2022 Glendale Supercross Results, Coverage, and Standings

This episode is brought to you by the gorgeous new, 3rd generation Suzuki Hayabusa. Widely regarded as the Ultimate Sportbike, the new Hayabusa is a refined rocket-ship—it is the quickest, and most technologically advanced Hayabusa yet. The beautifully refined, swooping bodywork is not gorgeous to look at, it’s also the most aerodynamic Hayabusa yet. Check it out at suzukicycles.com or of course you could swoop down to your nearest Suzuki dealer and check it out for yourself.

This week we bring you an absolutely fascinating, sort of ‘all-in-one’ episode. It’s an adventure ride for the ages, right here in our back yard of the Mojave desert in Southern California.

As a brief teaser I can tell you that there is such a thing as the ‘Mojave Megaphone’. It is a true oddity, and interestingly it’s not even that well known locally.

It’s a large—can only be described as—metal art object that looks the same as its name implies. It was placed in the middle of nowhere, California. Who placed it, how they did it, when, and even why—all remain mysteries to this day.

Editor Don Williams has heard rumors of the Mojave Megaphone for years, and finally decided to go visit it. Persuading our always-up-for-anything off-road fast guy—Associate Editor Jess McKinley, they sourced a BMW F 850 GS Adventure, and a KTM 890 Adventure R to compare and review, and headed into the Mojave to find out exactly what’s there.

This episode will—for sure—make you want to put the daily grind to one side, drop everything, and just get out and go for a ride… It certainly did that for me. If you want to check out the Don’s pictures and story please visit our website at ultimatemotorcycling.com.

https://ultimatemotorcycling.com/2022/02/01/mojave-megaphone-adventure-ride-bmw-and-ktm-adv-in-the-desert/