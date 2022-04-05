Camel ADV 1 Finger Clutch Kit Review [Yamaha Ténéré 700 Project Bike]

The easy solution is to cut down the clutch lever or buy an aftermarket shorty lever. However, the leverage is reduced, making the clutch pull much harder. Enter the inventive Cory Hanson, owner of Camel ADV Products in Alberta, Canada.Hanson came up with its 1 Finger Clutch Kit for a different motorcycle, then saw the need and adapted it to the Ténéré 700. The clever, $69 MSRP kit uses the mechanical advantage of a longer clutch shaft to reduce the clutch pull required at the lever by up to 37 percent.A replacement cable guide is included to point the cable at one of the three adjustment points on the longer clutch shaft. In addition to easing the effort required by 18-, 30-, or 37-percent, depending on the connection point you choose. It also widens the friction zone for better finger-actuated traction control at those critical moments.I created a list of must-haves for the Ultimate Motorcycling Yamaha Ténéré 700 Project Bike, and the Camel ADV Products’ 1 Finger Clutch kit was high on the list. Disappointingly, I discovered that the OEM crash bars I ordered with the bike are the only crash bars/engine guards that interfere with the longer clutch shaft movement.Seven months, 4000 miles, and a lot of “I should” thoughts later, I ordered the Camel ADV 1 Finger Clutch kit and different crash bars. The 6061 billet aluminum shaft comes in your choice of red, blue, or black to match your Ténéré’s color scheme. The kit also includes the cable guide, new spring, clevis, clevis pin, cotter pin, and snap ring.Camel ADV has an installation video for almost all its products, and Hanson walks the viewer through the installation steps. The kit video is 21 minutes long, even though the complete remove-and-replace process takes no more than 10 minutes. You will need snap-ring pliers, so remember to include that in your planning.Hanson suggests using the center adjustment hole to start, and I found that one to be best for me—just the right amount of two-finger clutch pull and the bonus of an extended friction zone. Once the free play was adjusted and the test ride completed, I took out my saw and cut off the end of the clutch lever. I purpose-cut long so I could dial in exactly where to make the final cut after fit testing with my winter and summer gloves. Second cut done, and off to the dirt for the field test.As expected, just using two fingers on the clutch lever put me into my own friction zone. The Yamaha Ténéré 700 Project Bike comes off the line smoother. Slow, tight U-turns feel more controlled, and I’m not pinching three of my fingers under the clutch lever. In bouncy terrain and tight turn situations, I now have a firm grip on the bars, with three fingers and my thumb holding on, rather than my thumb trying to do all the work—what a welcome, simple, and inexpensive mod.Because of the kit’s simplicity as designed by Camel ADV, the entire installation process is quite simple and ends with a rewardingly light clutch pull. I did the kit so I could comfortably use a short clutch lever. You might want it because you have weakness in your left hand due to carpal tunnel or arthritis.Whatever your reason for wanting a lighter clutch pull, the Camel ADV 1 Finger Clutch Kit should accomplish your goal.
