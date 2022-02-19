2022 Minneapolis Supercross Results, Coverage, and Standings

The Supercross track was treacherous at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, taking down two riders in podium position on the final five of 26 laps in the early evening Main Event of the seventh round of the 2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series. Jason Anderson emerged victorious for the second consecutive round, though he only led the two final laps.

From lap 11 to 21, the top five riders rode in parade formation, with Chase Sexton followed by Anderson, Malcolm Stewart, early race leader Cooper Webb, and Marvin Musquin. However, on lap 22, Stewart lost the front end as he landed in a 90-degree right-hander, allowing Webb and Musquin by, dropping Stewart to P5.

Three laps later, leader Sexton suffered a brutal high-side exiting a 180-degree left-hander just before time ran out. That moved everyone up one position, and put Justin Barcia into the top 5 and Musquin onto the podium.

Sexton was unable to continue, finishing in P16 after leading 17 of 26 laps. It was Musquin’s first podium of the year, and Webb’s first podium since the opening round at Anaheim.

Anderson becomes the first rider to win three rounds in 2022, and he moves to within three points of series leader Eli Tomac. Tomac started outside the top 10, and dropped to P20 after rear-ending teammate Dylan Ferrandis when Ferrandis bobbled on the second lap. Tomac was able to work his way back to P6 and retain his lead in the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series.

Stewart continued his run of six consecutive top 5 finishes and moves into P3 in the standings, 17 points behind Anderson. Stewart is followed closely by Barcia, Web, and Sexton

The series resumes next Saturday, with round 8 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium. Check out our Supercross Television Schedule so you won’t miss a gate drop.

Photography courtesy of Feld Entertainment, Inc.

2022 Minneapolis Supercross Results

Jason Anderson, Kawasaki Cooper Webb, KTM Marvin Musquin, KTM Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna Justin Barcia, GasGas Eli Tomac, Yamaha Aaron Plessinger, KTM Ken Roczen, Honda Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha Justin Brayton, Honda Dean Wilson, Husqvarna Vince Friese, Honda Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki Alex Martin, Yamaha Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha Chase Sexton, Honda Justin Bogle, KTM Cade Clason, Honda Ryan Breece, Yamaha Shane McElrath, KTM Justin Starling, GasGas Max Anstie, KTM

2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 7 of 17 rounds)