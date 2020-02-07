2020 San Diego Supercross Results, Coverage, and Fantasy Commentary

Press Day and Fantasy Commentary

Press Day is in the books, and the 2020 San Diego Supercross at Petco Park is underway. It’s round 6 of the 17-round 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series, and that makes it the one-third mark (rounding, course). We’ve got some great exclusive photos from Will Embree of Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen, Adam Cianciarulo, and Justin Barcia, so don’t miss those below.

Let’s take some educated guesses for those who follow fantasy supercross. We use Rocky Mountain ATV/MC’s RMFantasySX, as it keeps it easy and fun—plus, you can win prizes and beat your friends. The format is simple—pick the top 5 riders in order, plus a wild card finishing position, P8 this week.

First, let’s look at the riders who have finished in the top five. You have 2018 Supercross Champion Jason Anderson with a perfect five-for-five in the top 5 this year. Next are Roczen and Tomac, who have four top 5 finishes so far. Next up are Barcia and defending Supercross Champion Cooper Webb, who have each been in the top 5 three times. Add in Adam Cianciarulo and Zach Osborne (twice each), plus Blake Baggett (once), and those are all the top 5 finishers so far this year.

Based on that, Anderson, Roczen, and Tomac should be a lock on your list, though the order gets tricky. Barcia and Webb fill out that list based on performances so far, though Cianciarulo and Osborne are serious threats to the top 5. Osborne has had two bad weeks, going 18-11. That could be a motivator, or a warning. Let’s get down to the order, which is where the big points are made (or lost).

Roczen and Tomac have been swapping wins since round 2 in St. Louis. You can either decide they will trade again, giving Roczen the victory, or Tomac has some momentum coming out of Oakland for a win. Keep in mind that Roczen’s right foot is sore after his last-corner run-in with Webb last week.

Anderson has a couple of P3 finishes, more than anyone. He’s certainly a safe bet for that. Webb has gone 3-4-2 in the last three rounds, compared to Anderson’s 5-3-5. That’s an edge to Webb, so you might want him as your P3 pick with Anderson in P4. That leaves P5, and Barcia feels like a good call, though Cianciarulo is fast though prone to errors that drop him out. Your choice.

Picking P8 is a tricky one. Four different riders have claimed the spot, with Justin Brayton (8-8-7-6-13) and Malcolm Stewart (9-6-8-7-10) most reliably in that range. However, last week Justin Hill took P8, with Dean Wilson in P7 and Baggett in P9. Hey, no one said it would be easy.

We’re not big on making changes based on qualifying, as it’s hasn’t been a reliable predictor of race performance. Still, we’ll have those results up tomorrow before the race.

If you’re watching on TV, make sure you bookmark our 2020 Supercross TV Schedule. You don’t want to miss a single gate drop!

Photography by Will Embree

2020 San Diego Supercross Entry List

# Rider

1 Cooper Webb

3 Eli Tomac

4 Blake Baggett

7 Aaron Plessinger

9 Adam Cianciarulo

10 Justin Brayton

11 Kyle Chisholm

15 Dean Wilson

16 Zach Osborne

21 Jason Anderson

22 Chad Reed

27 Malcolm Stewart

31 Fredrik Noren

34 Tyler Bowers

37 Martin Davalos

43 John Short

44 Kyle Cunningham

46 Justin Hill

50 Benny Bloss

51 Justin Barcia

61 Alex Ray

64 Vince Friese

65 James Weeks

67 Jerry Robin

71 Ryan Breece

82 Cade Autenrieth

86 Joshua Cartwright

92 Austin Politelli

94 Ken Roczen

98 Bradley Lionnet

135 Robert Fitch

145 Travis Smith

211 Tevin Tapia

230 Joel Wightman

240 Bryce Stewart

256 James Milson

280 Cade Clason

282 Theodore Pauli

330 A.J. Catanzaro

447 Deven Raper

501 Scotty Wennerstrom

509 Alexander Nagy

651 Jake Hogan

722 Adam Enticknap

817 Jason Clermont

848 Joan Cros

976 Josh Greco

981 Curren Thurman

