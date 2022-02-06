2022 Glendale Supercross Results, Coverage, and Standings

With a 1-1-3 run, Eli Tomac took the first Triple Crown race of the 2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series. Tomac nailed his starts in the first two Main Events, cruising to comfortable victories. After starting in the top five in the final Main Event, he settled into P3 for an easy win on the night. Tomac’s 5-point night easy beat runner-up Malcolm Stewart’s 9-point total via a 3-2-4 run. It’s Stewart’s first podium appearance of 2022.
Both Chase Sexton and Jason Anderson crashed in one Main Event to put them out of contention for the overall win. Sexton went 11-3-1, with the win in the final Main Event pushing him onto the podium ahead of Anderson. Anderson’s middle Main Event prevented him from claiming P2 with a 2-2-2, as he got hung up on a Tuff block and crossed the finished line in ME2 in P12. Ken Roczen rounded out the top five with a 4-6-7 night.
Tomac extends his points lead to 11 points over Sexton after five rounds, securing his grip on the red plate. Stewart’s P2 finish moves him from P6 in the standings to P4, leapfrogging over Justin Barcia (P6 at Arizona) and Cooper Webb (P8). Roczen plowed up to P7 from P9 in the AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series standings with the top-five finish, moving past Dylan Ferrandis (P12, with a ME3 DNF) and Marvin Musquin (P7 at State Farm Field).
The next round is Anaheim 3 on February 12 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. The series won’t return to the West Coast until Round 12 at Seattle. Take a look at our 2022 Supercross Television Schedule, so you don’t miss a gate drop.
Photography by Feld Entertainment, Inc.
2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 5 of 17 rounds)
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 111 (2W, 3P, 4 T5)
- Chase Sexton, Honda, 100 (1W, 3P, 4 T5)
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 96 (1W, 2P, 3 T5)
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 93 (1P, 4 T5)
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 72 (2P, 2 T5)
- Cooper Webb, KTM, 88 (1P, 2 T5)
- Ken Roczen, Honda, 80 points (1W, 1P, 2 T5)
- Marvin Musquin, KTM, 80 (1 T5)
- Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 75 (1P, 2 T5)
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 67 (1P, 1 T5)
- Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 61
- Shane McElrath, KTM, 50
- Max Anstie, KTM, 44
- Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 40
- Justin Brayton, Honda, 33
- Mitchell Oldenburg, Honda, 33
- Joey Savatgy, KTM, 27
- Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha, 24
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 23
- Alex Martin, Yamaha, 20
- Justin Bogle, KTM, 17
- Josh Hill, KTM, 13
- Ryan Breece, Yamaha, 12
- Fredrik Norén, KTM, 9
- Justin Starling, GasGas, 6
- Cade Clason, Honda, 6
- Joan Cros, Kawasaki, 2
2022 Glendale Supercross Results
- Eli Tomac, 1-1-3, Yamaha
- Malcolm Stewart, 3-2-4, Husqvarna
- Chase Sexton, 11-3-1, Honda
- Jason Anderson, 2-12-2, Kawasaki
- Ken Roczen, 4-6-7, Honda
- Justin Barcia, 6-7-6, GasGas
- Marvin Musquin, 5-4-11, KTM
- Cooper Webb, 8-8-5, KTM
- Dean Wilson, 9-9-9, Husqvarna
- Shane McElrath, 10-11-8, KTM
- Aaron Plessinger, 12-10-10, KTM
- Dylan Ferrandis, 7-5-22, Yamaha
- Mitchell Oldenburg, 13-14-15, Honda
- Justin Brayton, 18-13-12, Honda
- Brandon Hartranft, 17-17-13, Suzuki
- Justin Bogle, 19-16-14, KTM
- Kyle Chisholm, 15-15-20, Yamaha
- Alex Martin, 14-19-18, Yamaha
- Max Anstie, 10-18-16, KTM
- Ryan Breece, 16-21-17, Yamaha
- Cade Clason, 21-22-19, Honda
- Freddie Norén, 22-20-21, KTM