2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide First Look [Photos, Specs, Prices]

The 2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide is here, with its distinctive Gloss Black and Contrast Chrome Combo 21-inch front wheel leading the way. This year, there are no mechanical changes, so it’s all about style.
There are three color offerings, with Wicked Orange Pearl/Black Hole w/ Lightning Silver Two-Tone and Bright Chrome finishes at the top of the line, commanding a $3000 premium over the $41,899 MSRP, which doesn’t include the $1000 surcharge for inflation-related increases in the prices of raw materials.
Wicked Orange is a direct collaboration with Gunslinger Custom Paint. Here’s how an insider at Harley-Davidson described the process:
- Complex color stack-up which requires paint masks cut and applied by hand
- Drop shadow airbrushed by hand
- Pinstriping applied by hand – those sharp corners on the pinstripes can only be achieved by hand
Harley-Davidson Vice President of Design Brad Richards describes the relationship between The Motor Company and Gunslinger Custom Paint: “Gunslinger is our partner in custom paint that’s been that’s been adding incredible artisanal techniques to our CVO arsenal and family for a long time now, and they’re inspiring us to push the limits, so we try to do the same thing with them. When most manufacturers are at the limits of a robot, Gunslinger can go in there with an artist who has the ability to brush by hand and deliver the sharpest pinstripe possible. That hand-applied technique allows for very intricate two-tones, three-tones, airbrush drop shadows, and really transcends the ‘expected’ by delivering a truly custom look.”
There are also some new decorative insert finishes on the 2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide. The Blue Steel paint version also gets scorched chrome powertrain covers.
Returning features include the Milwaukee-Eight 117 motor, Harley-Davidson Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements electronics suite, Rockford Fosgate sound, and Daymaker Adaptive LED headlight. A wireless headset is standard with the 2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide, and it allows full integration with the Boom! Box GTS infotainment system and Apple CarPlay.
We have tested the Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide
Location photography by Josh Kurpius, Tal Roberts, and Scott G. Toepfer.
Studio photography by Clutch Studios.
2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin
- Displacement: 117 cubic inches (1923cc)
- Bore x stroke: 4.016″ x 4.5″
- Maximum power: 106 horsepower @ 4750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 126 ft-lbs @ 3750 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.2:1
- Valvetrain: Single cam w/ pushrods; 4 vpc
- Cooling: Air and oil
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist and slipper functions
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone
- Front suspension; travel: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve; 4.6 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Emulsion shock w/ hand-adjustable spring-preload; 2.1 inches
- Wheels: Gloss Black and Contrast Chrome Combo
- Front wheel: 21 x 3.5
- Rear wheel: 18 x 5
- Front tire: 130/60 x 21; Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series D408F
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 18; Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series D407
Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 300mm fixed discs w/ 4-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 64 inches
- Seat height: 26.8 inches
- Rake: 26 degrees
- Fork angle: 29.25 degrees
- Trail: 6.8 inches
- Fuel capacity: 6 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 41 mpg
- Curb weight: 893 pounds
COLORS
- Blue Steel Solid Color and Scorched Chrome finishes
- Envious Green with Black Hole Fade w/ Flame Pattern and Gloss Black finishes
- Wicked Orange Pearl/Black Hole w/ Lightning Silver Two-Tone and Bright Chrome finishes (+$3000)
2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Price: $41,899 MSRP
2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Photo Gallery