2022 Suzuki V-Strom 650 Buyer’s Guide [Price, Specs and Photos]

Suzuki’s entry-level ADV motorcycle is back, though the 2022 Suzuki V-Strom 650 has no changes this year. That isn’t a big problem, as the V-Strom 650 is a well-rounded and evolved motorcycle that provides a great ride experience for new and experienced riders alike.
The Suzuki V-Strom 650 is an easy-handling motorcycle that is at home in the canyons, on basic dirt roads, and out on the open highway. The 476-pound weight with the 5.3-gallon fuel tank filled gives the V-Strom impressive agility. While there’s not much suspension adjustability, Suzuki engineers got the spring rates and damping right from the factory. The pavement-focused Bridgestone Battlax Adventure A40 tires match the V-Strom 650’s overall approach to ADV riding.
The impressive motor is capable of long-distance rides thanks to a sixth gear that acts as an overdrive. Acceleration is impressive, thanks to the ratios of the lower five gears.
Rider-friendly features include Suzuki’s Easy Start System (just touch the start button to fire up the V-twin), always-on ABS, two levels of traction control (plus off, for dirt excursions), and Low RPM Assist (revs automatically rise if you’re about to stall the motor).
The 2022 Suzuki V-Strom 650 is available in one color this year—Pearl Brilliant White—and has a list price of $8904. Although it’s $55 more than the previous year, it is still a great value in the ADV category.
2022 Suzuki V-Strom 650 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: 90-degree V-twin
- Displacement: 645cc
- Bore x stroke: 81.0 x 62.6mm
- Compression ratio: 11.2:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate
- Final Drive: RK 525 O-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable fork; 5.9 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 6.3 inches
- Wheels: 10-spoke cast aluminum
- Front: 2.50 x 19
- Rear: 4.00 x 17
- Tires: Bridgestone Battlax Adventure A40
- Front tire: 110/80 x 19
- Rear tire: 150/70 x 17
- Front brakes: 310 discs w/ 2-piston radially mounted Tokico calipers
- Rear brake: 260mm disc w/ single-piston Nissin caliper
- ABS: Standard (non-defeatable)
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 61.4 inches
- Rake: 25.4 degrees
- Trail: 4.2 inches
- Ground clearance: 6.7 inches
- Seat height: 32.9 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 5.3 gallons
- Curb weight: 476 pounds
- Color: Pearl Brilliant White
2022 Suzuki V-Strom 650 Price: $8904 MSRP