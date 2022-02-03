2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide First Look [Photos, Specs, Prices]

By
Don Williams
-

The 2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide is here, with its distinctive Gloss Black and Contrast Chrome Combo 21-inch front wheel leading the way. This year, there are no mechanical changes, so it’s all about style.

There are three color offerings, with Wicked Orange Pearl/Black Hole w/ Lightning Silver Two-Tone and Bright Chrome finishes at the top of the line, commanding a $3000 premium over the $41,899 MSRP, which doesn’t include the $1000 surcharge for inflation-related increases in the prices of raw materials.

Wicked Orange is a direct collaboration with Gunslinger Custom Paint. Here’s how an insider at Harley-Davidson described the process:

  • Complex color stack-up which requires paint masks cut and applied by hand
  • Drop shadow airbrushed by hand
  • Pinstriping applied by hand – those sharp corners on the pinstripes can only be achieved by hand

Harley-Davidson Vice President of Design Brad Richards describes the relationship between The Motor Company and Gunslinger Custom Paint: “Gunslinger is our partner in custom paint that’s been that’s been adding incredible artisanal techniques to our CVO arsenal and family for a long time now, and they’re inspiring us to push the limits, so we try to do the same thing with them. When most manufacturers are at the limits of a robot, Gunslinger can go in there with an artist who has the ability to brush by hand and deliver the sharpest pinstripe possible. That hand-applied technique allows for very intricate two-tones, three-tones, airbrush drop shadows, and really transcends the ‘expected’ by delivering a truly custom look.”

2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide First Look: Price

There are also some new decorative insert finishes on the 2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide. The Blue Steel paint version also gets scorched chrome powertrain covers.

2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide First Look: MSRP

Returning features include the Milwaukee-Eight 117 motor, Harley-Davidson Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements electronics suite, Rockford Fosgate sound, and Daymaker Adaptive LED headlight. A wireless headset is standard with the 2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide, and it allows full integration with the Boom! Box GTS infotainment system and Apple CarPlay.

We have tested the Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide

Location photography by Josh Kurpius, Tal Roberts, and Scott G. Toepfer.
Studio photography by Clutch Studios. 

2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin
  • Displacement: 117 cubic inches (1923cc)
  • Bore x stroke: 4.016″ x 4.5″
  • Maximum power: 106 horsepower @ 4750 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 126 ft-lbs @ 3750 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 10.2:1
  • Valvetrain: Single cam w/ pushrods; 4 vpc
  • Cooling: Air and oil
  • Lubrication: Dry sump
  • Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive
  • Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist and slipper functions
  • Primary drive: Chain
  • Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone
  • Front suspension; travel: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve; 4.6 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Emulsion shock w/ hand-adjustable spring-preload; 2.1 inches
  • Wheels: Gloss Black and Contrast Chrome Combo
  • Front wheel: 21 x 3.5
  • Rear wheel: 18 x 5
  • Front tire: 130/60 x 21; Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series D408F
  • Rear tire: 180/55 x 18; Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series D407
    Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers
  • Rear brake: 300mm fixed discs w/ 4-piston caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 64 inches
  • Seat height: 26.8 inches
  • Rake: 26 degrees
  • Fork angle: 29.25 degrees
  • Trail: 6.8 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 6 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 41 mpg
  • Curb weight: 893 pounds

COLORS

  • Blue Steel Solid Color and Scorched Chrome finishes
  • Envious Green with Black Hole Fade w/ Flame Pattern and Gloss Black finishes
  • Wicked Orange Pearl/Black Hole w/ Lightning Silver Two-Tone and Bright Chrome finishes (+$3000)

2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Price: $41,899 MSRP

2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Photo Gallery

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR