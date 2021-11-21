2022 Beta 300 RX First Look [8 Fast Facts for Motocross]

While mainstream in the enduro, dual-sport, and observed trials disciplines, Beta is undoubtedly a boutique brand for the motocross market. Last year, the 300 RX debuted as a US-only model, and for 2022 the motocrosser is back with updates. Rather than being designed with the hardest-core racer in mind, Beta touted the RX’s “rideability” as its calling card. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the 2022 Beta 300 RX.
- The 2022 Beta 300 RX gets a diaphragm clutch for the six-speed transmission that works with the two-stroke powerplant. Gone is the multi-plate design, which uses an array of plates and springs. The diaphragm clutch has a single cone that replaces the spring, and there are three spring options available. This makes it easy to get the clutch feel you prefer. KTMs and Kawasakis also use this clutch design.
- The KYB closed-cartridge fork is revalved. According to Beta, the new setup improves feedback, reduces harshness, and resists bottoming. The piggyback-reservoir Sachs ZF shock is unchanged.
- There’s a new set that drops the seat height by nearly a half-inch. This will have the relative effect of making the footpegs and grips feel higher. Beta says turning will be improved.
- Beta has made changes in the production of the frame. New welding locations are claimed to improve feel for the rider and reduce stress on the frame.
- The kickstand is gone this year, and the 2022 RX is down to 235 pounds with the 2.5-gallon fuel tank filled. To make up for the lack of a kickstand, a Beta-branded Acerbis bike stand is included with the RX.
- The electric starter returns. If you’d like a kickstarter, there’s an optional kit.
- You don’t usually see handguards stock on a motocrosser, but they are on the RX. If you ride on rocky tracks, you’ll be saving a few bucks.
- There are new graphics for the 2022 Beta 300 RX, and the $9199 MSRP is unchanged. You won’t find many 300-class two-stroke motocross bikes to compare to the RX, though we can tell you that the Beta is $700 more than the KTM 250 SX. Boutiques are rarely inexpensive!
2022 Beta 300 RX Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder 2-stroke w/ counterbalancer
- Displacement: 293cc
- Bore x stroke: 72 x 72mm
- Compression ratio: 11.6:1
- Induction: V-Force case reed
- Fueling: Keihin 38mm PXK
- Exhaust: Adjustable power valve w/ Arrow expansion chamber
Starting: Electric (optional backup kickstarter)
- Lubrication: Premix
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet diaphragm-style
- Final drive: O-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Double-cradle chromoly steel
- Front suspension; travel: Compression- and rebound-damping adjustable 48mm inverted KYB AOS Closed Cartridge fork; 12.15 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Sachs ZF piggyback-reservoir shock; 11.6 inches
- Rims: Excel Takasago
- Tires: Michelin StarCross 5 Medium
- Front tire: 90/90 x 21
- Rear tire: 120/80 x 19
- Front brake: 260mm Galfer rotor w/ 4-piston Nissin caliper
- Rear brake: 240mm Galfer rotor w/ 2-piston Nissin caliper
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.6 inches
- Seat height: 37 inches
- Ground clearance: 13.3 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 2.5 gallons
- Wet weight: 235 pounds
2022 Beta 300 RR Price: $9199 MSRP