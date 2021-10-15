2022 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro First Look (5 Fast Facts)

Ducati has pulled the covers off its latest addition to the Scrambler family—the 2022 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro. The largely cosmetic update pays tribute to the Bologna-based brand’s first air-cooled twin-cylinder engine, launched 50 years ago in 1971. Based heavily on the Scrambler 1100 Pro, there are a couple of mechanical changes in store, too. Now, it’s time to check out the Fast Facts.
- The 2022 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro is directly based on the Scrambler 1100 Pro. That is a bit of a mouthful, but the fact remains that Ducati designers used the stout 1100 Pro as a jumping-off point for this tribute motorcycle. To that end, all technical specs remain the same between the two models. The punchy 1079cc water-cooled engine is undeterred by Euro 5 emissions standards, pumping out an ample 86 horsepower at 7500 rpm, and 66.5 ft-lbs of torque at 4750 rpm. In addition, the fully adjustable Marzocchi 45mm fork and spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable KYB shock support the classic steel-trellis frame. Lastly, IMU-enhanced cornering ABS, traction control, and three selectable ride modes are standard.
- Its Giallo Orca livery pays homage to the 1970s Ducati Style. Taking center stage in the 1100 Tribute Pro’s styling is a classic Ducati logo that dates to the mid-’70s, created by legendary Italian designer Giorgetto Giugiaro. Beyond the yellow paint scheme, we also see a brown leather saddle jazzing up the throwback elements.
- Round mirrors add a dash of retro. Old-school round mirrors replace the more modernized mirrors found on the 1100 Pro.
- Wire-spoke wheels replace the cast-aluminum wheels. Nothing says vintage quite like wire-spoke wheels, so they are fittingly featured on the 1100 Tribute Pro. The 18-/17-inch rim combo is black-anodized.
- The 2022 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro is priced at $13,995. Expect this tribute model to hit dealers in March 2022. Until then, feast your eyes on the images and soak in all that this Italian throwback has to offer.
We have tested the Ducati Scrambler 1100
2022 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro Specs
ENGINE
- Type: L-twin
- Displacement: 1079cc
- Bore x stroke: 98 x 71mm
- Maximum power: 86 horsepower @ 7500 rpm
- Maximum torque: 65 ft-lbs @ 4750 rpm
- Compression ratio: 11:1
- Valve train: Desmodromic, 2 vpc
- Fueling: Ride-by-wire EFI w/ 55mm throttle body
- Cooling: Air
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ straight-cut gears
- Clutch: Web multiplate w/ assist and slipper functions
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Tubular steel trellis w/ aluminum rear subframe
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Marzocchi 45mm inverted fork; 5.9 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable KYB shock; 5.9 inches
- Wheels: Wire-spoke w/ aluminum rims
- Front wheel: 18 x 3.50
- Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50
- Tires: Pirelli MT 60 RS
- Front tire: 120/80 x 18
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm semi-floating discs w/ Brembo 4.32 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 245mm disc w/ floating single-piston caliper
- ABS: Bosch Cornering ABS
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 59.6 inches
- Rake: 24.5 degrees
- Trail: 4.4 inches
- Seat height: 31.9 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 4.0 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 45 mpg
- Curb weight: 464 pounds
- Color: Giallo Ocra
2022 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro Price: $13,995 MSRP