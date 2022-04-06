2022 St. Louis Supercross Fantasy Tips and Picks (8 Fast Facts)

After a well-deserved week off, the 2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series return with a five-race sprint to the season’s conclusion. It’s Eli Tomac’s championship to lose, as he has a 54-point lead over runner-up Jason Anderson. Also, Tomac is working a five-race win streak. So, let’s get to the 2022 St. Louis Supercross Fantasy tips and picks so you can beat your friends in RMFantasySX.com leagues. Even though it’s never easy, we’re here to help you out with some facts and figures.
It’s risky business to pick anyone other than Eli Tomac to win. Tomac has five wins in a row, and is absolutely dominating the proceedings. I can’t imagine slotting anyone else into that position. Had you picked Tomac to win every race, he would have tallied up 207 points for you so far.
Marvin Musquin is the only rider besides Tomac on the podium at both of the last two races. Musquin started off the year shakily, but is now on a 6-4-3-3 run. Musquin seems to sneak up there, but that’s good enough. He’s not fast enough for me to put him in P2, so I’m going with P3 for Musquin at The Dome at America’s Center.
Jason Anderson and Justin Barcia are both excellent picks for P2. Generally, Anderson is faster than Barcia, with Barcia always ready to pick up the pieces should Anderson falter—and Anderson has more bad races than he should. Barcia is more consistent this year, having never finished outside of the Top 9. However, when both Anderson and Barcia finish in the Top 5, Anderson wins every time. So, I’m going with Anderson for his third P2 of the year, and Barcia to finish in P4 for the first time in 2022.
Malcolm Stewart has finished in the Top 5 more often than anyone other than Eli Tomac. With those results, I’ve got Stewart in P5 for St. Louis. Stewart has finished in P4 or P5 in more than half the races this year—if you picked him for P5 in every race, he would have rewarded you with 112 points.
I’m leaving Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton off of my Top 5. Without any doubt, I may live to regret that decision. However, each has made the Top 5 just once in the last three races. Tomac, Barcia, and Musquin have been Top 5 in all of the previous three races, and Stewart has been there twice. Anderson is on a 9-21-6-2 run, but his speed is difficult to ignore—and Anderson is in P2 in the standings.
The Wild Card is P14, so be ready to flip some coins. Alex Martin was P14 at Seattle, and has two P14s on the year, so he’s my pick. Also worthy of consideration are Cade Clason (10-12-15 in the last three races) and Freddie Norén (14-17). Up until three races ago, Brandon Hartranft would have been a shoo-in for a P14 pick. However, he has stepped it up and has two Top 10s in the last three Main Events. Hop on the Troll Train!
My picks aren’t the most reliable, but I’m doing better. I’m now in the Top 22-percent of the RMFantasySX.com players. That’s a considerable improvement over early in the season when I was outside of the top half. Like everyone else, I’m hoping for a boost at the end of the season when they drop your two worst rounds, and you get double points at the season finale.
There’s a Pre-Show on CNBC and Peacock for St. Louis. Qualifying is a 2 p.m. EDT on Peacock exclusively, with the Pre-Show at 7:30 p.m. EDT on CNBC and Peacock. Racing starts on those two channels at 8 p.m. EDT. Always consult our 2022 Supercross Television Schedule.
tl;dr St. Louis Supercross Fantasy Tips and Picks
Eli Tomac
Jason Anderson
Marvin Musquin
Justin Barcia
Malcolm Stewart Wild Card P14: Alex Martin
