolts are initially installed loosely, waiting for final assembly. Threadlocker starts setting up in about 20 minutes, so plan to not interrupt your installation.

You will appreciate the way SW-Motech designed the spring mount and tensioning mechanism. There is no need for any grunt work to install the spring. It is attached with zero tension and then pulled tight by turning a bolt with your socket wrench—an outstanding bit of much-appreciated engineering creativity.

As the Ultimate Motorcycling Yamaha Ténéré 700 Project Bike is already lowered, I was also concerned that the centerstand might take away some ground clearance, but it doesn’t. The lowest part of the ADV motorcycle is still the bottom of the shock mount. The double spring that holds the centerstand up is strong enough for street use, though I can hear it bouncing against its rubber bumper on washboard. To keep it secure, I put a zip tie on it to hold it up until it is needed for my next chain oiling.

A centerstand is a convenience-oriented accessory that makes it a whole lot easier to fix a flat on the trail or keep your bike upright when its kickstand is sinking into quicksand. Changing tires, chains, sprockets, brakes, and general maintenance are all excellent reasons to spend $265 on the SW-Motech Centerstand.