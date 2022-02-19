2022 Minneapolis Supercross Results, Coverage, and Standings

The Supercross track was treacherous at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, taking down two riders in podium position on the final five of 26 laps in the early evening Main Event of the seventh round of the 2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series. Jason Anderson emerged victorious for the second consecutive round, though he only led the two final laps.
From lap 11 to 21, the top five riders rode in parade formation, with Chase Sexton followed by Anderson, Malcolm Stewart, early race leader Cooper Webb, and Marvin Musquin. However, on lap 22, Stewart lost the front end as he landed in a 90-degree right-hander, allowing Webb and Musquin by, dropping Stewart to P5.
Three laps later, leader Sexton suffered a brutal high-side exiting a 180-degree left-hander just before time ran out. That moved everyone up one position, and put Justin Barcia into the top 5 and Musquin onto the podium.
Sexton was unable to continue, finishing in P16 after leading 17 of 26 laps. It was Musquin’s first podium of the year, and Webb’s first podium since the opening round at Anaheim.
Anderson becomes the first rider to win three rounds in 2022, and he moves to within three points of series leader Eli Tomac. Tomac started outside the top 10, and dropped to P20 after rear-ending teammate Dylan Ferrandis when Ferrandis bobbled on the second lap. Tomac was able to work his way back to P6 and retain his lead in the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series.
Stewart continued his run of six consecutive top 5 finishes and moves into P3 in the standings, 17 points behind Anderson. Stewart is followed closely by Barcia, Web, and Sexton
The series resumes next Saturday, with round 8 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium. Check out our Supercross Television Schedule so you won’t miss a gate drop.
Photography courtesy of Feld Entertainment, Inc.
2022 Minneapolis Supercross Results
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki
- Cooper Webb, KTM
- Marvin Musquin, KTM
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna
- Justin Barcia, GasGas
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM
- Ken Roczen, Honda
- Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha
- Justin Brayton, Honda
- Dean Wilson, Husqvarna
- Vince Friese, Honda
- Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki
- Alex Martin, Yamaha
- Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha
- Chase Sexton, Honda
- Justin Bogle, KTM
- Cade Clason, Honda
- Ryan Breece, Yamaha
- Shane McElrath, KTM
- Justin Starling, GasGas
- Max Anstie, KTM
2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 7 of 17 rounds)
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 151 (2W, 4P, 5 T5)
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 148 (3W, 4P, 5 T5)
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 131 (1P, 6 T5)
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 128 (3P, 4 T5)
- Cooper Webb, KTM, 126 (2P, 3 T5)
- Chase Sexton, Honda, 123 (1W, 3P, 4 T5)
- Marvin Musquin, KTM, 119 (1P, 3 T5)
- Ken Roczen, Honda, 107 points (1W, 1P, 2 T5)
- Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 102 (1P, 2 T5)
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 97 (1P, 1 T5)
- Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 84
- Shane McElrath, KTM, 62
- Justin Brayton, Honda, 59
- Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 58
- Max Anstie, KTM, 55
- Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha, 39
- Mitchell Oldenburg, Honda, 37
- Justin Bogle, KTM, 29
- Alex Martin, Yamaha, 29
- Joey Savatgy, KTM, 27
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 23
- Josh Hill, KTM, 13
- Cade Clason, Honda, 13
- Justin Starling, GasGas, 13
- Ryan Breece, Yamaha, 12
- Vince Friese, Honda, 11
- Fredrik Norén, KTM, 9
- Kevin Moranz, KTM, 3
- Joan Cros, Kawasaki, 2
- Adam Enticknap, Suzuki, 1