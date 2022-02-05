Lindeco Genuine Powersports Custom Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT First Look

Not all custom motorcycles are built for show or cruising proudly down the boulevard. In the case of the Lindeco Genuine Powersports custom Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT, it’s all about turning the popular adventure motorcycling into a machine ready to circumnavigate the globe.

Lindeco Genuine Powersports is a distributor of products for automobiles and motorcycles, dating back 65 years. In this case, Lindeco dipped into its catalog of ADV products it distributes to create this off-road-focused Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT.

Tires will always be first on the list when improving an ADV bike’s off-road performance. Lindeco went with a pair of Mitas Rally Star E13 (90/90 x 12) and E12 (140/80 x 18) knobby tires, then upped the ante by mounting them on Takasago Excel rims laced to Haan Wheels custom billet hubs by Dubya wheels.

Protection for the V-Strom 1050XT’s motor comes via a Hessler aluminum skid plate. There’s also a Hessler Rally kit, including a wide range of accessories, including the MIVV Hessler Rallye Team slip-on stainless-steel muffler.

Ergonomics are addressed with Magura X-Line TÜV-tested tapered aluminum handlebar and IMS ADV II stainless steel footpegs. Mounted on the handlebar are Zeta Adventure Armor aluminum handguards with Hessler plastic spoilers, as well as Doubletake Adventure mirrors.

It’s not an adventure without luggage, and Enduristan comes to the rescue with a Sandstrom 4A tank bag, Blizzard saddlebags, and a Tornado 2 Pack Sack duffle.

You can’t miss the custom Factory Effex graphics, supplemented with stickers representing various companies that contributed to the Lindeco Genuine Powersports Custom Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT.

The effort isn’t over, as in-development goodies from pannier-makers GlobeScout are in the works.

All that’s left is for us to figure out whose arm to twist at Lindeco Genuine Powersports so we can get a ride on this beautiful interpretation of the Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT.

Lindeco Genuine Powersports Custom Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT Photo Gallery