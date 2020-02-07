2020 San Diego Supercross Results, Coverage, and Fantasy Commentary

Press Day and Fantasy Commentary
Press Day is in the books, and the 2020 San Diego Supercross at Petco Park is underway. It’s round 6 of the 17-round 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series, and that makes it the one-third mark (rounding, course). We’ve got some great exclusive photos from Will Embree of Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen, Adam Cianciarulo, and Justin Barcia, so don’t miss those below.
Let’s take some educated guesses for those who follow fantasy supercross. We use Rocky Mountain ATV/MC’s RMFantasySX, as it keeps it easy and fun—plus, you can win prizes and beat your friends. The format is simple—pick the top 5 riders in order, plus a wild card finishing position, P8 this week.
First, let’s look at the riders who have finished in the top five. You have 2018 Supercross Champion Jason Anderson with a perfect five-for-five in the top 5 this year. Next are Roczen and Tomac, who have four top 5 finishes so far. Next up are Barcia and defending Supercross Champion Cooper Webb, who have each been in the top 5 three times. Add in Adam Cianciarulo and Zach Osborne (twice each), plus Blake Baggett (once), and those are all the top 5 finishers so far this year.
Based on that, Anderson, Roczen, and Tomac should be a lock on your list, though the order gets tricky. Barcia and Webb fill out that list based on performances so far, though Cianciarulo and Osborne are serious threats to the top 5. Osborne has had two bad weeks, going 18-11. That could be a motivator, or a warning. Let’s get down to the order, which is where the big points are made (or lost).
Roczen and Tomac have been swapping wins since round 2 in St. Louis. You can either decide they will trade again, giving Roczen the victory, or Tomac has some momentum coming out of Oakland for a win. Keep in mind that Roczen’s right foot is sore after his last-corner run-in with Webb last week.
Anderson has a couple of P3 finishes, more than anyone. He’s certainly a safe bet for that. Webb has gone 3-4-2 in the last three rounds, compared to Anderson’s 5-3-5. That’s an edge to Webb, so you might want him as your P3 pick with Anderson in P4. That leaves P5, and Barcia feels like a good call, though Cianciarulo is fast though prone to errors that drop him out. Your choice.
Picking P8 is a tricky one. Four different riders have claimed the spot, with Justin Brayton (8-8-7-6-13) and Malcolm Stewart (9-6-8-7-10) most reliably in that range. However, last week Justin Hill took P8, with Dean Wilson in P7 and Baggett in P9. Hey, no one said it would be easy.
We’re not big on making changes based on qualifying, as it’s hasn’t been a reliable predictor of race performance. Still, we’ll have those results up tomorrow before the race.
If you’re watching on TV, make sure you bookmark our 2020 Supercross TV Schedule. You don’t want to miss a single gate drop!
Photography by Will Embree
2020 San Diego Supercross Entry List
# Rider
1 Cooper Webb
3 Eli Tomac
4 Blake Baggett
7 Aaron Plessinger
9 Adam Cianciarulo
10 Justin Brayton
11 Kyle Chisholm
15 Dean Wilson
16 Zach Osborne
21 Jason Anderson
22 Chad Reed
27 Malcolm Stewart
31 Fredrik Noren
34 Tyler Bowers
37 Martin Davalos
43 John Short
44 Kyle Cunningham
46 Justin Hill
50 Benny Bloss
51 Justin Barcia
61 Alex Ray
64 Vince Friese
65 James Weeks
67 Jerry Robin
71 Ryan Breece
82 Cade Autenrieth
86 Joshua Cartwright
92 Austin Politelli
94 Ken Roczen
98 Bradley Lionnet
135 Robert Fitch
145 Travis Smith
211 Tevin Tapia
230 Joel Wightman
240 Bryce Stewart
256 James Milson
280 Cade Clason
282 Theodore Pauli
330 A.J. Catanzaro
447 Deven Raper
501 Scotty Wennerstrom
509 Alexander Nagy
651 Jake Hogan
722 Adam Enticknap
817 Jason Clermont
848 Joan Cros
976 Josh Greco
981 Curren Thurman
2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (5 of 17 rounds)
- Ken Roczen (Honda), 113 points (2 wins; 4 podiums)
- Eli Tomac (Kawasaki), 110 (2 wins; 3 podiums)
- Justin Barcia (Yamaha), 98 (1 win; 2 podiums)
- Jason Anderson (Husqvarna), 96 (2 podiums)
- Cooper Webb (KTM), 95 (3 podiums)
- Adam Cianciarulo (Kawasaki), 90 (1 podium)
- Malcolm Stewart (Honda), 75
- Justin Brayton (Honda), 73
- Blake Baggett (KTM), 69
- Zach Osborne (Husqvarna), 63
- Justin Hill (Honda), 61
- Dean Wilson (Husqvarna), 59
- Aaron Plessinger (Yamaha), 57
- Vince Friese (Honda), 52
- Martin Davalos (KTM), 39
- Tyler Bowers (Kawasaki), 27
- Justin Bogle (KTM), 24
- Chris Blose (Honda), 18
- Chad Reed (Honda), 15
- Alex Ray (Kawasaki), 15
- Ryan Breece (Suzuki), 12
- Kyle Cunningham (Suzuki), 11
- Kyle Chisholm (Yamaha), 10
- Benny Bloss (Yamaha), 7
- Jimmy Decotis (Suzuki), 4
- Cade Autenrieth (Honda), 3
- Fredrik Norén (Suzuki), 2
- Jerry Robin (Honda), 1
- Josh Cartwright (Kawasaki), 1
2020 San Diego Supercross Photo Gallery