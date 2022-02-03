2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide First Look [Photos, Specs, Prices]

The 2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide is here, with its distinctive Gloss Black and Contrast Chrome Combo 21-inch front wheel leading the way. This year, there are no mechanical changes, so it’s all about style.

There are three color offerings, with Wicked Orange Pearl/Black Hole w/ Lightning Silver Two-Tone and Bright Chrome finishes at the top of the line, commanding a $3000 premium over the $41,899 MSRP, which doesn’t include the $1000 surcharge for inflation-related increases in the prices of raw materials.

Wicked Orange is a direct collaboration with Gunslinger Custom Paint. Here’s how an insider at Harley-Davidson described the process:

Complex color stack-up which requires paint masks cut and applied by hand

Drop shadow airbrushed by hand

Pinstriping applied by hand – those sharp corners on the pinstripes can only be achieved by hand

Harley-Davidson Vice President of Design Brad Richards describes the relationship between The Motor Company and Gunslinger Custom Paint: “Gunslinger is our partner in custom paint that’s been that’s been adding incredible artisanal techniques to our CVO arsenal and family for a long time now, and they’re inspiring us to push the limits, so we try to do the same thing with them. When most manufacturers are at the limits of a robot, Gunslinger can go in there with an artist who has the ability to brush by hand and deliver the sharpest pinstripe possible. That hand-applied technique allows for very intricate two-tones, three-tones, airbrush drop shadows, and really transcends the ‘expected’ by delivering a truly custom look.”

There are also some new decorative insert finishes on the 2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide. The Blue Steel paint version also gets scorched chrome powertrain covers.

Returning features include the Milwaukee-Eight 117 motor, Harley-Davidson Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements electronics suite, Rockford Fosgate sound, and Daymaker Adaptive LED headlight. A wireless headset is standard with the 2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide, and it allows full integration with the Boom! Box GTS infotainment system and Apple CarPlay.

Location photography by Josh Kurpius, Tal Roberts, and Scott G. Toepfer.

Studio photography by Clutch Studios.

2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Specs

ENGINE

Type: Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin

Displacement: 117 cubic inches (1923cc)

Bore x stroke: 4.016″ x 4.5″

Maximum power: 106 horsepower @ 4750 rpm

Maximum torque: 126 ft-lbs @ 3750 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.2:1

Valvetrain: Single cam w/ pushrods; 4 vpc

Cooling: Air and oil

Lubrication: Dry sump

Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive

Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist and slipper functions

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone

Front suspension; travel: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve; 4.6 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Emulsion shock w/ hand-adjustable spring-preload; 2.1 inches

Wheels: Gloss Black and Contrast Chrome Combo

Front wheel: 21 x 3.5

Rear wheel: 18 x 5

Front tire: 130/60 x 21; Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series D408F

Rear tire: 180/55 x 18; Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series D407

Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers

Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers Rear brake: 300mm fixed discs w/ 4-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 64 inches

Seat height: 26.8 inches

Rake: 26 degrees

Fork angle: 29.25 degrees

Trail: 6.8 inches

Fuel capacity: 6 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 41 mpg

Curb weight: 893 pounds

COLORS

Blue Steel Solid Color and Scorched Chrome finishes

Envious Green with Black Hole Fade w/ Flame Pattern and Gloss Black finishes

Wicked Orange Pearl/Black Hole w/ Lightning Silver Two-Tone and Bright Chrome finishes (+$3000)

2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Price: $41,899 MSRP

2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Photo Gallery