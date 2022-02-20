HeliBars Tour Performance Handlebar Riser Review [Ténéré Project Bike]

The Ultimate Motorcycling Yamaha Ténéré 700 Project Bike is getting plenty of upgrade attention. Adding a new, more-comfortable Seat Concepts Comfort seat has moved my butt back a few inches in the saddle. Moving my butt back extended my wrists and arms, and nearly locked my elbows straight. Fixing my seat comfort has created a hand, arm, and shoulder extension issue. HeliBars Tour Performance handlebar riser is an ergonomic solution that also helps with grip position when standing.

HeliBars risers are bike-specific. I watched HeliBars’ install video, and followed the detailed, pictorial instruction PDF. After having watched the online tutorial, I added two steps. I marked both the horizontal position of the bars against the inside of the stock riser and the TDC of the bars with a pencil. I also noted with my smartphone bubble level, the bubble position when set atop the front brake hydraulic reservoir. I wanted the grips to be in the same position, post-riser-install, so knowing TDC and the reservoir top angle eliminated any guessing. Protecting the tank and dash area is important, so I put blankets in place before starting.

Installation is as simple—take out four stock screws, position the riser, install four supplied screws, put the handlebar into its new holder, align the pencil marks and bubble level, and torque down the four stock screws. The total install time was 15 minutes.

I took before and after photos, and the most dramatic image is my standing position. I am obviously more vertical, putting less lean pressure on my wrists. The HeliBars riser brings the bars about 1.125 inches up and about one-inch rearward. That seemingly little bit makes a real difference in my long-ride comfort.

Sitting for an extended amount of time in my new seating position, my wrists, arms, and elbows feel comfortable and natural. In the standing position, riding the same gravel roads I have been riding for hundreds of miles, felt exactly the same, with identical weight distribution and control.

I already own a bar-mount accessory system, but it is a convenient expansion feature that HeliBars has placed two M8 ball mount screw holes in the riser.

HeliBars has been making risers for many motorcycle models for over 30 years. They know risers. The risers are made in the USA, come with a 30-day money-back satisfaction guarantee, and a one-year warranty. The $139 MSRP, black powdercoated, Yamaha Ténéré 700 HeliBars Tour Performance handlebar riser was my choice for the Ultimate Motorcycling Yamaha Ténéré 700 Project Bike, and I am fully satisfied with that selection.

HeliBars Tour Performance Handlebar Riser Review Photo Gallery