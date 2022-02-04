Sidi Duna Special Boots Review [Long Term Motorcycle Footwear Test]

Without wanting to come across as too much of a moaner, truth is, I have major foot and ankle issues. And, yes, they were caused by different motorcycle crashes over the years, and they’re getting worse as I age. So, riding footwear has become very, very important to me. Comfort, as well as protection, is absolutely vital. Nerve pain, especially in my left foot, can be absolutely excruciating with the wrong boot or shoe.

Interestingly, it doesn’t come on instantly, so footwear that I can “deal with” when I first put my boots on, after about half an hour, can have me searching for somewhere to stop and take off the offending item, to allow my numb, burning foot to recover a bit. The bottom line is that I have somewhat limited choices for footwear, especially on a motorcycle, where I need good technical protection and accurate sizing that provides the much-needed comfort.

Sidi footwear is reassuringly expensive. There are multiple excellent reasons why the company’s products cannot be made down to a price, and those reasons become very apparent as soon as you put Sidi boots on. I wore Sidi Doha boots for many years, and now they’ve been replaced by the new-generation Sidi Duna boot lineup.

For more casual, urban-type riding, my go-to boots are now the Sidi Duna Special. This low-cut, ankle height boot has a soft-feeling interior, with a stiff but flexible brushed suede and Cordura protective exterior. I haven’t had any degradation of the boots’ looks so far in over a year of wearing them. The double-stitched exterior of the boot is rugged and hard-wearing. The black suede is easy to keep looking good with just a damp-cloth wipe-down occasionally when they get a bit grimy.

I’ve also found that the outer construction layers of the boot are somewhat breathable. During the hot summer months in Southern California, I haven’t had issues with over-heating that I’ve found with other motorcycle footwear.

The fit and finish of the Sidi Duna Special boots are exceptional. The rounded toe styling provides a relatively wide, consistent fitment that suits my needs perfectly. The nylon inner sole is firm, not mushy, giving the proper support. Also, the removable arch support allows some fitment flexibility should you need it.

The non-slip sole itself is quite thick, and I’ve found that very useful with non-rubberized footpegs as the hard end of the footpeg doesn’t cause a pressure point on the ball of my foot when carrying my weight in corners.

Unlike the previous-gen Doha, the new Duna boot comes with a continuous-loop steel cable lacing system that is adjusted using Sidi’s exclusive Tecno 3 Push magnetic closer mechanism from Sidi’s world of bicycle footwear. This system ensures the correct fitment around my foot.

The arm of the dial on the Tecno 3 Push button is lifted perpendicular for more closing pressure, ski-boot style. This lacing system ensures the cable is pulled correctly from the center, allowing consistent, symmetrical tension closure right across the top of the boot. It lets me dial in the perfect tension on my suffering left foot, and avoid too much pressure across the sensitive top.

From a safety perspective, the Sidi Duna Special excels. My ankles are well-covered, and steel-reinforced heel and toe areas will help mitigate crushing damage, should that become necessary. A reflective stripe across the heel doesn’t do any harm, and at night will help you be seen a little better.

The Duna comes in two models. This is a review of the Special, but there’s also a waterproof Gore-Tex version with traditional laces instead of the Tech 3 Push lacing system for an extra $35.

The Sidi Duna Special boots are good-looking, even off the motorcycle. They are day-long comfortable, even when walking around extensively. Because the motorcycle aspect of the Duna is somewhat subtle, the boots look good when worn with jeans or other pants, and are certainly way easier to deal with and more comfortable off the bike than any technical motorcycle boot I’ve worn.

Sidi Duna Special Boots Fast Facts

Sizes: 7.5 – 13 (US); 41-48 (Euro)

Color: Black

Certification: CE

Sidi Duna Special Boots Price: $215 MSRP