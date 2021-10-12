Camel ADV Camel Toe Side Stand Review: Yamaha Ténéré 700 Project Bike

The Yamaha Ténéré 700 is an acknowledged tall-stature motorcycle. I quickly solved the discrepancy between my inseam and the seat height by procuring the Yamaha Parts & Accessories Lowering Kit dog bone links. However, lowering the suspension substantially reduces the lean angle of the bike when resting on the kickstand.

Every time I have mounted the Ultimate Motorcycling Yamaha Ténéré 700 Project Bike, I haven’t had to lift it off the kickstand because, as my weight hits the seat, the bike is already moving to vertical. Any delay in getting my right foot down has resulted in an immediate “Oh [expletive]!” moment as I catch the bike from high-siding—UM Editor Don Williams had the same experience. I did drop it to the high side once when I was slow to get my right leg all the way over to the ground.

I think everyone with experience in customizing a new motorcycle recommends getting to know the bike as it is before putting your personal signature on it. I knew I needed a shorter kickstand to increase the parked lean angle the first time I swung my leg over it.

I immediately contacted Camel ADV Products to get a Camel Toe Side Stand (aka kickstand) for the Yamaha Ténéré 700 Project Bike. Camel ADV offers three versions of its Camel Toe Side Stand—Lowered, a shorter than stock stand; Standard Length for a stock Ténéré 700; and Extended for riders who have lengthened the suspension travel on their T700s. The three-quarter-inch shorter Lowered Camel Toe is exactly what I needed to get the correct lean angle so I could stop worrying about simply getting on the bike.

I watched Camel ADV’s step-by-step installation video to prepare for the job. Camel ADV’s install videos are very informative, and Cory tells you what to watch out for in the installation process, so you don’t find out the hard way. He takes the time to give you close-up views and while providing narration.

The kickstand arrived quickly—no supply chain issues—and I installed it immediately.

“Think about the loosening direction before putting all your weight into the ratchet,” I reminded myself as I was lying on my back, reaching under and up. My initial attempts at “loosening” the bolts resulted in tightening them. I found out that I can feel embarrassed without anyone watching.

Once I was ratcheting in the correct direction, the install took, as the video predicted, about 30-45 minutes. The new spring is considerably stronger than the OEM double spring to prevent the kickstand from bouncing when riding over rough terrain. It takes some grunt to get it hooked on.

I set up the install by leaning the bike against a four-tier shelf unit and strapping it so it couldn’t roll forward or backward. There is enough room under the bike for all the wrenching activity. I released the straps and leaned the Ultimate Motorcycling Yamaha Ténéré 700 Project Bike onto its new kickstand. Upon seeing the new, deeper lean angle, I let out a sigh of relief. I wouldn’t have to worry about high-siding during mounting anymore.

I rolled the Ténéré 700 out onto my driveway and admired its new lean angle. As you can see from the before and after photos, using my portable tripod as a vertical reference, the new lean angle is just right.

My next test was performing a kickstand turn. The steel Camel ADV Products Camel Toe Side Stand inspires confidence when leaning the bike over on it. Although I didn’t master doing a 180 in my initial attempts, I could spin about 45 degrees on each rock-up on the broad camel-toe-shaped base. Now I know I can easily rotate the bike if I find myself staring down a trail that I really shouldn’t attempt.

Also, the heavy-duty drawn-over-mandrel steel tubing used for the kickstand is more robust than the aluminum stocker, though it does weigh a bit more.

The replacement of a kickstand is an easy project, and the $119 MSRP of the Camel ADV Products Camel Toe Side Stand can pay for itself by preventing just one expensive tip-over.