2022 Suzuki V-Strom 650 Buyer’s Guide [Price, Specs and Photos]

Suzuki’s entry-level ADV motorcycle is back, though the 2022 Suzuki V-Strom 650 has no changes this year. That isn’t a big problem, as the V-Strom 650 is a well-rounded and evolved motorcycle that provides a great ride experience for new and experienced riders alike.

The Suzuki V-Strom 650 is an easy-handling motorcycle that is at home in the canyons, on basic dirt roads, and out on the open highway. The 476-pound weight with the 5.3-gallon fuel tank filled gives the V-Strom impressive agility. While there’s not much suspension adjustability, Suzuki engineers got the spring rates and damping right from the factory. The pavement-focused Bridgestone Battlax Adventure A40 tires match the V-Strom 650’s overall approach to ADV riding.

The impressive motor is capable of long-distance rides thanks to a sixth gear that acts as an overdrive. Acceleration is impressive, thanks to the ratios of the lower five gears.

Rider-friendly features include Suzuki’s Easy Start System (just touch the start button to fire up the V-twin), always-on ABS, two levels of traction control (plus off, for dirt excursions), and Low RPM Assist (revs automatically rise if you’re about to stall the motor).

The 2022 Suzuki V-Strom 650 is available in one color this year—Pearl Brilliant White—and has a list price of $8904. Although it’s $55 more than the previous year, it is still a great value in the ADV category.

2022 Suzuki V-Strom 650 Specs

ENGINE

Type: 90-degree V-twin

Displacement: 645cc

Bore x stroke: 81.0 x 62.6mm

Compression ratio: 11.2:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multiplate

Final Drive: RK 525 O-ring chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable fork; 5.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 6.3 inches

Wheels: 10-spoke cast aluminum

Front: 2.50 x 19

Rear: 4.00 x 17

Tires: Bridgestone Battlax Adventure A40

Front tire: 110/80 x 19

Rear tire: 150/70 x 17

Front brakes: 310 discs w/ 2-piston radially mounted Tokico calipers

Rear brake: 260mm disc w/ single-piston Nissin caliper

ABS: Standard (non-defeatable)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 61.4 inches

Rake: 25.4 degrees

Trail: 4.2 inches

Ground clearance: 6.7 inches

Seat height: 32.9 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 5.3 gallons

Curb weight: 476 pounds

Color: Pearl Brilliant White

2022 Suzuki V-Strom 650 Price: $8904 MSRP