2021 BMW R nineT Pure Review: Option 719 Edition + Select Package

BMW offers an intriguing choice for riders interested in the R nineT platform. You can buy the standard 2021 BMW R nineT for $15,945, or you can grab the stripped-down R nineT Pure for $10,995 and add $4375 worth of factory BMW Packages and accessories. We tested the 2022 BMW R nineT Pure with this set of accessories, and we love how it looks and works:

Option 719 Billet Pack Classic: $1050

Option 719 Aluminum fuel tank: $1350

Select Package (includes Comfort Package): $1000

Wire-spoked wheels: $500

Design Option silencer: $475

Metzeler Roadtec 01 tires replace Roadtec Z8 Interact

The accessories added to the 2021 BMW R nineT Pure are a mixture of functional and visual. From a performance standpoint, the Select Package makes a considerable difference in the usability of the R nineT Pure. Here’s what’s on offer from the Select Package:

Ride Modes Pro

Dynamic Traction Control

Dynamic Engine Brake Control

Adaptive Headlight

Heated grips

Cruise control

The big one is Ride Modes Pro, of course. The R nineT Pure comes with two ride modes—Rain and Road. Ride Modes Pro adds Dynamic to the Pure’s arsenal, making it a more aggressive ride when that sounds like a good idea. Given the agreeable nature of the air-cooled 1170cc boxer twin, the more responsive throttle is more than welcome in most situations. Sure, a less-experienced rider will find the Road mode to be just right much of the time. However, once you get a sense of the Pure, you’ll find yourself in Dynamic more often than not.

The Dynamic Traction Control and Engine Brake Control are wonderfully executed, doing their jobs without drawing attention. Engine Brake Control is an electronic version of a slipper clutch, as it cuts torque to the rear wheel to prevent skidding after a ham-fisted downshift. That’s a useful feature on a big twin, especially one that you’ll be hot-footing through the canyons. The traction control function is nice to have when you need it, and BMW’s implementation is outstanding.

The Adaptive Headlight re-aims the beam as the pitch of the motorcycle changes. It does so smoothly, and you won’t notice it happening. The heated grips do their job, and the cruise control is basic and intuitive—no radar on the R nineT Pure.

The accessory wire-spoke wheels had Metzeler Roadtec 01 tires mounted on them. We didn’t include that in the price, as you can easily make that change once you wear out the stock Roadtec Z8 Interacts. Without having a pair of BMW R nineT Pures with the different tires on them, I can’t detect the difference.

However, I can tell you that the Roadtec 01 rubber is outstanding. As hard as I pushed the Pure in the canyons—urban and rural—the 01s were up to my challenges. The Pure isn’t a particularly agile motorcycle, yet the Roadtec 01 tires allowed me to change direction at will without a touch of drama.

Riding the 2021 BMR R nineT Pure with the Option 719 goodies and Select Package features is, as the name promises, a purely pleasurable pastime. That starts from the moment you hit the start button. The air-cooled twin rumbles to life in a way that stirs the soul—only a Harley-Davidson can compete on a purely visceral level.

The big torquey boxer has fantastic pull that makes riding effortless. Taking it slow is no problem. Cruise down Beverly Hills’ Rodeo Drive and you’re as cool as a cucumber. If a BMW 840i pulls up next to you, you’re still the chicest person with a German vehicle at the intersection—at less than one-fifth the price.

When you make your way to Mulholland Drive, it’s all about how much you want from the Pure. If a casual ride is on the menu, that’s what’s served up. If you want to make time in the twisties when the coast is clear, then wick on the throttle and shift now and then. Rowing the six-speed gearbox isn’t the way to enjoy the R nineT Pure. Letting the short-stroke motor pull and enjoying its overrev when necessary is the path to glory. Smooth beats point-and-shoot.

A wide handlebar with a fairly flat bend gives you the leverage you need to negotiate the tightest corners. Some urban riders might wish for a slightly higher bend for more comfort, while others will be happy to enjoy the semi-aggressive stance the rider adopts.

Fortunately, the bar isn’t so wide that riding the freeway is unappealing because the rider turns into a sail—that’s another place the slight lean-forward stance comes in handy. A tiny flyscreen is part of the Option 719 Billet Pack Classic collection, and it might make a difference—especially if you think it does. I consider it a fashion accessory.

At 483 pounds, the 2021 BMW R nineT Pure is no lightweight. Regardless, there are a pair of 320mm discs in the front, and the four-piston BMW-branded calipers and the high-end ABS work together with the Dynamic Engine Brake Control to keep you in control, even when braking hard.

The solo seat and cowling is another feature of the Option 719 Billet Pack Classic option. It looks great, and the seat remains completely comfortable. During hard acceleration in Dynamic mode, the backstop for your posterior is welcome. A little bonus is that the interior is hollow and functions as a storage space—thanks. The BMW logo on display to whoever is behind you is also a nice touch.

The Option 719 aluminum bits and pieces speak for themselves in the photos—a photo is worth a thousand words, and I don’t want to waste your time. I think they look great, and for $1000, you can look like a million bucks on the R nineT Pure.

The big-ticket item is the Option 719 Aluminum fuel tank at $1350. You might not think you want it when you’re scrolling through the website. However, when you see this beautifully welded matte-finish tank, you are going to want it—passionately. I think it looks much cooler than the standard R nineT’s aluminum tank.

Thanks to the motor and ergonomics, the 2021 BMW R nineT Pure is an easy all-day ride. You can run through a tank on a rural ride without stopping—range is just short of 200 miles, depending on how you’re riding.

I’ve put hours on the Pure in urban areas without getting out of the seat. This is a comfortable and rewarding motorcycle to ride, and you will love the rumble of the motor from sunrise to well past sunset.

Thanks to the huge price cut from the standard R nineT, the 2021 BMW R nineT Pure is an irresistible choice for the boxerphile who wants to stand out from the crowd. The R nineT in any configuration is a head-turner. Still, with your personal mix of accessories—BMW and aftermarket—you can do so much more with the Pure for less money.

Photography by Don Williams

RIDING STYLE

2021 BMW R nineT Pure Specs

MOTOR

Type: Horizontally opposed twin

Displacement: 1170cc

Bore x stroke: 101 x 73mm

Maximum power: 110 horsepower @ 7750 rpm

Maximum torque: 86 ft-lbs @ 6000 rpm

Compression ratio: 12.0:1

Valvetrain: DOHC

Fuel delivery: EFI w/ 50mm throttle bodies

Cooling: Air

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Dry, hydraulically actuated

Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

Frame: Tubular steel w/ removable pillion frame

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 43mm fork; 4.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable BMW Paralever shock; 4.7 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum (Wire-spoked wheels, as tested)

Front wheel: 17 x 3.5

Rear wheel: 17 x 5.5

Tires: Metzeler Roadtec Z8 Interact (Metzeler Roadtec 01, as tested)

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 180/55 x 17

Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: 265mm disc w/ dual-piston floating caliper

ABS: BMW Motorrad ABS Pro

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.8 inches

Rake: 26.6 degrees

Trail: 4.1 inches

Seat height: 31.7 inches (optional 30.5- and 31.3-inch seats)

Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons

Curb weight: 483 pounds

Estimated fuel consumption: 44 mpg

COLORS

Mineral Gray Metallic (standard)

Teal Blue Metallic Matt

Option 719 Blackstorm Metallic/Racing Red

Option 719 Cosmic Blue Metallic/Lightwhite

Option 719 Aluminum, as tested

2021 BMW R nineT Pure Price: $10,995 MSRP ($15,370 as tested)

