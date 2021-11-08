Giant Loop Possibles Pouch Review [Yamaha Ténéré 700 Project Bike]

The Giant Loop Possibles Pouch has many uses, including carrying cargo such as a first aid kit, electronics, food, tire repair kit holder, and so on. It can be used as a tail bag or attached to other Giant Loop luggage. I use it to hold my road repair tool kit on the Ultimate Motorcycling Yamaha Ténéré 700 Project Bike.

If I always rode with panniers, then I could keep my road tools in them. However, I typically ride sans panniers when I am riding single-track trails and 4×4 routes, as I don’t want the weight and width of panniers hindering me. That is why I chose the Giant Loop Possibles Pouch ($50 MSRP) to hold my emergency repair tools.

The Possibles Pouch is made of fully waterproof, 500D PVC tarpaulin material. It measures 10.5-by-5.5-by-3.0 inches, and the roll-top closing bag holds 3.5 liters of cargo. For me, that is a complete set of tools within easy reach and out of the elements.

I initially mounted it on the engine guard using just its webbing straps and snap buckles. A few rides later, I added tire irons and a hand pump to the Possibles Pouch. I then added Giant Loop’s 25-inch Pronghorn Strap ($23/pair), securing it around the Possibles Pouch as a way to carry a utility tie-down. The unique design of the polyurethane stretch Pronghorn straps keeps the metal buckle away from painted surfaces and stays put when the bike is bouncing around off-road.

I have ridden with the Possibles Pouch attached to the Yamaha Parts & Accessories Engine Guard for over 1300 miles, 350 of them off-road. After riding in rain, dust, and hosing down the bike, the contents have remained clean and dry.

None of us want to break down on the road or trail, but it happens. I think I have pulled out my tools for others far more often than for myself. But for me, that is part of the riding experience. You have to be self-sufficient and self-assisting when riding in unpopulated areas, and that is why I carry what I consider to be an appropriate mix of tools, fully expanding the Giant Loop Possibles Pouch.

Some say I carry too many tools, but how many is too many if you actually use those tools to get yourself or someone else out of a jam? The Possibles Pouch has enough room, secures tightly, and is durable, so I go for it.

Although I have it installed on the Ultimate Motorcycling Yamaha Ténéré 700 Project Bike, the Giant Loop Possible Pouch, like most of the company’s soft bags, will fit a wide range of motorcycles.