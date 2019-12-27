Friday, December 27, 2019
Motorcycle Racing News AMA Supercross/Motocross 2020 Supercross TV Schedule | Watch SX Live—Cable and Streaming

2020 Supercross TV Schedule | Watch SX Live—Cable and Streaming

The 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series cable and streaming schedule is set, with most of the races being broadcast live via cable on NBC Sports. However, there are many unexpected starting times in the 2020 Supercross TV schedule, and two rounds—Glendale and Denver—being shown delayed on NBC Sports. In addition to a race being held on Leap Day, the Easter break comes late in the season.

2020 Supercross TV Schedule - Jason Anderson
Jason Anderson photo by Rich Shepherd

As always, all of the 2020 Supercross races are streamed live on the paid subscription NBC Sports Gold service, accessed using a browser or app. A big reason to get the NBC Sports Gold package is the Race Day Live show early in the day. It includes qualifying practice, as well as lots of interesting interviews and commentary. Although the NBC Sports Gold package claims to be commercial-free, it does include commercial messages, and there’s downtime when advertisements are shown on the cablecast.

Although these times for the 2020 Supercross TV Schedule should be good for the entire year, dates and times are always subject to change without notice. We will try to keep up with them, as many times changes come shortly before broadcast time, so be sure to bookmark this page.

2020 Supercross TV Schedule - Tomac and Cianciarulo
Adam Cianciarulo (#9) and Eli Tomac (#1) photo by Will Embree

Remember that sometimes the races start late or run long. If you’re recording the races, always add an hour or two at the end. You don’t want to miss a single battle between reigning champion Cooper Webb, and his most dangerous challengers—2018 Supercross Champion Jason Anderson, Ken Roczen, Eli Tomac, and rookie Adam Cianciarulo.

2020 Supercross TV Schedule: Cable and Streaming

January 4, 2020 Anaheim Angel Stadium of Anaheim
4 p.m. Race Day Live NBC Sports Gold
10 p.m. Main Race NBC Sports, NBC Sports Gold
January 11 St. Louis The Dome at America’s Center
2 p.m. Race Day Live NBC Sports Gold
8 p.m. Main Race NBC Sports, NBC Sports Gold
January 18 Anaheim 2 Angel Stadium of Anaheim
4 p.m. Race Day Live NBC Sports Gold
10 p.m. Main Race NBC Sports, NBC Sports Gold
January 25 Glendale State Farm Stadium
2 p.m. Race Day Live NBC Sports Gold
8:30 p.m. Main Race NBC Sports Gold
2 p.m. (1/26) Main Race NBC Sports
February 1 Oakland RingCentral Coliseum
2:30 p.m. Race Day Live NBC Sports Gold
8:30 p.m. Main Race NBC Sports, NBC Sports Gold
February 8 San Diego Petco Park
4 p.m. Race Day Live NBC Sports Gold
10 p.m. Main Race NBC Sports, NBC Sports Gold
February 15 Tampa Raymond James Stadium
1 p.m. Race Day Live NBC Sports Gold
7 p.m. Main Race NBC Sports, NBC Sports Gold
February 22 Arlington AT&T Stadium
1 p.m. Race Day Live NBC Sports Gold
8:30 p.m. Main Race NBC Sports, NBC Sports Gold
February 29 Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium
11 a.m. Race Day Live NBC Sports Gold
5 p.m. Main Race NBC Sports, NBC Sports Gold
March 7 Daytona Beach Daytona International Speedway
12:30 p.m. Race Day Live NBC Sports Gold
7:30 p.m. Main Race NBC Sports, NBC Sports Gold
March 14 Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium
1 p.m. Race Day Live NBC Sports Gold
7 p.m. Main Race NBC Sports, NBC Sports Gold
March 21 Detroit Ford Field
Noon Race Day Live NBC Sports Gold
6 p.m. Main Race NBC Sports, NBC Sports Gold
March 28 Seattle CenturyLink Field
3 p.m. Race Day Live NBC Sports Gold
9 p.m. Main Race NBC Sports, NBC Sports Gold
April 4 Denver Empower Field at Mile High
2 p.m. Race Day Live NBC Sports Gold
7:30 p.m. Main Race NBC Sports Gold
11 p.m. Main Race NBC Sports
April 18 Foxborough Gillette Stadium
11 a.m. Race Day Live NBC Sports Gold
8 p.m. Main Race NBC Sports, NBC Sports Gold
April 25 Las Vegas Sam Boyd Stadium
3 p.m. Race Day Live NBC Sports Gold
8 p.m. Main Race NBC Sports, NBC Sports Gold
May 2 Las Vegas
3 p.m. Race Day Live NBC Sports Gold
9 p.m. Main Race NBC Sports, NBC Sports Gold

Note: Italics indicated delayed coverage

All times are Eastern Time

All coverage on NBC Sports Gold is live

Previous articleJorge Lorenzo Career Retrospective: Five-Time World Champion
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

MotoGP

Jorge Lorenzo Career Retrospective: Five-Time World Champion

Don Williams -
0
We have a collection of images from Jorge Lorenzo’s final MotoGP season, inarguably the most challenging of his career, which hastened the end of...
Read more
Adventure / Dual Sport Motorcycle Reviews

2020 Beta 500 RR-S Review: Italian Dual-Sport Motorcycle (23 Fast Facts)

Jess McKinley -
0
The high-performance dual-sport motorcycle has become a necessity for the avid off-roader. With seasonal OHV closures and ever-increasing public land restrictions, a license plate...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

2020 Kawasaki W800 Review: Retro Motorcycle (14 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
We asked for it, and we got it. Hot on the heels of last year’s Kawasaki W800 Cafe, we get the 2020 Kawasaki W800,...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition First Look (13 Fast Facts + Photos)

Don Williams -
0
Just in time for Christmas, the 2020 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition has been revealed. As usual, it has lots of updates and some...
Read more
Motocross / Off-Road Motorcycle Reviews

2020 Husqvarna TE 150i Review: Single-Track Test (17 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
Fuel injection comes to the tiddler enduro class with the 2020 Husqvarna TE 150i. EFI is only the beginning of the story on this...
Read more
Motorcycle History

Prisig’s ’66 Super Hawk from Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance to Smithsonian

Ron Lieback -
0
Motorcycles have deep roots in major movements. Motorcycling's claim in the counter culture was Easy Rider. In politics, we have the Marxist revolutionary Ernesto "Che"...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2020 Supercross TV Schedule | Watch SX Live—Cable and Streaming

Don Williams -
0
The 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series cable and streaming schedule is set, with most of the races being broadcast live via cable on NBC Sports....
Read more
MotoGP

Jorge Lorenzo Career Retrospective: Five-Time World Champion

Don Williams -
0
We have a collection of images from Jorge Lorenzo’s final MotoGP season, inarguably the most challenging of his career, which hastened the end of...
Read more
Adventure / Dual Sport Motorcycle Reviews

2020 Beta 500 RR-S Review: Italian Dual-Sport Motorcycle (23 Fast Facts)

Jess McKinley -
0
The high-performance dual-sport motorcycle has become a necessity for the avid off-roader. With seasonal OHV closures and ever-increasing public land restrictions, a license plate...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

2020 Kawasaki W800 Review: Retro Motorcycle (14 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
We asked for it, and we got it. Hot on the heels of last year’s Kawasaki W800 Cafe, we get the 2020 Kawasaki W800,...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition First Look (13 Fast Facts + Photos)

Don Williams -
0
Just in time for Christmas, the 2020 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition has been revealed. As usual, it has lots of updates and some...
Read more
Motocross / Off-Road Motorcycle Reviews

2020 Husqvarna TE 150i Review: Single-Track Test (17 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
Fuel injection comes to the tiddler enduro class with the 2020 Husqvarna TE 150i. EFI is only the beginning of the story on this...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling