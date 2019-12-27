The 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series cable and streaming schedule is set, with most of the races being broadcast live via cable on NBC Sports. However, there are many unexpected starting times in the 2020 Supercross TV schedule, and two rounds—Glendale and Denver—being shown delayed on NBC Sports. In addition to a race being held on Leap Day, the Easter break comes late in the season.

As always, all of the 2020 Supercross races are streamed live on the paid subscription NBC Sports Gold service, accessed using a browser or app. A big reason to get the NBC Sports Gold package is the Race Day Live show early in the day. It includes qualifying practice, as well as lots of interesting interviews and commentary. Although the NBC Sports Gold package claims to be commercial-free, it does include commercial messages, and there’s downtime when advertisements are shown on the cablecast.

Although these times for the 2020 Supercross TV Schedule should be good for the entire year, dates and times are always subject to change without notice. We will try to keep up with them, as many times changes come shortly before broadcast time, so be sure to bookmark this page.

Remember that sometimes the races start late or run long. If you’re recording the races, always add an hour or two at the end. You don’t want to miss a single battle between reigning champion Cooper Webb, and his most dangerous challengers—2018 Supercross Champion Jason Anderson, Ken Roczen, Eli Tomac, and rookie Adam Cianciarulo.

2020 Supercross TV Schedule: Cable and Streaming

January 4, 2020 Anaheim Angel Stadium of Anaheim 4 p.m. Race Day Live NBC Sports Gold 10 p.m. Main Race NBC Sports, NBC Sports Gold January 11 St. Louis The Dome at America’s Center 2 p.m. Race Day Live NBC Sports Gold 8 p.m. Main Race NBC Sports, NBC Sports Gold January 18 Anaheim 2 Angel Stadium of Anaheim 4 p.m. Race Day Live NBC Sports Gold 10 p.m. Main Race NBC Sports, NBC Sports Gold January 25 Glendale State Farm Stadium 2 p.m. Race Day Live NBC Sports Gold 8:30 p.m. Main Race NBC Sports Gold 2 p.m. (1/26) Main Race NBC Sports February 1 Oakland RingCentral Coliseum 2:30 p.m. Race Day Live NBC Sports Gold 8:30 p.m. Main Race NBC Sports, NBC Sports Gold February 8 San Diego Petco Park 4 p.m. Race Day Live NBC Sports Gold 10 p.m. Main Race NBC Sports, NBC Sports Gold February 15 Tampa Raymond James Stadium 1 p.m. Race Day Live NBC Sports Gold 7 p.m. Main Race NBC Sports, NBC Sports Gold February 22 Arlington AT&T Stadium 1 p.m. Race Day Live NBC Sports Gold 8:30 p.m. Main Race NBC Sports, NBC Sports Gold February 29 Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium 11 a.m. Race Day Live NBC Sports Gold 5 p.m. Main Race NBC Sports, NBC Sports Gold March 7 Daytona Beach Daytona International Speedway 12:30 p.m. Race Day Live NBC Sports Gold 7:30 p.m. Main Race NBC Sports, NBC Sports Gold March 14 Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium 1 p.m. Race Day Live NBC Sports Gold 7 p.m. Main Race NBC Sports, NBC Sports Gold March 21 Detroit Ford Field Noon Race Day Live NBC Sports Gold 6 p.m. Main Race NBC Sports, NBC Sports Gold March 28 Seattle CenturyLink Field 3 p.m. Race Day Live NBC Sports Gold 9 p.m. Main Race NBC Sports, NBC Sports Gold April 4 Denver Empower Field at Mile High 2 p.m. Race Day Live NBC Sports Gold 7:30 p.m. Main Race NBC Sports Gold 11 p.m. Main Race NBC Sports April 18 Foxborough Gillette Stadium 11 a.m. Race Day Live NBC Sports Gold 8 p.m. Main Race NBC Sports, NBC Sports Gold April 25 Las Vegas Sam Boyd Stadium 3 p.m. Race Day Live NBC Sports Gold 8 p.m. Main Race NBC Sports, NBC Sports Gold May 2 Las Vegas 3 p.m. Race Day Live NBC Sports Gold 9 p.m. Main Race NBC Sports, NBC Sports Gold

Note: Italics indicated delayed coverage

All times are Eastern Time

All coverage on NBC Sports Gold is live