2022 Ducati XDiavel Nera First Look [5 Fast Facts + 65 Photos]

The premium motorcycle and furniture design worlds come together with the limited edition 2022 Ducati XDiavel Nera. Poltrona Frau of Tolentino collaborated with fellow Italians at Ducati for this stylish interpretation of the XDiavel sport-cruiser.
- The Nera is a styling exercise rather than a technical project, with a handmade seat being the focal point of the customization effort. Pelle Frau leather is a proprietary product of Poltrona Frau. Part of the Safari collection, this Pelle Frau leather is made from Scandinavian bulls, and the aniline leather has a natural grain after tanning with chromium salt.
- The seat is offered in five colors—Cemento, India, Selva, Siam Red, and Steel Blue. A repeating “X” pattern is laser-engraved into the leather is a visual and tactile colpo da maestro. At the same time, the saddle’s functionality is improved by additional support for the rider’s posterior and removable lower back support for the passenger.
- The color treatment is described as Black on Black, with Ducati Red accents on the Brembo calipers and valve covers. Those gloss-black wheels are machined forged aluminum.
- Limited to 500 examples, the Nera includes a key ring and document holder made of leather to match the seat. Buyers also have the option of buying a complementary Ducati-branded Arai Ram-X open-face helmet.
- The 2022 Ducati XDiavel Nera has an MSRP of $29,795 and will be in dealers next month. Each edition is numbered, of course.
Photography by Giovanni De Sandre, Pietro Martelletti, and Leda Paleari
2022 Ducati XDiavel Nera Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Testastretta DVT 1262 V2
- Displacement: 1262cc
- Bore x stroke: 106 x 71.5mm
- Maximum power: 152 horsepower @ 9500 rpm
- Maximum torque: 93 ft-lbs @ 5000 rpm
- Compression ratio: 13.0:1
- Fueling: Bosch EFI w/ elliptical throttle bodies (56mm equivalent)
- Mufflers: Stainless steel
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ hydraulic actuation and assist-and-slip functions
- Primary drive: Straight-cut gears
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Tubular steel trellis
- Front suspension; travel: Adjustable 50mm inverted fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension: Rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.3 inches
- Wheels: Machined forged aluminum
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.5
- Rear wheel: 17 x 8.0
- Tires: Pirelli Diablo Rosso III
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 240/45 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm semi-floating discs w/ radially mounted Brembo M50 4-piston calipers and radial-pump master cylinder
- Rear brake: 265mm disc w/ 2-piston Brembo floating caliper
- ABS: Cornering-aware
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 63.6 inches
- Rake: 30 degrees
- Trail: 5.1 inches
- Seat height: 29.7 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.8 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 43 mpg
- Curb weight: 545 pounds
- Color: Black on Black w/ five seat-color choices
2022 Ducati XDiavel Nera Price: $29,795 MSRP