2023 Husqvarna FE 450 First Look [6 Fast Facts – New Model]

Husqvarna has returned a competition model to its off-road lineup. In addition to three two-strokes—the TE 150, TE 250, and TE 300—there is now the four-stroke 2023 Husqvarna FE 450, which returns after a three-year absence. Let’s take a look at this new enduro racing motorcycle from Austria.
The engine and chassis for the 2023 Husqvarna FE 450 are based on this year’s FC 450 motocross racer. However, the motor and suspension are tuned for off-road duty, and the rake is relaxed a bit for higher-speed stability. Also, there are several different components, including hydraulics, the rear tire, and a larger fuel tank.
The 2023 FE 450 is a high-tech off-road racing motorcycle. It has two power modes, plus a defeatable traction control—all selectable on-the-fly via controls on the ProTaper handlebar. Additionally, there is different engine mapping for each of the transmission’s six gears.
WP Xact suspension is used at both ends. The swingarm has a linkage system mounted to the shock.
Dunlop tires are mounted on D.I.D rims. Like the FC 450, a Dunlop Geomax MX33F is mounted on the front tire. However, the rear 18-inch wheel gets a Dunlop Geomax AT81.
Braktec handles hydraulics, and GSK wave discs are used for braking. The clutch is the DDS setup we’re familiar with.
The 2023 Husqvarna FE 450 hits showroom floors this month. We don’t have a price yet for this new model.
Suzuki GSX-S1000GT + Rusty Mac of Aussie Backroads Moto Touring
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Hello everyone and welcome once again to Motos and Friends, a weekly podcast brought to you by the editorial team at Ultimate Motorcycling.
In this week’s first segment Editor Don Williams brings us his thoughts on Suzuki’s eagerly awaited GSX-S 1000 GT… that’s the sport touring version of the company’s upright naked sport bike. Don has just returned from a successful two-day, 750-mile round trip on the GT and it seems that overall, he was quite impressed by the bike.
The second segment is the final one in our series from Brisbane, Australia. Associate Editor Teejay Adams and myself chatted with motorcycle adventurer Rusty Mac about his guided outback touring company Australian Backroads Motorcycle Touring. Rusty has been taking all-comers on day-trips for many years, and has now branched out into overnight trips as well. So if you’re perhaps interested in riding some of Australia’s roads less traveled, then Rusty is the guy to show you the best places to visit, and have the best experience.