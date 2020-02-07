2020 Indian FTR Rally Unveiled: First Look (8 Fast Facts)

With the success of the FTR 1200 and FTR 1200 S, Indian is expanding the line with an FTR focused a bit more on comfort. The 2020 Indian FTR Rally makes it to America after taking a bow at EICMA 2019. We dug in to find out what makes this version of the FTR a Rally.

1. A ProTaper aluminum handlebar is the big difference. The handlebar is mounted two inches higher than on the other FTRs, that that means a more upright riding position. This means the rider can see better in traffic, and it’s likely to improve off-pavement handling and provide more comfortable ergonomics.

2. The 2020 Rally is the first FTR with wire-spoke wheels. It’s is another nod to dirt-worthiness for the FTR Rally. For a dashing touch, the rims get red pinstripes.

3. Keeping with the rally theme, the FTR Rally hits the showroom floor with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR rubber. These tires are more dirt-friendly than the Dunlop DT3-Rs on the standard FTRs. Tire sizes are unchanged, as are the 19-/18-inch wheel diameters. We look forward to seeing how these alterations work both on- and off-road.

4. The suspension on the FTR Rally comes from the standard FTR 1200. That means a non-adjustable 43mm inverted cartridge fork, and a shock that is adjustable for spring-preload and rebound damping. Wheel travel is the same as on other FTRs—5.9 inches at both ends. Additionally, the frame and chassis geometry are unchanged.

5. The 2020 Indian FTR Rally gets a flyscreen. We’re not sure if it will make a noticeable difference while riding, or if it’s just intended to function as a fashion accent. We will find out when we ride it.

6. There’s a brown aviator seat on the Rally. It is a half-inch taller than the seat on the other two FTRs.

7. The 123-horsepower 1203cc motor and exhaust are unchanged on the FTR Rally. However, you can upgrade to an Akrapovič slip-on muffler set-up, with either high or low mounting.

8. Indian charges a premium for the 2020 FTR Rally. At $13,499, the Rally is $1500 more than the standard FTR 1200. However, it undercuts the up-market FTR 1200 S by $1000. Availability at dealers is imminent.

2020 Indian FTR Rally Specs

ENGINE

Type: 60-degree V-twin

Displacement: 73ci; 1203cc

Bore x stroke: 4.016 x 2.898”

Maximum power: 123 horsepower @ 8250 rpm

Maximum torque: 87 ft/lbs @ 5900 rpm

Compression ratio: 12.5:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc​

Fueling: Closed-loop EFI w/ 60mm throttle body

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Assist-and-slipper

Final drive: 525 chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Trellis

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable inverted 43mm cartridge fork; 5.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Non-linkage, spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 5.9 inches

Wheels: Wire-spoke

Front: 19 x 3”

Rear: 18 x 4.25”

Tires: Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR

Front tire: 120/70 x 19

Rear tire: 150/70 x 18

Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ 4-piston Brembo M4.32 calipers

Rear brake: 265mm disc w/ 2-piston Brembo P34 caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 60 inches

Rake: 26.3 degrees

Trail: 5.1 inches

Lean angle: 43 degrees

Seat height: 33.6 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.4 gallons

Curb weight: 550 pounds (approx.)

2020 Indian FTR Rally Color/Price:

Titanium Smoke/ $13,499 MSRP