Spidi Garage Jacket Review: Vintage Charm for the Modern Man

The Italian brand of Spidi has been hitting home run after home run when it comes to classically styled gear, and the Garage jacket is no exception. From cruiser enthusiasts to café racer aficionados, and those that simply want an understated jacket with safety features that ticks the many boxes of a motorcyclist, the Spidi Garage leather jacket presents a compelling argument.

The Spidi Garage certainly tears a page out of the book of old with a no-frills design. It isn’t a far cry from what you might find stashed in the back of grandpa’s garage, while he’s regaling you with riding tales from his youth. Simple, clean lines and a form-fitting cut are some of the key features with the Garage jacket, but it doesn’t spare functionality.

Constructed out of ultra-plush 1.0-1.2mm tanned leather, the Garage is broken-in right off the rack. That’s one of my favorite attributes of this jacket. In essence, it’s exceptionally soft and pliable, which helps make up for the lack of accordion or stretch panels that you often find on contemporary moto wear.

Rest assured that you’ll still have a good range of motion while in the saddle of your steed. Better yet, you’ll also have the abrasion protection of quality leather, should things take an unexpected turn. One thing to keep in mind is that with the classic cut and style, it will have a more tailored fitment than other pieces of gear, so make sure to double-check the sizing chart.

Those not looking to boorishly brandish brand names across their jackets will gravitate to the Garage jacket, as the only marquee reminders you’ll find throughout the jacket are subtle Spidi logos on the button clasps.

There is a fine line between plain jane and low-key, which I feel the Garage nails well. Stitching on the bicep and shoulders give the jacket some flair without going too far. The angled zipper vents and pockets are the dash of pepper that makes it all pop, visually. If you pop the Spidi Warrior CE Level 1 rated armor in the shoulders and elbows out, you’d have a fashionable off-motorcycle leather jacket that’d make your compatriots green with envy.

Although the Spidi Garage jacket comes equipped with flexible armor in the shoulders and elbows to help keep you protected, a CE back-protector is not provided with this jacket. Still, a pocket is available, letting you rob something from an existing jacket or pop one of the optional Spidi CE Level 2 back-protectors in place.

A soft, luxurious, non-removable liner is on the interior, giving it a top-quality feel when tossed on. Having a removable liner is always appreciated, as it makes cleaning the jacket a bit easier. Thankfully, this liner doesn’t bunch up and cause discomfort.

When it comes to ventilation, you have two small vents on the chest that do create a noticeable amount of airflow to help manage hot weather. Thanks to that hefty slab of cowhide you’ve donned, it also keeps you relatively neutral. In chillier weather, I opt for a simple base layer, and I’m good to go. If that isn’t enough, an optional warming liner is available.

Additionally, a Spidi H2Out rain liner is available. However, I strongly recommend looking at one of the many all-weather textile options from Spidi if you’re planning on riding through the heat, sleet, rain, or snow with one piece of gear.

Storage is on the sparing side when compared to modern styled, technical garments, and with a vintage motif such as this—we shouldn’t be surprised. This jacket looks the business, but don’t expect to carry two-pannier cases worth of stuff in your pockets.

Up front, there are two hand pockets capable of carrying smaller items, while an interior Napoleon pocket holds your phone nicely. One improvement I would like to see is a clasp on the Napoleon pocket. However, due to the fitted cut of the jacket, it’s all kept pressed close to the chest, and I’ve yet to have anything go missing.

Rounding out the niceties of the Spidi Garage are heavy-duty YKK zippers that have virtually no chance of coming undone as you’re cruising down the road. The finishing touches come in the form of brass button clasps at the wrists and neck, plus waist adjusters that cinch down roughly half a size.

Motorcycle jackets can often be far too loud or garish for some, and Spidi has become master of subtlety in ways that many of the competitors don’t grasp. Whether you’re straddling a V-twin or ripping down the cafes, the Spidi Garage jacket makes a stylish addition to any rider’s wardrobe.

Photography by Mario Entero, Gareth Harford, and Chippy Wood

Spidi Garage Motorcycle Leather Jacket Fast Facts

Sizes: 46-58 (Euro)

Colors: Leather; Brown; Black; Titanium

Spidi Garage Price: $580 MSRP