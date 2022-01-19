2022 San Diego Fantasy Supercross Tips [11 Fast Facts + 56 Photos]

Handicapping the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series for RMFantasySX.com fantasy supercross will not be easy if the first two rounds are any indication of what’s coming. Only one rider—Justin Barcia—repeated in the top 5, making it insanely difficult to know what to offer for 2022 San Diego fantasy supercross tips. However, it’s my job—even if I’ve started off terribly—so here we go.
- There are no favorites to win. Ken Roczen won the first round and finished in P13 in round two. Jason Anderson managed only a P10 at A1 before winning in Oakland. Cooper Webb was the A1 runner-up before dropping to P7 at Oakland, while Oakland runner-up Aaron Plessinger could only muster a P9 at A1. Justin Barcia has two podiums in two rounds—both P3 finishes. That’s good enough to get the red plate for round 3 at San Diego. However, he hasn’t been a threat to win either race. Eli Tomac and Marvin Musquin haven’t finished better than P4, with P5 the year’s best for Chase Sexton and Malcolm Stewart. No one has momentum, so it’s serious guesswork for San Diego.
- I’m going with Cooper Webb for the San Diego win. The reigning Supercross champion has to be hungry. Webb showed good speed at A1, and his P7 at Oakland was relatively close—less than 17 seconds behind winner Anderson. Like all my choices this week, it’s finger-crossing time.
- Going with my hunger theory, I have Eli Tomac down for P2. Tomac has gone 6-4, so he is moving in the right direction. It could be that he’s still finding his full race-pace on the Yamaha, so I’m looking for him to move up another two spots in week three.
- Justin Barcia has two podiums, so I will go with the flow. A rider rarely finishes three rounds in a row in the same position, so that’s working against me. However, Barcia won three openers in a row, so he can be a streak rider. Put down Barcia for P3 for round 3.
- Although it’s always difficult to predict Ken Roczen, I don’t want to leave him out of the top 5. Expect Roczen to rebound from the crash in Oakland that resulted in a dismal P13 finish. Certainly, if you want to pick Roczen to win, I wouldn’t argue with you—we all saw how strong he was at A1.
- Malcolm Stewart is in a bit of a groove, so P5 it is. Stewart’s 7-5 is extraordinarily consistent by 2022 standards. He’s improving, so P5 might be underestimating him, as he’s still getting used to his new Husqvarna ride. I don’t see Stewart on the podium, but I feel good about him being in the top 5.
- The Wild Card is P7, which makes the selection easier than when the Wild Card slot is far down the leaderboard. There are quite a few strong choices for this spot based on the two rounds we’ve seen. I suggest going with one of the top 5 finishers from the first two rounds that you didn’t select for the San Diego top 5. For me, that’s Anderson (10-1), Musquin (4-8), Plessinger (9-2), and Sexton (5-9). Musquin sits in P7 in the standings, so I’ll take him for P7 at San Diego—that’s about all the insight I have to offer after the chaotic opening of 2022.
- Fans are getting a great start to the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross Championship battle. After two rounds, the top 9 riders are separated by just 10 points. Last year, it was the same gap for the top 9, though the order was quite different. Who remembers that Dylan Ferrandis was in P2 after two rounds in 2021, and Justin Brayton sat in P3? After two rounds of 2021, the leader is the same this year—Justin Barcia.
- Speaking of Justin Brayton, he was ruled out of Oakland due to testing positive for COVID-19. That’s a reminder to double-check the qualifying results, just in case one of your riders won’t be making it to the starting gate.
- I did about as badly as possible last week. I managed a miserable five points total. My outsider pick of Alex Martin for the P15 Wild Card didn’t quite pan out—he took P17. Max Anstie was the consensus pick for the Wild Card, and he came through. My five points came from Barcia, who I had for P5. Sexton, Roczen, Webb, and Musquin all let me down. I’m not even in the top 30-percent of RMFantasySX.com fantasy supercross players after two rounds—embarrassing. The worst part is, I don’t have a lot of confidence that I’ll do better this week. We will see!
- You don’t want to miss a single second of racing, so make sure you refer to our 2022 Supercross Television Schedule. We cover cable, streaming, and broadcast options.
For those of you who like to skip to the end for the week’s picks, here they are:
- Cooper Webb
- Eli Tomac
- Justin Barcia
- Ken Roczen
- Malcolm Stewart
Wild Card P7: Marvin Musquin
2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 2 of 17 rounds)
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 42 (2P, 2 T5)
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 39 (1W, 1P, 1 T5)
- Cooper Webb, KTM, 39 (1P, 1 T5)
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 37 (1P, 1 T5)
- Ken Roczen, Honda, 36 points (1W, 1P, 1 T5)
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 36 (1 T5)
- Marvin Musquin, KTM, 34 (1 T5)
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 34 (1 1 T5)
- Chase Sexton, Honda, 32 (1 T5)
- Joey Savatgy, KTM, 27
- Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 24
- Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 24
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 23
- Max Anstie, KTM, 17
- Shane McElrath, KTM, 14
- Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 13
- Justin Brayton, Honda, 10
- Mitchell Oldenburg, Honda, 8
- Alex Martin, Yamaha, 6
- Justin Starling, GasGas, 6
- Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha, 5
- Cade Clason, Honda, 4
- Josh Hill, KTM, 3
- Fredrik Norén, KTM, 3
- Joan Cros, Kawasaki, 2
- Ryan Breece, Yamaha, 1
- Justin Bogle, KTM, 1
2022 Oakland Supercross Results
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki
- Justin Barcia, GasGas
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna
- Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha
- Cooper Webb, KTM
- Marvin Musquin, KTM
- Chase Sexton, Honda
- Dean Wilson, Husqvarna
- Joey Savatgy, KTM
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki
- Ken Roczen, Honda
- Shane McElrath, KTM
- Max Anstie, KTM
- Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki
- Alex Martin, Yamaha
- Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha
- Justin Starling, GasGas
- Josh Hill, KTM
- Joan Cros, Kawasaki
- Justin Bogle, KTM