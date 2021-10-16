Insta360 One X2 Camera Review: 360-Degree 5.7K View

Do the cell phone videos of your epic rides look like cell phone videos of your epic rides? Do you wish you could have a camera drone overhead or a whole camera crew riding along with you to capture your special moments?

I have spent a lot of quality time with the Ultimate Motorcycling Yamaha Ténéré 700 Project Bike on roads and trails. However, documenting the fun was a challenge, until I mounted the Insta360 One X2 360-degree pocket steady cam.

When attached to the four-foot 120cm Insta360 Invisible Selfie Stick using the Motorcycle Mount Bundle—the base is an industry-standard screw—you always have a voice actuated camera crew with you. All you have to do is say “start recording,” and the Insta360 One X2 comes to life with 360-degree stabilized, wind-noise reduced, 5.7K video capture at up to 30 frames per second. In 3K, you can record at 100 fps.

The Insta360 One X2 camera isn’t just for adventure recording. It will bring a whole new perspective to your Tail of the Dragon run or your first ride down Main Street in Sturgis. The on-screen speed and visual route location indicator will wow your friends, “See? I told you I took that turn at….”

Just remember that it records mistakes at high resolution, too, so please ride responsibly.

Although I can’t purport to have come anywhere close to mastering the Insta360, I am starting to get the hang of it—enough to know that amazing videos are achievable with practice.

It took me a few short test videos to figure out the best location to secure the mounting clamp onto our Ténéré 700 Project Bike. The mounting clamp needs to be really tight so the 5.25-ounce camera, out horizontally as far as four feet, doesn’t cause the clamp to slip downward. Alternatively, it can be easily mounted to your helmet or any action camera mounting system.

The Insta360 One X2 has a small hi-res monitor for playback. You can control recording and view your videos on your smartphone via a Bluetooth connection. You can even live stream video via your phone.

With the One X2 on the extendable four-foot Invisible Selfie Stick attached to the motorcycle mount, the camera captures high-resolution video of you and literally all around you. The free Insta360 computer program steps you through the editing process to help you create unique and interesting videos of professional quality.

I am using a 256GB microSD card, which the camera tells me will capture about five hours of hi-res video. If you are serious about your video capture, I suggest you get a 1TB card. The internal battery will record for about 80 minutes. To record longer continuously, you can plug it into an external power supply. On a cross-country ride, you can set the Insta360 to time-lapse capture or, if you are doing laps on a motocross track, you can set it to slow motion.

When paired with your Android or iOS smartphone, the video output can include GPS information such as speed, location, elevation, and slope. After capture, you can edit the video right on your phone. There are a whole host of instructional videos to create all manner of special effects. You can just shoot and view in high resolution, or totally geek out with all the special effects Insta360 has built into the camera and the editing app.

Watch the sample videos in the video gallery below, and you will see some individual frame grabs that provide a whole different perspective of your ride than what your back seat partner can take with a cell phone camera. Remember that the Insta360 One X2 is always taking a 360-degree capture, so you can go back and identify that restaurant or antique store you passed at 65 mph. You can even create videos of different perspectives from the original capture. I started with riding videos, and now I am taking it on hikes, to family events, and I’m working on a mount to attach to my dog.

It is important to remember to make a copy of your original video before editing it, as the Insta360 Studio 2021 app overwrites the original file.

There is so much you can learn to do with the Insta360 One X2 if you want to watch the tutorial videos, or you can just take fantastic selfie snapshots. You get a whole lot of technology for $430, including waterproofing down to 33 feet, four microphones that intelligently reduce wind noise, steady cam, smart tracking, and artificial intelligence. The Motorcycle Bundle ups the price to $507. The possibilities are endless when you have a camera crew in your pocket.

Insta360 One X2 Review Video Gallery

Insta360 One X2 Review Photo Gallery