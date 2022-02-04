Touratech Pro Windscreen Adjustment Bracket Review [Project Ténéré]

I am an all-day type of rider. Sometimes all-day is only 200 miles, and on some crazy days, it is 1027 miles. To ride all day, I try to minimize minor distractions that sap my energy. Little annoyances like noise and buffeting can add up over the day, so I do my best to eliminate them from my rides. Riding with an extremely well-ventilated adventure helmet on the Ultimate Motorcycling Yamaha Ténéré 700 Project Bike, the turbulent air where my helmet resides creates continuous wind noise at freeway speeds. I don’t experience any eye-jarring buffeting, but I do feel side-to-side bumps from time to time.

I am 36 inches from seat to top of my head, sans helmet. In this case, neither height nor inseam are relevant measurements. If your torso is taller or shorter than mine, your experience will vary. Still, you probably have other airflow issues, which is why I chose the Touratech Pro Windscreen Adjustment Bracket to address mine.

The Touratech Pro Windscreen Adjustment Bracket allows fine-tuning factory Ténéré 700 windscreen height vertically over a range of a half-inch to 2.4 inches higher than the stock setting.

I didn’t want to be stuck with a larger windscreen because I’m riding under 50 mph most of the time. A clip-on height extension was off my list because I would have to store it for riding off-road through brush, low branches, and the unexpected bike ‘trail nap’. The solution I was seeking was to simply adjust the height of the stock windscreen, and Touratech gets it done for $160 and 15 minutes of installation time.

Your installation will take 15 minutes; mine took 45. I was dropping pieces because I tried to simultaneously line up all four mounts. That resulted in a ground hunt for bouncing parts. Then I lost one screw and hunted for 15 minutes until I found it hiding in the wiring behind the windscreen—the last place I thought to look. Once I learned the correct installation procedure, final assembly took only a few minutes.

Unbolt the windscreen and use the same screws to bolt the adjustment bracket in place. Next, use the provided screws, washers, and spacers to mount the windscreen on the adjustment bracket.

There is a trick to working with the elastic (expanding) nuts. They are already installed in the bracket. Without the windscreen, screw into each of the four elastic nuts fully tight, and then take the screw back out. That process expands the elastic nuts to hold when attaching the windscreen.

Next, start at the top right or top left, line up the screw, plastic washer, windscreen, and spacer, and align with the elastic nut. The screw won’t reach the threads in the elastic nut. Use your thumb or forefinger to push the back of the elastic nut hard forward and press your T25 star-bit hard from the front, and then the threads will catch.

Only thread each screw in enough to catch the threads. That gives you the necessary screen flex to install the other three screws and spacers. Tighten them all up, and you have an adjustable stock windscreen.

Touratech says adjusting the height is a one-handed operation. However, I can only lower, not raise, the Ténéré’s windscreen with one hand. I need two hands to raise it to any of its seven positions with the Touratech Pro Windscreen Adjustment Bracket installed.

I had to wait a day for a break in the heavy rain to give it a try. Knowing I can only lower the Ténéré’s windshield with one hand, I set it on the highest setting and headed for the freeway. I immediately noticed less wind noise and none of the side-to-side bumps. I rode in the high position for a while, and then one-handedly pushed it down to the low position. I noticed an increase in wind noise. I exited the freeway several times to raise the windscreen.

While in the high position, I used my left hand to feel all around for the airflow. I didn’t detect any difference from under the windscreen. My hand detected about a two-inch raise in upper airflow, and no difference in the air flowing around the sides. My helmet’s faceshield still closes on its own in the new airflow, but doesn’t slam down due to airflow the way it does with the stock windscreen.

I am very happy with the Touratech Pro Windscreen Adjustment Bracket. It gives me a quieter ride when cruising at freeway speeds and is instantly adjustable to be off my sightline for technical riding.