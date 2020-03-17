2021 Quail Motorcycle Gathering Date Set; 2020 Event Canceled

The 2021 Quail Motorcycle Gathering will be held on May 14 and 15 at the Quail Lodge and Golf Club in Carmel-by-the-Sea in California. The announcement comes with the cancellation of the 2020 edition and the Quail Ride, which was scheduled for May. Both 2020 events are being canceled to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“We are following all recommended guidelines for preventing the spread of the virus and its impact on our community,” The Peninsula Signature Events and Quail Lodge & Golf Club said in a press release. “After careful consideration, and in adherence with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we have made the difficult decision to cancel both The Quail Ride and The Quail Motorcycle Gathering that were scheduled to take place on Friday and Saturday, May 15 and 16, 2020, at Quail Lodge & Golf Club.”

Ticketholders, display entrants, and ride participants will all have the option to roll their current status over to the 2021 event, or receive a full refund. Instructions will be emailed on Wednesday, March 25.

Those holding reservations at Quail Lodge & Golf Club can cancel their reservations without penalty, though the property is scheduled to be open at this time. “Quail Lodge & Golf Club, to the best of our ability, continues business as normal, and we look forward to welcoming any guest who wishes to visit our property,” the release says. “We are monitoring this situation closely and are strictly adhering to the advice of local government authorities, following stringent health and safety guidelines, increased frequency of cleaning and disinfecting of all public areas and spaces frequented by guests and staff, and are taking the highest level of preventative measures to keep everyone safe and minimize the spread of infectious diseases.

Quail Lodge & Golf Club room reservations cannot be applied to 2021 dates, and new bookings will have to be confirmed in October. For those without tickets for the 2020 Quail Motorcycle gathering, 2021 tickets will also go on sale in October.