Wednesday, July 8, 2020
2021 Motorcycle Previews 2021 Beta 300 RX First Look: Limited-Edition Motocross Motorcycle

Beta, the boutique Italian motorcycle manufacturer known for its enduro, dual-sport, and observed trials motorcycles, is making a move into the motocross market with the 2021 Beta 300 RX. One might expect this is just a slightly modified Beta enduro bike, but there is more to the new RX than that.

2021 Beta 300 RX First Look - MSRP

  • A 293cc two-stroke motor powers the 2021 Beta 300 RX. Rather than going up against the established 250 two-strokes, Beta is staking out unique territory with an open-class motocrosser. According to Beta, the motor in the 300 RX “has been tuned exclusively for moto in every way.” Like the enduro version of the engine used in the Beta 300 RR, the RX has V-Force reeds, an adjustable power valve, two power modes, a six-speed transmission with a Brembo hydraulic clutch, and electric starting. An Arrow exhaust pipe is there for an MX-specific power delivery. Also, unlike the enduro 300 RR, the RX is premix lubrication rather than oil-injection. Plus, the Keihin PWK carb is bumped up 2mm to 38mm on the RX compared to the RR.

2021 Beta 300 RX First Look -two-stroke motocross

  • Beta built a significantly different chassis suited for the motocross track. Not only does the RX get an MX-specific frame, but the suspension travel is also longer than on the Beta enduro motorcycles. That results in a slightly higher seat height for the RX compared to the RR. The RX has a KYB closed cartridge fork and Sachs shock, both with settings by Beta USA, and fully adjustable by the user. In the rear, the 300 RX has a 19-inch hoop with the composite subframe nearby. Motocross-ready Michelin Starcross rubber is added to the mix. Dry weight is claimed to be 219 pounds, but we are unclear on the definition of “dry”.

  • A bit odd for a motocross motorcycle, the 2021 Beta 300 RX does have a kickstand. It’s easily removable, of course, and Beta does provide an Acerbis MX stand with the RX.

  • We have this take from Beta USA’s Tim Pilg: “We wanted to build an MX bike that utilized many of the characteristics that our off-road race bikes have but with more power and stiffer suspension. The RX model shows how much fun a two-stroke can be. The sound and feeling of the bike is unmatched, and I hope our future owners of the model will appreciate the effort put into the bike. It is truly special.”

2021 Beta 300 RX First Look - Price

  • Delivery is in late October, but don’t count on buying one from your dealer off the showroom floor. This is a limited-edition motorcycle from Beta, and they expect the 2021 Beta 300 RX will sell out in advance. If you think so, too, you’ll have to put down an $889 deposit for the RX. The MSRP is $9199—same as the Beta 300 RR.The motorcycle in the photos is pre-production.

2021 Beta 300 RX Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder 2-stroke w/ counterbalancer
  • Displacement: 293cc
  • Bore x stroke: 72 x 72mm
  • Compression ratio: 11.9:1
  • Induction: V-Force case reed
  • Fueling: Keihin 38mm PWK
  • Exhaust: Adjustable power valve w/ expansion chamber
  • Starting: Electric
  • Lubrication: Premix
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Clutch: Wet multi-disc
  • Final drive: O-ring chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Double-cradle chromoly steel
  • Front suspension; travel: Compression- and rebound-damping adjustable 48mm inverted KYB AOS Closed Cartridge fork; 12.15 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Sachs piggyback-reservoir shock; 11.6 inches
  • Rims: Excel Takasago
  • Tires: Michelin Starcross
  • Front tire: 90/90 x 21
  • Rear tire: 120/80 x 19
  • Front brake: 260mm Galfer rotor w/ 4-piston Nissin caliper
  • Rear brake: 240mm Galfer rotor w/ 2-piston Nissin caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.3 inches
  • Seat height: 37.3 inches
  • Ground clearance: 12.9 inches
  • Fuel tank capacity: 2.55 gallons
  • Dry weight: 243 pounds

2021 Beta 300 RX Price: $9199 MSRP

Don Williams
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs.

