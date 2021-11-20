Touratech Works Footpegs Review [Yamaha Ténéré 700 Project Bike]

I am a stander. It is legal to stand on public roads and highways (freeways, too, but it takes too much muscle at 65 mph) in California and Oregon, and that is where I have been riding the Ultimate Motorcycling Yamaha Ténéré 700 Project Bike. I have been wearing my Klim GTX Adventure Boots all 2000 miles of road and off-road fun. I found myself always hugging/rubbing the inside of both boots against the engine to gain a secure footing feeling. I knew I needed a wider footpeg for my riding style and comfort within my first few hours on the bike, and that’s where the Touratech Works footpegs come in.

Touratech is a 25-year-old company that manufactures many of the products it sells, exclusively outfitting adventure motorcycles and their riders. Touratech knows off-road adventure riding, and its products are built to last. The Works Footpegs ($200/pair) are stainless steel with an open design to prevent mud and debris buildup. Fitment is specific to the Yamaha Ténéré 700, though Touratech has Works footpegs for many ADV motorcycles, including models from BMW, Honda, Kawasaki, KTM, and Triumph.

The instructions are illustrated and very well done. Installation is a simple one that should require only a pair of needle-nose pliers to unbend a cotter pin.

In my case, one of the supplied aluminum bushings in my installation kit needed a bit of wire brush reaming to slide the clevis pin in smoothly. I happened to have the correct size reaming brush, though the corrective action could have been accomplished with a bit of sandpaper. I was surprised that the bushing needed any attention, as all the other products I have procured from Touratech were always made to precision.

The second peg was installed in less than two minutes. The Touratech Works Footpeg replacement is one of the easiest and quickest upgrades I have made on the Ultimate Motorcycling Yamaha Ténéré 700 Project Bike.

I took some photos from the ground, looking up at the bottom of my boots and the pegs. You can clearly see that the wider Touratech Works Footpeg keeps me away from the engine, whereas the stock peg has my boot against the engine.

After several hundred miles of standing since installation, I don’t think about my boot position anymore. They are now properly placed and feel secure. The extra size of the Touratech Works Footpegs is a small customization that has had a big positive impact on my riding ergonomics and overall comfort.