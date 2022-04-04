MGear Gadget Wallet 3.0 Review [A Multi-Purpose Tool, Too]

But, no matter how engaging its form, it’ll have to go some to match an MGear Gadget Wallet 3.0. This is a gadget you can build online pretty much to your own specifications on the MGear website.The basic wallet is constructed with a machined aluminum frame and carbon fiber front, back, and side panels. It has a high strength spring steel tension plate, a high strength flexible nylon band to hold cash or cards on the exterior, and is assembled with high strength screws. It measures 2.75-by-3.62-by-0.44 inches without side accessories. With bolt pen and flashlight side accessories added, the width totals four inches. Weight with everything I ordered and both side accessories is 5.7 ounces.Basic features include a faceplate you can personalize with an image or logo—we opted for the Ultimate Motorcycling logo, a $35 custom touch. The interior can hold up to five cards, the backplate can be swapped out, the backside elastic band can handle another five cards or accessories, a Fresnel lens magnifier is standard, and a lifetime limited warranty is part of the package.The customization capability is impressive. You can choose between black or silver on the front frame, seven colors and background for the front faceplate, pick a design and texture, and add your image for the front faceplate. Then, you can add the side accessories that include the optional LED mini flashlight ($15; AAA battery not included), mini EDC bolt action pen ($30), and storage tube ($15).Next, you pick your interior accessory options that can include an RFID Survival Card, RFID Measuring and Conversion Guide Card, the flexible Fresnel Lens Magnifier (each of these are at no charge), a 14-in-1 Multi-tool ($6), an 18-in-1 Multi-tool ($10), and a USB Drive ($12). The base price for the minimalist Gadget Wallet 3.0 is $50, so your final price depends on the options you pick.Once it is all put together, the Gadget Wallet, being the versatile gadget it is, also has the feel of a heavy-duty tool more than a wallet. My impression of the finished product with the options I selected is pretty much indestructible.Because I have quite a few other odds and ends that I carry in my traditional wallet, and I don’t want to leave out any of the components I got with my Gadget Wallet, I still carry both. I put the Gadget Wallet in my riding jacket’s inside pocket and my traditional wallet in my riding pants. Not everyone would need to go with that arrangement, but that works for me. The Gadget Wallet has made every trip—even relatively short ones—with me.For adventure, off-road, desert, and touring riders, the MGear Gadget Wallet 3.0 is a great piece of kit, particularly when equipped with the side accessories. I especially appreciate the LED mini-flashlight, which has a brilliant beam that can be adjusted from a floodlight to an intense, focused beam by sliding the lens barrel. The rugged bolt-action pen writes reliably and is a slick innovation. The pen and flashlight are fabricated from metal—not plastic.The metal multi-tools are noteworthy. The anodized (black) version includes, for example, a protractor, bottle opener, metric and inch ruler, can opener, 2-to-8 mm wrench, fish scaler/wood saw, two flat blade screwdrivers, wing nut driver, wire stripper, scraper, file, box cutter, and key ring hole. The stainless (silver) multi-tool incorporates a protractor, #3 to #12 hex wrench, seat belt cutter, can opener, knife edge, metric and standard ruler, wing nut driver, and flat screwdrivers.For my own use, I note from my measurement of the material, another possible function as a feeler gauge, the stainless item is 0.040 inches thick for checking a variety of things, such as certain spark plug gaps—the anodized item is 0.050 inches thick. Indeed, one feature could be added to one of these items—a stepped gauge for checking plug gaps!The way the frame is constructed, it is easy to extract the contents even though they are held firmly inside the frame by the tension spring. The contents come out only when you want them to. The frame includes a pair of holes in the corners that allow the addition of a tether for extra security.The MGear Gadget Wallet 3.0 is rugged, innovative, and versatile. The quality of the workmanship and materials, together with the lifetime limited warranty, make the Gadget Wallet 3.0 an investment that can hold up over the long term, no matter what your adventure of choice happens to be.
