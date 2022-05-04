2023 Husqvarna FE 450 First Look [6 Fast Facts – New Model]

2023 Husqvarna FE 450 First Look: Specs

Husqvarna has returned a competition model to its off-road lineup. In addition to three two-strokes—the TE 150, TE 250, and TE 300—there is now the four-stroke 2023 Husqvarna FE 450, which returns after a three-year absence. Let’s take a look at this new enduro racing motorcycle from Austria.

  1. The engine and chassis for the 2023 Husqvarna FE 450 are based on this year’s FC 450 motocross racer. However, the motor and suspension are tuned for off-road duty, and the rake is relaxed a bit for higher-speed stability. Also, there are several different components, including hydraulics, the rear tire, and a larger fuel tank.

2023 Husqvarna FE 450 First Look: Price

  1. The 2023 FE 450 is a high-tech off-road racing motorcycle. It has two power modes, plus a defeatable traction control—all selectable on-the-fly via controls on the ProTaper handlebar. Additionally, there is different engine mapping for each of the transmission’s six gears.

  1. WP Xact suspension is used at both ends. The swingarm has a linkage system mounted to the shock.

2023 Husqvarna FE 450 First Look: For Sale

  1. Dunlop tires are mounted on D.I.D rims. Like the FC 450, a Dunlop Geomax MX33F is mounted on the front tire. However, the rear 18-inch wheel gets a Dunlop Geomax AT81.

  1. Braktec handles hydraulics, and GSK wave discs are used for braking. The clutch is the DDS setup we’re familiar with.

  1. The 2023 Husqvarna FE 450 hits showroom floors this month. We don’t have a price yet for this new model.

2023 Husqvarna FE 450 Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke

  • Bore x stroke: 95 x 63.4mm

  • Displacement: 450cc

  • Compression ratio: 12.75:1

  • Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 42mm throttle body

  • Valvetrain: SOHC 4-valve

  • Transmission: Pankl Racing Systems 6-speed

  • Clutch: DDS w/ Braktec hydraulics

  • Final drive: X-ring chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel

  • Subframe: Polymide/carbon-fiber

  • Handlebar: ProTaper w/ ODI grips

  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable inverted WP Xact 48mm fork; 11.8 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable linkage-assisted WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches

  • Wheels: D.I.D

  • Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

  • Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15

  • Front tire: 80/100 x 21; Dunlop Geomax MX33F

  • Rear tire: 110/100 x 18; Dunlop Geomax AT81

  • Front brake: 260mm GSK wave disc w/ Braktec hydraulics

  • Rear brake: 220mm GSK wave disc w/ Braktec hydraulics

  • ABS: None

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.5 inches

  • Rake: 26.5 degrees

  • Triple clamp offset: 22mm

  • Ground clearance: 14.2 inches

  • Seat height: 37.4 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 2.4 gallons

  • Curb weight: 251 pounds

  • Color: White

2022 Husqvarna FE 450 Price: $TBA MSRP

2022 Husqvarna FE 450 Photo Gallery

