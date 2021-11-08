2022 Pro Motocross Championship Series Schedule [12 Rounds of MX]

The 2022 Pro Motocross Championship Series schedule is here, and let’s hope it’s not tentative. It’s a 12-race series, beginning and ending at Fox Raceway in Pala, Calif. In-between, the series runs from coast to coast.

Returning to battle for the AMA 450MX National Championship is reigning titleholder Dylan Ferrandis, alongside his new Yamaha teammate Eli Tomac and Christian Craig. Honda’s Ken Roczen and Chase Sexton will be back, along with Jason Anderson and Adam Cianciarulo riding for Kawasaki. Cooper Webb and Aaron Plessinger are set for KTM, Justin Barcia on GasGas, plus the trio of Zach Osborne, Dean Wilson, and Malcolm Stewart riding for Husqvarna. The Suzuki riders have not been settled, but don’t be surprised to see Justin Bogle, Brandon Hartranft, and Adam Enticknap on the RM-Z450.

The series is broken into three four-race chunks, with a two-week break between High Point and Redbud, and a three-week summer siesta between Washougal and Unadilla.

2022 Pro Motocross Championship Series Schedule

May 28: Fox Raceway National I, Pala, CA

June 4: Hangtown Motocross Classic, Sacramento, CA

Jun 11: Thunder Valley National, Lakewood, CO

June 18: High Point National, Mt. Morris, PA

July 2: Redbud National, Buchanan, MI

July 9: Southwick National, Southwick, MA

July 16: Spring Creek National, Millville, MN

July 23: Washougal National, Washougal, WA

August: 13: Unadilla Nationals, New Berlin, NY

August 20: Budds Creed National, Mechanicsville, MD

August 27: Ironman National, Crawfordsville, IN

September 3: Fox Raceway National II, Pala, CA

2021 AMA 450MX Motocross National Championship Final Standings

Dylan Ferrandis, 531 points (8 moto wins) Eli Tomac, 458 (6 moto wins) Ken Roczen, 446 (7 moto wins) Cooper Webb, 358 Chase Sexton, 342 (1 moto win) Christian Craig, 292 Marvin Musquin, 240 Joey Savatgy, 240 Justin Barcia, 239 (1 moto win) Aaron Plessinger, 232 Max Anstie, 208 Brandon Hartranft, 188 Justin Bogle, 181 Coty Schock, 174 Adam Cianciarulo, 147 (1 moto win) Dean Wilson, 146 Justin Rodbell, 105 Ryan Surratt, 98 Fredrik Norén, 87 Ben LaMay, 69 Chris Canning, 48 Kyle Chisholm, 41 Jacob Runkles, 36 Scott Meshey, 36 Jeremy Hand, 34 Zach Osborne, 33 Robbie Wageman, 33 Jason Anderson, 29 Tyler Stepek, 27 Kevin Moranz, 26 Jace Kessler, 22 Bryson Gardner, 15 William Clason, 13 Grant Harlan, 12 RJ Wageman, 12 Jake Mohnike, 11 Phil Nicoletti, 9 Alessandro Lupino, 8 Ryan Sipes, 8 Jeremy Smith, 8 Hunter Schlosser, 8 Matthew Hubert, 6 Tyler Medaglia, 6 Curren Thurman, 4 Zach Williams, 4 Alex Ray, 4 Cody Groves, 4 Carson Brown, 3 Mitchell Falk, 3 Robert Piazza, 3 Bryce Backaus, 3 Clayton Tucker, 2 Layton Smail, 2 Jacob Hayes, 2 Bryce Hansen, 1

2021 AMA 250MX Motocross National Championship Final Standings