Saturday, February 8, 2020
Motorcycle Racing News AMA Supercross/Motocross 2020 San Diego Supercross Results, Coverage, and Fantasy Commentary

2020 San Diego Supercross Results, Coverage, and Fantasy Commentary

Press Day and Fantasy Commentary

Press Day is in the books, and the 2020 San Diego Supercross at Petco Park is underway. It’s round 6 of the 17-round 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series, and that makes it the one-third mark (rounding, course). We’ve got some great exclusive photos from Will Embree of Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen, Adam Cianciarulo, and Justin Barcia, so don’t miss those below.

Let’s take some educated guesses for those who follow fantasy supercross. We use Rocky Mountain ATV/MC’s RMFantasySX, as it keeps it easy and fun—plus, you can win prizes and beat your friends. The format is simple—pick the top 5 riders in order, plus a wild card finishing position, P8 this week.

2020 San Diego Supercross Results - Ken Roczen
Ken Roczen

First, let’s look at the riders who have finished in the top five. You have 2018 Supercross Champion Jason Anderson with a perfect five-for-five in the top 5 this year. Next are Roczen and Tomac, who have four top 5 finishes so far. Next up are Barcia and defending Supercross Champion Cooper Webb, who have each been in the top 5 three times. Add in Adam Cianciarulo and Zach Osborne (twice each), plus Blake Baggett (once), and those are all the top 5 finishers so far this year.

Based on that, Anderson, Roczen, and Tomac should be a lock on your list, though the order gets tricky. Barcia and Webb fill out that list based on performances so far, though Cianciarulo and Osborne are serious threats to the top 5. Osborne has had two bad weeks, going 18-11. That could be a motivator, or a warning. Let’s get down to the order, which is where the big points are made (or lost).

Roczen and Tomac have been swapping wins since round 2 in St. Louis. You can either decide they will trade again, giving Roczen the victory, or Tomac has some momentum coming out of Oakland for a win. Keep in mind that Roczen’s right foot is sore after his last-corner run-in with Webb last week.

Anderson has a couple of P3 finishes, more than anyone. He’s certainly a safe bet for that. Webb has gone 3-4-2 in the last three rounds, compared to Anderson’s 5-3-5. That’s an edge to Webb, so you might want him as your P3 pick with Anderson in P4. That leaves P5, and Barcia feels like a good call, though Cianciarulo is fast though prone to errors that drop him out. Your choice.

Picking P8 is a tricky one. Four different riders have claimed the spot, with Justin Brayton (8-8-7-6-13) and Malcolm Stewart (9-6-8-7-10) most reliably in that range. However, last week Justin Hill took P8, with Dean Wilson in P7 and Baggett in P9. Hey, no one said it would be easy.

We’re not big on making changes based on qualifying, as it’s hasn’t been a reliable predictor of race performance. Still, we’ll have those results up tomorrow before the race.

If you’re watching on TV, make sure you bookmark our 2020 Supercross TV Schedule. You don’t want to miss a single gate drop!

Photography by Will Embree

2020 San Diego Supercross Entry List

# Rider

1 Cooper Webb

3 Eli Tomac

4 Blake Baggett

7 Aaron Plessinger

9 Adam Cianciarulo

10 Justin Brayton

11 Kyle Chisholm

15 Dean Wilson

16 Zach Osborne

21 Jason Anderson

22 Chad Reed

27 Malcolm Stewart

31 Fredrik Noren

34 Tyler Bowers

37 Martin Davalos

43 John Short

44 Kyle Cunningham

46 Justin Hill

50 Benny Bloss

51 Justin Barcia

61 Alex Ray

64 Vince Friese

65 James Weeks

67 Jerry Robin

71 Ryan Breece

82 Cade Autenrieth

86 Joshua Cartwright

92 Austin Politelli

94 Ken Roczen

98 Bradley Lionnet

135 Robert Fitch

145 Travis Smith

211 Tevin Tapia

230 Joel Wightman

240 Bryce Stewart

256 James Milson

280 Cade Clason

282 Theodore Pauli

330 A.J. Catanzaro

447 Deven Raper

501 Scotty Wennerstrom

509 Alexander Nagy

651 Jake Hogan

722 Adam Enticknap

817 Jason Clermont

848 Joan Cros

976 Josh Greco

981 Curren Thurman

2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (5 of 17 rounds)

  1. Ken Roczen (Honda), 113 points (2 wins; 4 podiums)
  2. Eli Tomac (Kawasaki), 110 (2 wins; 3 podiums)
  3. Justin Barcia (Yamaha), 98 (1 win; 2 podiums)
  4. Jason Anderson (Husqvarna), 96 (2 podiums)
  5. Cooper Webb (KTM), 95 (3 podiums)
  6. Adam Cianciarulo (Kawasaki), 90 (1 podium)
  7. Malcolm Stewart (Honda), 75
  8. Justin Brayton (Honda), 73
  9. Blake Baggett (KTM), 69
  10. Zach Osborne (Husqvarna), 63
  11. Justin Hill (Honda), 61
  12. Dean Wilson (Husqvarna), 59
  13. Aaron Plessinger (Yamaha), 57
  14. Vince Friese (Honda), 52
  15. Martin Davalos (KTM), 39
  16. Tyler Bowers (Kawasaki), 27
  17. Justin Bogle (KTM), 24
  18. Chris Blose (Honda), 18
  19. Chad Reed (Honda), 15
  20. Alex Ray (Kawasaki), 15
  21. Ryan Breece (Suzuki), 12
  22. Kyle Cunningham (Suzuki), 11
  23. Kyle Chisholm (Yamaha), 10
  24. Benny Bloss (Yamaha), 7
  25. Jimmy Decotis (Suzuki), 4
  26. Cade Autenrieth (Honda), 3
  27. Fredrik Norén (Suzuki), 2
  28. Jerry Robin (Honda), 1
  29. Josh Cartwright (Kawasaki), 1

    2020 San Diego Supercross Photo Gallery

    2020 San Diego Supercross Results - Barcia

    Justin Barcia

    2020 San Diego Supercross Results - Roczen

    Ken Roczen

    2020 San Diego Supercross Results - Tomac

    Eli Tomac


    2020 San Diego Supercross Results - Ken Roczen

    Ken Roczen

    Justin Barcia

    2020 San Diego Supercross Results - Adam Cianciarulo

    Adam Cianciarulo


    Ken Roczen

    Justin Barcia

    Adam Cianciarulo


    Eli Tomac

Previous article2020 Indian FTR Rally Unveiled: First Look (8 Fast Facts)
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Indian FTR Rally Unveiled: First Look (8 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
With the success of the FTR 1200 and FTR 1200 S, Indian is expanding the line with an FTR focused a bit more on...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 TheArsenale x MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR First Look

Don Williams -
0
MV Agusta has produced a special edition motorcycle for TheArsenale, a high-end retail website, dubbed TheArsenale x MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR.
Read more
Gear / Parts

Valentino Rossi 2020 MotoGP Yamaha Livery First Look: 18 Photos

Don Williams -
0
Nine-time motorcycle Grand Prix world champion Valentino Rossi has revealed the livery for his 2020 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team YZR-M1 factory racer. Rossi...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Ducati Superleggera V4 First Look (14 Fast Facts + 55 Photos)

Don Williams -
0
The Ducati Panigale V4 has gotten the Superleggera treatment, and the result is the 2020 Ducati Superleggera V4. It’s a fantastic upgrading of the...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

Sidi Adventure 2 Gore-Tex Mid Boots First Look: ADV Motorcycle Footwear

Don Williams -
0
The number of low-rise adventure motorcycle boots continues to climb with the introduction of the Sidi Adventure 2 Gore-Tex Mid boots. Although the boots...
Read more
Reviews

2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT First Ride Review (24 Fast Facts)

Ron Lieback -
0
The Suzuki engineers out of Japan have called their V-Strom 1000 a “two-way player.” The sport-adventure motorcycle earned this name due to its strong,...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2020 San Diego Supercross Results, Coverage, and Fantasy Commentary

Don Williams -
0
Press Day and Fantasy Commentary Press Day is in the books, and the 2020 San Diego Supercross at Petco Park is underway. It’s round 6...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Indian FTR Rally Unveiled: First Look (8 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
With the success of the FTR 1200 and FTR 1200 S, Indian is expanding the line with an FTR focused a bit more on...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 TheArsenale x MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR First Look

Don Williams -
0
MV Agusta has produced a special edition motorcycle for TheArsenale, a high-end retail website, dubbed TheArsenale x MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR.
Read more
Gear / Parts

Valentino Rossi 2020 MotoGP Yamaha Livery First Look: 18 Photos

Don Williams -
0
Nine-time motorcycle Grand Prix world champion Valentino Rossi has revealed the livery for his 2020 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team YZR-M1 factory racer. Rossi...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Ducati Superleggera V4 First Look (14 Fast Facts + 55 Photos)

Don Williams -
0
The Ducati Panigale V4 has gotten the Superleggera treatment, and the result is the 2020 Ducati Superleggera V4. It’s a fantastic upgrading of the...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

Sidi Adventure 2 Gore-Tex Mid Boots First Look: ADV Motorcycle Footwear

Don Williams -
0
The number of low-rise adventure motorcycle boots continues to climb with the introduction of the Sidi Adventure 2 Gore-Tex Mid boots. Although the boots...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling