2021 Beta 300 RX First Look: Limited-Edition Motocross Motorcycle

Beta, the boutique Italian motorcycle manufacturer known for its enduro, dual-sport, and observed trials motorcycles, is making a move into the motocross market with the 2021 Beta 300 RX. One might expect this is just a slightly modified Beta enduro bike, but there is more to the new RX than that.

A 293cc two-stroke motor powers the 2021 Beta 300 RX. Rather than going up against the established 250 two-strokes, Beta is staking out unique territory with an open-class motocrosser. According to Beta, the motor in the 300 RX “has been tuned exclusively for moto in every way.” Like the enduro version of the engine used in the Beta 300 RR, the RX has V-Force reeds, an adjustable power valve, two power modes, a six-speed transmission with a Brembo hydraulic clutch, and electric starting. An Arrow exhaust pipe is there for an MX-specific power delivery. Also, unlike the enduro 300 RR, the RX is premix lubrication rather than oil-injection. Plus, the Keihin PWK carb is bumped up 2mm to 38mm on the RX compared to the RR.

Beta built a significantly different chassis suited for the motocross track. Not only does the RX get an MX-specific frame, but the suspension travel is also longer than on the Beta enduro motorcycles. That results in a slightly higher seat height for the RX compared to the RR. The RX has a KYB closed cartridge fork and Sachs shock, both with settings by Beta USA, and fully adjustable by the user. In the rear, the 300 RX has a 19-inch hoop with the composite subframe nearby. Motocross-ready Michelin Starcross rubber is added to the mix. Dry weight is claimed to be 219 pounds, but we are unclear on the definition of “dry”.

A bit odd for a motocross motorcycle, the 2021 Beta 300 RX does have a kickstand. It’s easily removable, of course, and Beta does provide an Acerbis MX stand with the RX.

We have this take from Beta USA’s Tim Pilg: “We wanted to build an MX bike that utilized many of the characteristics that our off-road race bikes have but with more power and stiffer suspension. The RX model shows how much fun a two-stroke can be. The sound and feeling of the bike is unmatched, and I hope our future owners of the model will appreciate the effort put into the bike. It is truly special.”

Delivery is in late October, but don’t count on buying one from your dealer off the showroom floor. This is a limited-edition motorcycle from Beta, and they expect the 2021 Beta 300 RX will sell out in advance. If you think so, too, you’ll have to put down an $889 deposit for the RX. The MSRP is $9199—same as the Beta 300 RR.The motorcycle in the photos is pre-production.

2021 Beta 300 RX Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder 2-stroke w/ counterbalancer

Displacement: 293cc

Bore x stroke: 72 x 72mm

Compression ratio: 11.9:1

Induction: V-Force case reed

Fueling: Keihin 38mm PWK

Exhaust: Adjustable power valve w/ expansion chamber

Starting: Electric

Lubrication: Premix

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multi-disc

Final drive: O-ring chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Double-cradle chromoly steel

Front suspension; travel: Compression- and rebound-damping adjustable 48mm inverted KYB AOS Closed Cartridge fork; 12.15 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Sachs piggyback-reservoir shock; 11.6 inches

Rims: Excel Takasago

Tires: Michelin Starcross

Front tire: 90/90 x 21

Rear tire: 120/80 x 19

Front brake: 260mm Galfer rotor w/ 4-piston Nissin caliper

Rear brake: 240mm Galfer rotor w/ 2-piston Nissin caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.3 inches

Seat height: 37.3 inches

Ground clearance: 12.9 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 2.55 gallons

Dry weight: 243 pounds

2021 Beta 300 RX Price: $9199 MSRP